Germany and Switzerland reach quarterfinals of Euro 2024

We have our first two quarterfinalists in Euro 2024. On Saturday, Switzerland beat Italy 2-0 in Berlin and Germany beat Denmark 2-0 in Dortmund.

Who scored for Switzerland?

The two Swiss goals were scored by Remo Freuler in the 37th minute and Ruben Vargas in the 46th minute. Freuler, who is a midfielder for Bologna in Italy’s Serie A, has nine international goals in 71 caps. Vargas, who is a winger for FC Augsburg in Germany’s Bundesliga, has eight international goals in 47 caps.

Considered an upset

This was the 61st time that Switzerland has played Italy in international soccer. Italy has an all-time record of 29 wins, 24 draws, and seven defeats. On Saturday, Switzerland got revenge against Italy as three years ago at Euro 2020 (played in 2021 due to COVID), Italy smoked Switzerland 3-0 in Rome in Group A play thanks to two goals from Manuel Locatelli and another from Ciro Immobile. Italy went on to win the title as they beat England in the final.

It is safe to say that generating any degree of offense was a serious problem for Italy at Euro 2024. As a result, they only scored three times in four contests. The Italians seemed to pass the soccer ball with regularity against Switzerland, but were unable to execute when they had their chances. In the second half, the Italians hit two posts. Switzerland will now face the winner of England and Slovakia in the quarterfinals.

Who scored for Germany?

Kai Havertz scored in the 53rd minute on a penalty kick, and Jamal Musiala scored in the 68th minute. The score could have been 5-1 Germany, but three goals were disallowed in the contest. Havertz, who plays for Arsenal in the English Premier League, now has 18 international goals for Germany in 50 caps, and Musiala, who plays for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, now has five goals in 33 caps for Germany. The Germans await the winner of Spain and Georgia.