Dion Waiters Attempting NBA Comeback

Mathew Huff
NBA: Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks

One of the league’s electrifying scorers of the 2010’s is officially attempting an NBA comeback. Dion Waiters is going to be working out for teams in Las Vegas per Chris Haynes. The 31-year-old last played in the league for the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers back in the 2019-20 campaign. He was selected out of Syracuse in the 2012 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the fourth overall pick. The shooting guard still may have something left in the tank and there are a few teams who could possibly use his services.

Dion Waiters Trying to Make NBA Comeback

Waiters Speaks on His Depression and Mental Health

Dion Waiters also spoke on his exit with the Miami Heat and how he could have handled the situation better.

“I was irresponsible and immature.”

Waiters has matured as he has gotten older. There have been a few instances throughout his career where he has been suspended. He also had his battles with depression.

In his Bleacher Report interview, he shared that he just wasn’t having fun and had thoughts of not being around. Waiters did further elaborate that the fact he had kids helped him push those thoughts out of his head. The shooting guard who helped the Lakers win the title in 2020 also said he felt like a one-man show at times during this period of his life. All in all, it is nice to see the former fourth-overall pick trying to bounce back and clean up not just his act, but also his basketball career.

Teams Who Should Show Interest in Dion Waiters

Gone are the days of Waiters being a staple in a starting lineup. However, he can still be a solid end of bench piece with his veteran experience. Especially for a championship contender. A couple teams who should potentially invest in the 13.1 point per game scorer include the Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Clippers, and the Philadelphia 76ers. Sacramento was the surprise of last year and could use some firepower on their second unit.

As for the Clippers, they always welcome veterans who can benefit their team in any sort of way, especially with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George still leading the way. The 76ers are interesting considering the predicament they are in with James Harden. It is now looking like Harden will stay, but still, having another scorer on the bench could not hurt. Hopefully, Dion Waiters can land a job and begin his NBA comeback this season.

 

Mathew Huff

