James Harden walks off court without shaking hands after Game 7 loss

Rockets star James Harden always manages to put himself in the spotlight during games, especially when things are going well.

But he, apparently, doesn’t react the same way when the tide turns and things don’t go in his favor.

Harden, who exchanged plenty of words with the Warriors during the Western Conference Finals, walked right off the court without shaking hands after the 101-92 loss in Game 7 at Toyota Center on Monday night.

James Harden didn't stick around for long after Game 7 pic.twitter.com/YV0pZxkZmd — KNBR (@KNBR) May 29, 2018

That’s not a good look from the surefire soon-to-be MVP Award winner, and we have to imagine the league isn’t happy about it. Sportsmanship isn’t one of the qualities involved in the voting process, apparently.