Penn State gets two more nationally televised games in September

Penn State will make two nationall televised appearances on FOX Sports 1 this September. Additional kickoff details and TV information for a handful of games have now been locked in by ESPN, FOX, and Big Ten Network.

Penn State’s season opener at home against Appalachian State will kickoff in the middle of the afternoon with a 3:30 p.m. start time, with Big Ten Network carrying the game. After the previously announced primetime showdown on national television against Pitt the following week, Penn State will play back-to-back games on FOX Sports 1. Penn State’s home game against Kent State is scheduled for a noon kickoff on FS1 on Sept. 15, and the road game on Friday night the following week at Illinois is scheduled for a 9 p.m. kickoff on FS1 on September 21.

Yeah, that’s right. Penn State and Illinois are beginning a game at 9 PM Eastern, for some reason. It could be some truck racing as part of the NASCAR package…

I know this is tongue in cheek, but Fox has a monster deal with NASCAR, and airing those truck races are a big part of the deal. Folks at NASCAR would be just as pissed if they cut race coverage short as Jim Delany would be if they cut a Big 10 game short — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) May 31, 2018

.@PennStateFball is back in Beaver Stadium September 1st at 3:30 p.m. 🔵⚪ More times and network updates, including #PSUHomecoming and the #B1G opener. pic.twitter.com/voMPRmhhst — Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) May 31, 2018

There has been no update on the home game against Ohio State at the end of September, although I would bet the house that game makes an appearance in primetime. We do, however, know when the Michigan State game will be played. After a bye week following the Ohio State game, Penn State will host the Spartans on October 13 at either 3:30 p.m. or 4 p.m. That seemed likely from the beginning with Penn State already likely to have played three primetime games and possibly getting another one before the season is over.

So, as it stands right now, Penn State will appear nationally three times between ABC and FS1 in the month of September, and the game against Ohio State is very likely to get some national exposure as well once that game is officially set.

In addition, ESPN has also claimed the October 20 road game at Indiana and will broadcast the game on either ABC, ESPN or ESPN 2. Kickoff time and specific network will be decided at a later time. It is the first game involving any power conference programs ESPN has claimed for that week.