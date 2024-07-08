Semifinals set at COPA America

We now know the four teams left at COPA America. On Tuesday in the first of two semifinals, Argentina will play Canada at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Then on Wednesday in the second of two semifinals, Uruguay will play Colombia at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In the first quarterfinal on Thursday, Argentina beat Ecuador 4-2 on penalties after being tied at one at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. In the second quarterfinal on Friday, Canada beat Venezuela 4-3 on penalties after being tied at one at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. In the third quarterfinal on Saturday, Colombia clobbered Panama 5-0 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. In the fourth quarterfinal on Sunday, Uruguay beat Brazil 4-2 on penalties after being tied at zero at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Who scored for Argentina in the quarterfinals?

Argentina’s regulation goal scorer was Lisandro Martinez, a centre-back with Manchester United, in the 35th minute. Martinez scored his first international goal of his career for Argentina. The Argentina goal scorers on penalties were Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez, Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, Sevilla right back Gonzalo Montiel of Sevilla, and Benfica centre back Nicolas Otamendi.

Who scored for Canada in the quarterfinals?

Canada’s regulation goal scorer was Jacob Shaffelburg of Kentville, Nova Scotia, who plays in Major League Soccer with Nashville SC. Shaffelburg scored in the 13th minute. It was Shaffelburg’s third international goal for Canada. Shaffelburg’s first international goal came in a loss to the United States in the 2023 Gold Cup in Cincinnati. Shaffelburg’s second international goal came in a 2-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago in COPA America qualifying.

The Canadian goal scorers in penalties were Lille forward Jonathan David, Colorado Rapids defender Moise Bombito, Bayern Munich left back Alphonso Davies, and Marseille midfielder Ismael Kone.

Who scored for Colombia in the quarterfinals?

Five different Colombians scored on Saturday. They were Jhon Cordoba of Russia’s Krasnodar, who scored in the eighth minute, James Rodriguez of Sao Paulo FC, who scored in the 15th minute on a penalty, Luis Diaz of Liverpool, who scored in the 41st minute, Richard Rios of Brazil’s Palmeiras, who scored in the 70th minute, and Miguel Borja of Club Atletico River Plate, who scored in the 94th minute on a penalty.

Cordoba has four international goals for Colombia. Rodriguez has 28 goals, Diaz has 14 goals, Rios has two international goals, and Borja has nine international goals. Rios’s first international goal came on June 8, 2024 in a 5-1 Colombia win over the United States in a friendly at Washington’s Commanders Field.

Who scored for Uruguay on penalties in the quarterfinals?

The four Uruguay goal scorers on penalties were Federico Valverde of Real Mardid, Rodrigo Bentancur of Tottenham Hotspur, Giorgian de Arrascaeta of Brazil’s Flamengo, and Manuel Ugarte of Paris Saint-Germain.