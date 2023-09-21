It’s been an eventful summer for David Beckham, who is the current president and co-owner of Inter Miami FC.

After landing Messi in the biggest Major League Soccer deal ever, Beckham is set to star in his own Netflix documentary.

Netflix just dropped the first trailer for a new docuseries self-titled “Beckham”. The docuseries will be released worldwide on October 4th. The four-part series will dive deep into the professional and personal life of one of the most legendary soccer players in history.

Watch the trailer for David Beckham’s new documentary below.

This is BECKHAM. Witness the unseen, unheard and unfiltered story of one of the most recognizable and scrutinized athletes of all time on October 4. pic.twitter.com/lfOzBp3BR8 — Netflix (@netflix) September 19, 2023

David Beckham’s New Netflix Documentary

The Netflix documentary series will give fans an unfiltered view of Beckham’s life as a soccer star. It follows him throughout his journey from a young child to becoming one of the most recognizable and most scrutinized athletes in the history of the sport.

The documentary will look back on Beckham’s decade-long soccer career and showcase never-before-seen footage on his rise to superstardom. It was directed by Oscar winner Fisher Stevens and produced by Oscar winner John Battsek.

Fans will also get to hear Beckham’s inner-most thoughts on some of the most pivotal and controversial moments of his career.

The documentary will feature some personal interviews with his wife Victoria Beckham, Gary Neville, Eric Cantona, Sir Alex Ferguson, Rio Ferdinand, Paul Scholes, Roy Keane, Mel C, Diego Simeone, Carlos Queiroz, Luis Figo, Michael Salgado, Florentino Perez, Roberto Carlos, Ronaldo Nazario, Fabio Capello, and Beckham’s mom and dad.

David Beckham After Soccer

The documentary will look into Beckam’s 20-year-long soccer career. However, it won’t follow his recent success as a co-owner of MLS’ Inter Miami. After retiring in 2013, Beckham has been an integral part of Inter Miami’s management team.

Beckham has turned his post-soccer career into billions of dollars. Now, as part owner of Inter Miami, he is worth upwards of $1 billion, according to Forbes.

