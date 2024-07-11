History was made at the 2024 European Soccer Championships on Tuesday. In Spain’s 2-1 win over France in the semifinals from Allianz Arena in Munich, Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona became the youngest player ever to score at the European Soccer Championships. At the time, Yamal’s goal came in the 21st minute and tied the game sat one goal apiece.

It is clear, we may just have a rising next generation soccer star on our hands. Yamal was only 16 years and 362 days old when he made soccer history. Interestingly, Yamal will turn 17 on Saturday, one day before Spain will play England in the Euro 2024 final from Berlin.

Who had the previous record?

Johan Vonlanthen of Switzerland had the old record on June 21, 2004. Ironically, Vonlanthen’s goal also came against France. However, in this particular game in Coimbra, Portugal, Vonlanthen’s goal had less significance as France beat Switzerland 3-1 in the final game of Group B. Vonlanthen’s age was 18 years and 141 days old. Vonlanthen had seven international goals overall for Switzerland in 40 caps.

Yamal’s third international goal for Spain

Yamal scored his first two international goals for Spain in Euro 2024 qualifying. The first came in a 7-1 Spain win over Georgia on September 8, 2023. Interestingly, it was Yamal’s first ever international game for Spain at the senior level. Then Yamal scored his second goal for Spain in a 3-1 win over Cyprus on November 16, 2023.

Who scored the winner for Spain?

Dani Olmo of RB Leipzig scored the game-winner in the 25th minute. For Olmo, it was his third goal at Euro 2024, and 11th goal overall.

England’s Heroes

On Wednesday, England beat the Netherlands 2-1 in Dortmund in the other semifinal. England’s first hero was Harry Kane of Bayern Munich, who scored on a penalty in the 18th minute to tie the game at one. The native of London, England, now has 66 international goals, the most ever by an English soccer player internationally. Then in the 90th minute, Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa scored the winner in dramatic fashion. Never before has England won the European Championship, and now they are only one win away.