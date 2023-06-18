Featured Story

Red Sox Pitcher Tanner Houck Suffers Facial Fracture After Line Drive to Face

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Q2PZ2HACLW334DQ7GPO5IXO7M4-648db41039692-768x432

It was a scary scene at Fenway Park Friday night

Boston Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck is in stable condition after suffering a facial fracture from a line drive to the head during a game against the New York Yankees. The team provided an update on Saturday, stating that Houck is resting at home after being evaluated at Mass General Hospital. Follow-up appointments next week will determine his treatment plan, but no specific timeline has been given for his return to the field.

Something Baseball Fans Never Want to See

The incident occurred on Friday when Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka hit a line drive that struck Houck’s face with a velocity of 89.7 mph. The impact caused Houck to immediately fall to his knees on the mound, and he was observed bleeding from the injury.

Despite the frightening scene, Houck managed to leave the field under his own power with the assistance of athletic trainers. Red Sox manager Alex Cora provided an update after the game, confirming that Houck was responsive and aware of his surroundings. ESPN reported that Houck knew where he was despite suffering a cut that required stitches.

Houck Will Be Missed by Boston

Houck’s absence will be deeply felt by the Red Sox. He has been a reliable contributor to the pitching rotation, leading the team in innings pitched with 67 2/3 in 13 starts this season. However, his performance as a starter has been challenging, reflected in his 5.05 ERA. Prior to this season, Houck showed promise with a career 3.02 ERA in 146 innings, including 20 starts in 53 appearances. This loss comes after the Red Sox had to put left-handed pitcher Chris Sale on the 60-day IL.

Considering the potential severity of the injury, the fact that Houck is in stable condition is a positive development. Pitchers facing line drives can sustain significant harm, and the outcome could have been far worse. The focus now is on Houck’s recovery and formulating an appropriate treatment plan for his facial fracture.

The incident serves as a reminder of the risks involved in professional sports, particularly for pitchers who face high-speed comebackers. The baseball community will continue to support Houck during his recovery, and his teammates and coaching staff will work to fill the void left by his absence from the rotation.

Topics  
Featured Featured Story Features MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin Instagram

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin Instagram
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To Featured Story

Featured Story
Dylan-Crews-home-plate

College World Series: The Top 10 Draft Prospects in Omaha

Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 15 2023
Featured Story
college-world-series-061119-getty-ftr_1mn1mc69a15i81qq0i7ylegil5
Men’s College World Series: Schedule, Bracket, How to Watch
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 13 2023
Featured Story
RBC Canadian Open - Final Round
Canadian Nick Taylor Drills 72-foot Eagle Putt to Claim Historic Win at RBC Canadian Open
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 11 2023
Featured Story
Scottie Scheffler Golf
Scheffler Reclaims World #1 Ranking with Late Push at PGA Championship
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 22 2023
Featured Story
PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge - Second Round
2023 PGA Championship: Can Koepka Close it Out?
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 20 2023
Featured Story
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets
MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for May 7
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 7 2023
Featured Story
skysports-sergi-canos-brentford_5716657
From Gambler To Premier League Club Owner: The Wild Story of Matthew Benham
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 6 2023
More News
Arrow to top