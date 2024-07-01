England and Spain reach the quarterfinals of Euro 2024

We now have two more teams advancing to the quarterfinals of Euro 2024. Joining Germany and Switzerland are England and Spain. However what we saw on one particular play was simply magical.

Goal of historical significance

In the 95th minute (the fifth minute of extra time), England’s Jude Bellingham of Stourbridge, England scored a goal for the ages. He scored his goal on an improbable bicycle kick which at the time tied the game at one goal apiece.

It was Bellingham’s fifth international goal in 33 contests. The Real Madrid midfielder previously scored the opening goal in a 6-2 England win over Iran in the 2022 World Cup, the game-winning goal in a 3-1 England win over Scotland in a friendly on September 12, 2023, the game-tying goal in a 2-2 tie against Belgium on March 26 in a friendly, and the only goal in a 1-0 win over Serbia on June 16 in Euro 2024. Interestingly, both of Bellingham’s goals at Euro 2024 have been at Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen.

Who scored the game-winner?

Harry Kane of Walthamstow was the English hero as he scored the game-winning goal in the first minute of the 30 minutes of the overtime period. For Kane, he now has 65 goals in 95 contests, and is England’s all-time leading scorer internationally. With the win, England next plays Switzerland on Saturday in Dusseldorf in the quarterfinals.

Spain dominates Georgia

Four Spanish players contributed to their 4-1 win over Georgia. They were Rodrigo Hernandez Cascante, Fabian Ruiz, Nico Williams and Daniel Olmo Carvajal. Georgia actually was once up 1-0 on a Spanish own goal, before Spain scored four unanswered goals. Hernandez Cascante and Ruiz have four international goals for Spain. Williams has three goals, and Olmo Carvajal has nine goals.

Spain now plays Germany in a battle of soccer superpowers on Friday from Stuttgart. Spain and Germany have won three European Soccer Championships each, and are tied for the most ever.