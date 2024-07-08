Soccer

Semifinals set at Euro 2024

Jeremy Freeborn
The semifinals are set for Euro 2024. On Tuesday, Spain will play France in Munich. Then on Wednesday, the Netherlands will face England in Dortmund.

On Friday in the quarterfinals, Spain defeated Germany 2-1 in Stuttgart, while France defeated Portugal 5-3 on penalties in Hamburg. On Saturday, England defeated Switzerland 5-3 on penalties. They were tied at one in Dusseldorf after 120 minutes of action. Then in Berlin, the Netherlands beat Turkey 2-1.

Who scored for Spain in the quarterfinals?

Daniel Olmo scored in the 51st minute, and Mikel Merino scored in the 119th minute. For Olmo, who is an attacking midfielder with RB Leipzig from Terrassa, Spain, he now has 10 goals in 37 games. For Merino, who is a midfielder with Real Sociedad from Pamplona, Spain, he now has two goals in 26 games. The first international goal for Merino came in a 6-0 Spain win over Cyprus in Euro 2024 qualifying on September 12, 2023.

Who scored for France in the quarterfinals?

France did not score in regulation, but scored five times on penalties against Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa, who made three amazing saves in Spain’s round of 16 penalty kick win over Slovenia. The five French goal scorers on penalties were Paris Saint-Germain winger Ousmane Dembele, Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana, Barcelona centre back Jules Kounde, Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola, and AC Milan left back Theo Hernandez.

Who scored for England in the quarterfinals?

England got their regulation goal from right winger Bukayo Saka of Arsenal, who scored his 12th international goal in 38 games. Saka of Ealing was also one of five English players to score on penalties. The others were Chelsea attacking midfielder Cole Palmer, Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham, Brentford forward Ivan Toney and Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Who scored for the Netherlands in the quarterfinals?

Netherlands got a regulation goal from Stefan de Vrij, a centre-back with Inter Milan. de Vrij, who is from Ouderkerk aan den IJssel, now has four international goals in 69 games. On Saturday he scored in the 70th minute to tie the game at one. The Netherlands got their other goal on an own goal.

 

Soccer
