Soccer

Manchester United Stock Price Takes Biggest Ever Drop On NYSE After Glazer Family Decides Not To Sell

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Manchester United Stock Price Takes Biggest Ever Drop On NYSE After Glazer Family Decides Not To Sell

On Tuesday, Manchester United’s valuation on the New York Stock Exchange took a huge hit after news broke that the Glazer family won’t be selling the club.

Reports surfaced that the team’s US owners will be removing Manchester United from the open market and investors reacted poorly to the news. The club’s value on the exchange lost $628 million, selling for $19.35 a share at the end of the day.

It’s the biggest percentage drop in value since Manchester United had been listed on the NYSE. The club’s shares fell by more than 18% on Tuesday and remained down after Thursday’s trading session.

Currently, Man United is trading at just 19.71 per share.

Manchester United Shares Drop 18.15% Overnight

The Glazer family will reportedly be taking the team off the market after failing to receive offers matching their asking price for the club. As a result, the shares of the Premier League team plummeted this week, falling as far as 21 percent, the most in 11 years since becoming a publicly traded company.

At the end of close on Tuesday, the Manchester United club was only valued at $3.9 billion and is suddenly worth less than every single NFL team.

Glazer Family Won’t Be Selling Manchester United

In November, the Glazer family announced that they were considering selling Manchester United and were exploring “strategic alternatives” to hand over the club to new leadership. It’s rumored that Manchester United’s co-chairmen, Joel and Avram Glazer were holding out for a £10 billion offer.

There were some serious bidders, including Sheikh Jassim of Qatar and British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe. However, the pair weren’t close to offering that amount for the club.

The Glazer family may try to sell at this time again next year to attract higher bidders.

Now, that the sale of the team is off the market, the market value of the team has dropped by $700 million. The current valuation for the club is around $3.2 billion.

While the Glazer family has profited immensely from the club since buying it in 2005 for $790 million, they are looking to maximize their gains from Man U.

Many fans have accused the Glazer family of putting the club in debt and not investing enough money into the franchise. Since their takeover, the Glazer family has spent more than £1 billion on interest, loan payments, and share dividends, though many fans believe that those funds have gone back to the family.

A lot of fans want to see the Glazers out but they won’t be selling the club for less than their asking price at this point.

Soccer Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Soccer
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Soccer

Soccer
Messi Drives 638% Increase In MLS Season Pass Subscription Growth

Messi Drives 638% Increase In MLS Season Pass Subscription Growth

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  21h
Soccer
Messi vs LAFC Tickets Are More Expensive than LA Rams Season Tickets
Messi vs LAFC Tickets Are More Expensive than LA Rams Season Tickets
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Sep 1 2023
Soccer
Can Messi Lead Inter Miami To The MLS Playoffs in 2023?
Can Messi Lead Inter Miami To The MLS Playoffs in 2023?
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Sep 1 2023
Soccer
Is Ken Griffey Jr. A Sports Photographer? MLB Legend Caught Behind Camera At Messi’s Inter Miami Game
Is Ken Griffey Jr. A Sports Photographer? MLB Legend Caught Behind Camera At Messi’s Inter Miami Game
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 31 2023
Soccer
What Are Cheapest Tickets To Watch Messi On The Remaining MLS Schedule?
What Are Cheapest Tickets To Watch Messi On The Remaining MLS Schedule?
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Sep 1 2023
Soccer
Inter Miami’s New Stadium, Miami Freedom Park To Open In 2025
Inter Miami’s New Stadium, Miami Freedom Park, Is Set To Open In 2025
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 29 2023
Soccer
Messi Has Increased MLS Ticket Sales By 1034%, Generating $265M Alone
Messi Has Increased MLS Ticket Sales By 1034%, Generating $265M Alone
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 28 2023
More News
Arrow to top