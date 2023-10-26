Soccer

Messi Propels Inter Miami To Best-Selling Adidas Soccer Jersey in North America

Lionel Messi joining the squad at Inter Miami may have been the biggest signing in MLS history.

After the shocking announcement that the Argentinian legend was moving to Inter Miami, the popularity of the league immediately skyrocketed.

In just three months, Messi has forever changed the history of Inter Miami and soccer in the U.S. They were the worst team in the league, but with Messi leading the charge, they were able to win the League Cup.

Despite missing out on the playoffs, there’s still a lot more in store for the club.

After news broke that Messi was moving to Inter Miami, Adidas received 500,000 requests from stores and supplies for Inter Miami jerseys.

In North America, Inter Miami has become the best-selling Adidas soccer jersey, beating out international squads like Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Bayern Munich, and Arsenal.

Inter Miami Is the Most Popular Soccer Jersey Sold in North America

Messi’s jerseys were the hottest piece of sports merchandise on the planet this year.

When news broke that the Argentinian star had signed, all Inter Miami merchandise in stores and online absolutely disappeared.

The demand for Inter Miami jerseys was crazy. While the Messi transfer news broke in the summer, Adidas couldn’t officially put his jersey into production until he signed a formal agreement on July 15.

The first editions of the jerseys were sent to Miami, where the demand was the highest.

Just this year alone, Messi is expected to sell 2 million jerseys for a total of $300 million in revenue. Inter Miami would receive $45 million (15%) in jersey revenue alone and Messi will see a cut of the sales as well as part of his contract.

Messi also set another record, selling more jerseys in his first 24 hours after switching teams than any athlete in history, according to apparel company Fanatics.

Inter Miami Jerseys Surpass All Adidas Benchmarks

The moment Inter Miami announced that Messi would be moving to the MLS, Adidas received 500,000 requests from stores & supplies for Inter Miami jerseys after Messi announced his decision.

Since July, Messi’s jersey has dominated the sports apparel in the U.S.

It’s sold more jerseys than any other soccer player or athlete, except Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

