Quarterfinals set for the Olympic soccer tournaments

Jeremy Freeborn
One of the most fascinating sports on the Olympic program this weekend is soccer. On Friday, there are four men’s quarterfinal matches, and on Saturday, there are four women’s quarterfinal matches.

Who are in the four Olympic men’s quarterfinal matches?

France will play Argentina in Bordeaux, Egypt will play Paraguay in Marseille, Morocco will play the United States in Paris, and Japan will play Spain in Decines-Charpieu.

France and the United States advanced to the quarters out of Group A. France had a record of three wins and zero losses, while the USA went two and one. France and the United States ended Group A action with 3-0 wins on Tuesday. France blanked New Zealand and the United States blanked Guinea. Kevin Paredes of South Riding, Virginia, who plays for VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga scored twice for Team USA.

Morocco and Argentina both advanced with records of two wins and one loss. Argentina won their last game by a score of 2-0 over Ukraine, while Morocco blanked Iraq 3-0.

Egypt won Group C with a surprise 2-1 win over Spain on Tuesday. Ibrahim Adel scored twice for Egypt. Meanwhile in Group D, Japan won the Group after beating Israel on a goal by Mao Hosoya. Paraguay finished second after defeating Mali 1-0 on a goal by Marcelo Fernandez in the fifth minute.

Who are in the four Olympic women’s quarterfinal matches?

USA will play Japan in Paris, Germany will play Canada in Marseille, Spain will play Colombia in Decines-Charpieu, and France will play Brazil in Nantes.

France, Canada, and Colombia all advanced out of Group A. France got two goals from Marie-Antoinette Katoto in a 2-1 win over New Zealand to wrap up the stage. Canada beat Colombia 1-0 on a goal by Vanessa Gilles.

The United States remained undefeated by beating Australia 2-1, while Germany advanced by beating Zambia 4-1 on two goals by Lea Schuller. In the final games of Group C, Spain beat Brazil 2-0 and Japan beat Nigeria 3-1.

 

 

Olympics Soccer
