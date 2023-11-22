Fans are willing to pay a pretty penny when it comes to sports memorabilia. Sports memorabilia is a hot commodity that allows fans a chance to own a piece of sports history. Recently, Sotheby’s, the world’s largest auctioneer, acquired six shirts worn by Lionel Messi during Argentina’s World Cup championship run.

The collection is projected to be the most valuable sports memorabilia ever sold, shattering the $10.1 million record. The auction house will be putting the shirts up for sale in New York. There will be six first-half shirts Messi wore in Qatar, including his jersey from the World Cup winner against France.

Lionel Messi’s World Cup Shirts Set To Be Auctioned

There will be a total of six World Cup jerseys worn by Messi in the first half up for auction later this month.

The jerseys will be from matches against Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Australia, Netherlands, Croatia, and the final against France.

A portion of the auction will be donated to the Unicas Project led by the Sant Joan de Deu Barcelona Children’s Hospital for children suffering from rare diseases.

Most Popular Sports Memorabilia Sold

Sotheby’s will be working with the U.S.-based tech startup company AC Momento, which partners with high-profile athletes to manage their match-worn memorabilia.

Now, six of Messi’s World Cup jerseys are set to be auctioned. The current record for game-worn sports memorabilia is Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals jersey, selling for $10.1 million in September 2022.

For soccer memorabilia, the record belongs to Diego Maradona’s Argentina jersey in the infamous 1986 quarterfinal 2-1 victory over England. He infamously scored a goal with his hand and the jersey sold for $9.3 million in London.

Messi’s jerseys are expected to eclipse the record. With the World Cup victory, Messi cemented himself as the best ever to win the World Cup at the age of 36. Messi’s jerseys will be up for auction between November 30 to December 14th and will also be on display for viewing to the public at the headquarters in New York.