Kylian Mbappe has epic flop, even though he was untouched (Video)

There’s been a theme in the World Cup, involving some of the best offensive stars in the tournament, and their propensity to dive in embarrassing fashion. We’ve all seen Neymar do it a number of times, and as such, he failed to get any calls from the officials.

French striker Kylian Mbappe did the same in Saturday’s quarterfinal match against Uruguay, with this comical flop, that you need to watch and laugh at.

What we didn't know is that Mbappe also trains with Neymar. 😭😂 #URUFRA pic.twitter.com/bjQV2UbVvQ — GREAT GRACIOUS 🇺🇸 (@GreatGracious) July 6, 2018

He wasn’t even touched. What a pathetic attempt to draw a foul. Mbappe even held his face, too, trying to draw a card.

Still, he’s a pretty stellar finisher.