Report: Angels Warming Up to Ohtani Trade Possibilities

An Ohtani Trade would rock the baseball world

Speculation surrounding a potential Shohei Ohtani trade has intensified, with reports indicating that the Los Angeles Angels are open to considering inquiries for the two-way superstar. According to sources, the Angels have not ruled out the possibility of making a deal before the August 1 trade deadline.

A Shohei Ohtani trade is not being ruled out by the Angels, as I explained this morning on ⁦@MLBNetwork⁩. Here’s my latest reporting ahead of the August 1 trade deadline. @MLB https://t.co/PFbQu92aOR — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 14, 2023

A Crucial Stretch for the Angels

The direction of the team will be heavily influenced by a crucial nine-game homestand following the All-Star break. During this stretch, the Angels will face tough opponents like the Houston Astros, New York Yankees, and Pittsburgh Pirates. The outcomes of these games will play a significant role in determining whether the Angels pursue a trade or continue to compete for a playoff spot. Currently, the Angels find themselves five games out of a wild-card spot and seven games behind the division-leading Texas Rangers. Their recent struggles, including a five-game losing streak and nine losses in their last 10 games before the break, have raised questions about their postseason prospects.

Shohei Ohtani has been nothing short of exceptional in the first half of the season, making him a strong contender for his second AL MVP award in three years. His impressive performance includes a league-leading 32 home runs and a remarkable 1.050 OPS. On the pitching front, Ohtani has been just as impressive, with a 3.32 ERA and 132 strikeouts over 100 1/3 innings in 17 starts. It’s widely anticipated that Ohtani will sign the largest contract in MLB history when he hits free agency after the 2023 season.

ASG Media Sparked the Trade Talk With Ohtani Himself

During the All-Star Game, Ohtani found himself at the center of attention, fielding questions about trade rumors and attracting interest from Seattle Mariners fans who expressed their admiration during the Midsummer Classic.

As the trade deadline approaches, the speculation surrounding Ohtani’s future adds an extra layer of intrigue to the second half of the MLB season. Fans and analysts will closely monitor the Angels’ performance and decisions leading up to the deadline, as the possibility of a trade involving the multi-talented Ohtani looms large.