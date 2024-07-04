Quarterfinalists determined for 2024 Copa America

We now know the eight teams left in the 2024 version of COPA America. Despite the fact the United States are hosting the tournament, they are not among the quarterfinalists.

On Thursday, the quarterfinals will commence in Houston, Texas (at NRG Stadium, home of the National Football League’s Houston Texans). That is when Argentina will face Ecuador. Argentina won Group A with a perfect record of three wins and zero losses. Argentina beat Canada 2-0, Chile 1-0, and Peru 2-0. Four of Argentina’s five goals were scored by Lautaro Javier Martinez, a striker for Inter Milan, in Italy’s Serie A. Ecuador finished in second place in Group B with a record of one win, one loss and one draw for four points. Ecuador was tied with Mexico, with the identical record but are advancing because they had a goals for and against of +1, while Mexico was zero. Ecuador’s lone win was a 3-1 victory over Jamaica.

On Friday, Venezuela will play Canada in Arlington, Texas (at AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys). Venezuela won Group B with a perfect record of three wins and zero losses. They defeated Ecuador 2-1, Mexico 1-0, and and Jamaica 3-0. Venezuela was led by Eduard Bello (a striker for Mazatlan in Mexico), and Salomon Rondon (a striker for Pachuca in Mexico), who had two goals each. Canada finished second in Group with a record of one win, one loss and one draw. Canada’s first ever win in Copa America history came on June 25 when they beat Peru 1-0 on a goal by Lille forward Jonathan David.

On Saturday, Colombia will play Panama in Glendale, Arizona (at State Farm Stadium, home of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals). Colombia won Group D with a record of two wins and one draw for seven points. They defeated Paraguay 2-1, and Costa Rica 3-0 before tying Brazil 1-1. The Colombian leading scorer is right back Daniel Munoz, who plays for Crystal Palace in the English Premier League. Munoz has two goals. Panama finished second in Group C after a record of two wins and one loss for six points. That defeated the United States 2-1 and Bolivia 3-1. The top Panama player was forward Jose Fajardo, with two goals.

Also on Saturday, Uruguay will play Brazil (at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders). Uruguay won Group C with a record of three wins and zero losses. They beat Panama 3-1, Bolivia 5-0, and the United States 1-0. Two Uruguay players led the team with two goals each. They were Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez and Toluca’s Maximiliano Araujo. Brazil finished second in Group D with a record of one win and two draws. Brazil’a lone win was 4-1 over Paraguay.