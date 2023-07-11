James Harden Remaining With 76ers Seeming More Likely

The market is shockingly drying up for James Harden. Just days after the point guard reportedly wanted out of Philadelphia, it is now seeming like he will return the 76ers with little interest being shown in this past year’s assists champion. Harden recently opted into his contract for $35.6 million with the thought process being he would be moved. However, things are now pointing towards him remaining with the 76ers this coming season.

James Harden Staying With Philadelphia Looking More Likely Day by Day

James Harden’s Tenure With the 76ers

It is a bit surprising that there is not more of a market for the former scoring champion. Dave McMenamin of the Dan Patrick Show had this to say on James Harden:

“The signals right now is that he will be back with the Philadelphia 76ers.”

It is a bit puzzling why Harden wants out of Philadelphia. He had a terrific season last season finishing with totals of 21.0 points, 6.1 total rebounds, and 10.7 assists per game. Since he arrived in Philly, he has averaged 21.0 points, 1.2 steals, 10.6 assists, and 6.4 total rebounds per game. Not to mention, he and the current league MVP, Joel Embiid, were the number one duo in terms of assists to each other last year. With this in mind, his best bet would honestly to give it one more year with the 76ers, especially with a new head coach in Nick Nurse coming in and taking the reins.

Teams Who Were Interested in the Former MVP

The one team many thought would be making a play for James Harden was none other than the Los Angeles Clippers. However, it is likely that the 76ers’ asking price was way too high. Los Angeles potentially having a trio of Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and James Harden would certainly put them back on the map as a legitimate championship contender.

Do not forget, the 76ers’ name is also involved in the Damian Lillard sweepstakes right now, though he is still adamant about only playing for the Miami Heat. Stranger things have happened int this league though, and a three team deal is still a possibility. Many also thought a reunion with the Houston Rockets was in the cards. However, they went a different direction signing Fred VanVleet to a max contract. All in all, returning to the Philadelphia 76ers for at least one more season could be in James Harden’s best interest.

