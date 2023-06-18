It was a scary scene at Fenway Park Friday night

Boston Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck is in stable condition after suffering a facial fracture from a line drive to the head during a game against the New York Yankees. The team provided an update on Saturday, stating that Houck is resting at home after being evaluated at Mass General Hospital. Follow-up appointments next week will determine his treatment plan, but no specific timeline has been given for his return to the field.

Something Baseball Fans Never Want to See

The incident occurred on Friday when Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka hit a line drive that struck Houck’s face with a velocity of 89.7 mph. The impact caused Houck to immediately fall to his knees on the mound, and he was observed bleeding from the injury.

Scary situation in Boston as Tanner Houck gets hit in the face. Prayers for him and hoping everything is alright. pic.twitter.com/nva2QBwLgk — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) June 17, 2023

Despite the frightening scene, Houck managed to leave the field under his own power with the assistance of athletic trainers. Red Sox manager Alex Cora provided an update after the game, confirming that Houck was responsive and aware of his surroundings. ESPN reported that Houck knew where he was despite suffering a cut that required stitches.

Houck Will Be Missed by Boston

Houck’s absence will be deeply felt by the Red Sox. He has been a reliable contributor to the pitching rotation, leading the team in innings pitched with 67 2/3 in 13 starts this season. However, his performance as a starter has been challenging, reflected in his 5.05 ERA. Prior to this season, Houck showed promise with a career 3.02 ERA in 146 innings, including 20 starts in 53 appearances. This loss comes after the Red Sox had to put left-handed pitcher Chris Sale on the 60-day IL.

Considering the potential severity of the injury, the fact that Houck is in stable condition is a positive development. Pitchers facing line drives can sustain significant harm, and the outcome could have been far worse. The focus now is on Houck’s recovery and formulating an appropriate treatment plan for his facial fracture.

The incident serves as a reminder of the risks involved in professional sports, particularly for pitchers who face high-speed comebackers. The baseball community will continue to support Houck during his recovery, and his teammates and coaching staff will work to fill the void left by his absence from the rotation.