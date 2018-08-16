Cordarrelle Patterson jukes Eagles defender out of his shoes on TD (Video)

Cordarrelle Patterson has finally been freed from the Minnesota chains that were previously binding him, and he’s now in New England, in what’s essentially a make-or-break season for him.

Patterson was reduced to playing mainly on special teams for the Vikings, but the Patriots — who lack depth at the wide receiver position — appear to have bigger plans for him.

Brian Hoyer targeted Patterson on a second-and-9 situation in the third quarter, and the shifty receiver did the rest. Patterson put the moves on Eagles cornerback Sidney Jones, then finished off the play by finding the end zone for the 11-yard score.

It was Patterson’s first touchdown as a member of the Patriots, and it will be interesting to see if there are more to come.