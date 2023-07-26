Featured Story

MLB: Red Sox Trade Kike Hernandez Back to the Dodgers

Author image
Colin Lynch
Sports Editor
3 min read
MLB: Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees

The Boston Red Sox have made a significant decision, parting ways with Kiké Hernández as he was traded back to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The trade was announced by both clubs, with Boston reportedly sending $2.5 million to Los Angeles as part of the deal. In exchange, the Red Sox acquired minor-league right-handed relievers Nick Robertson and Justin Hagenman.

Instant Contribution for Hernandez in Boston

Hernández, a versatile utility man, had initially signed with the Red Sox in 2021 after a successful six-year stint in LA. During his first season in Boston, the 31-year-old played a pivotal role, contributing significantly with a .786 OPS, 20 home runs, and 60 RBIs in the regular season. However, his true brilliance was revealed in the postseason, where he embarked on a historic run, batting an astounding .408 with 20 hits, five homers, and nine RBIs in just 11 games.

Unfortunately, injuries began to hinder Hernández’s performance during much of the 2021 campaign. Despite the setbacks, the Red Sox still saw potential in him and decided to re-sign him for a one-year contract worth $10 million during the offseason. Regrettably, the move did not yield the desired results, as Hernández struggled both at the plate and in the field throughout this year’s games. So far, in 86 games, his batting average is just .222, and his OPS stands at .599. Furthermore, he leads all MLB shortstops with 14 errors, which has added to Boston’s decision to part ways with him.

Red Sox Look To Improve Their Pitching Staff

With the MLB trade deadline fast approaching, more significant moves are expected from the Red Sox front office. Chaim Bloom, the team’s Chief Baseball Officer, and his team are keen on bolstering their pitching staff through the trade market before the deadline at 6 p.m. ET on August 1st.

As the Red Sox navigate this critical phase of the season, they will seek to strengthen their squad strategically and solidify their position as contenders in the highly competitive MLB landscape. The trade involving Hernández signifies a strategic shift in their roster, and fans eagerly await how the team will shape up in the coming days with new additions and adjustments.

Topics  
Featured Featured Story Features MLB News and Rumors
Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
