Quarterfinalists determined for Euro 2024

The quarterfinals are set to begin on Friday at Euro 2024. There will be two games played on Friday and then two games on Saturday.

Who plays Friday?

The day will begin with Spain playing Germany at MHPArena in Stuttgart. That will be followed by France playing Portugal at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.

Spain and Germany have won the most European Football Championships with three each. Spain won in 1964, 2008 and 2012. Germany won in 1972, 1980, and 1996. It should be noted that when Germany won their first two European Football Championships, they were known as West Germany.

France and Portugal are both ranked in the top six in the FIFA World Rankings. France is second and Portugal is sixth.

Who plays Saturday?

The quarterfinals will continue on Saturday with England playing Switzerland at Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, and the Netherlands playing Turkey at Olympiastadion in Berlin.

On Tuesday, in the final day of Round of 16 action, the Netherlands defeated Romania 3-0 at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, and Turkey defeated Austria 2-1 at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

The Netherlands were led by Donyell Malen, a forward for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. His goals came in the 83rd minute and 93rd minute (the third minute of extra time in the second half). Malen now has nine goals internationally for the Netherlands. The other Netherlands goal was scored by Cody Gakpo of Eindhoven, in the 20th minute. Gakpo, who plays for Liverpool in the English Premier League, now has 12 goals in 28 caps.

In Turkey’s win over Austria, both goals for Turkey was scored by Merih Demiral, who scored in the first and 59th minutes. Demiral now has four goals in 48 games for Turkey. When Demiral scored in the first minute (57 seconds in), it was the second fastest goal to begin a game in European Soccer Championship history. The fastest goal came 23 seconds in on June 15, when Albania’s Nedim Bajrami opened the scoring in a 2-1 Albania loss to Italy.