A pileup of epic proportions took place at a WTCC sports car race in Vila Real, Portugal on Saturday.

And it happened right out of the gate — literally.

The first lap of the race featured a crash that involved, well, everyone. Rob Huff and Mehdi Bennani collided after the first turn, causing a crash that stretched across the entire track and involved every other car.

This is the restart grid. There is ONE car #WTCR pic.twitter.com/ejfyJCjcAe — Mattzel89 (@Mattzel89) June 23, 2018

https://twitter.com/FIA_WTCR/status/1010540505682280451

Yikes.