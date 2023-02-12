Eagles

Anytime Touchdown Scorer Props

Colin Lynch
Jalen Hurts Eagles NFC Championship.

The top-seeded team from the American Football Conference, the Kansas City Chiefs, will square off against the top-seeded team from the National Football Conference, the Philadelphia Eagles, in a highly anticipated matchup to determine the winner of the Vince Lombardi Trophy and the title of the best team in the world.

The options for betting on this monumental event are numerous, including wagers on the outcome of the coin toss, the color of the Gatorade shower, and numerous other factors.

However, the most thrilling bet to make during the game is predicting which player will score the first touchdown. The excitement of trying to determine which player will cross the goal line first only adds to the already intense anticipation for this showdown of elite football teams.

Jalen Hurts  (+105)

Jalen Hurts, the Eagles quarterback, has been a prolific scorer on the ground, particularly in recent games. Over the past nine games, he has recorded a rushing touchdown in seven, with an average of one rushing touchdown per game during this span. Throughout the entire season, Hurts has accumulated 15 rushing touchdowns in 17 games, equating to nearly one touchdown per game. He has achieved at least one rushing touchdown in 11 of the 17 games he has played, making for a successful scoring rate of 65%.

Bet on Jaylen Hurts ATD (+105) at BetOnline

Travis Kelce (-125) Anytime Touchdown Scorer Props

Travis Kelce, the Chief’s tight end, has established himself as a formidable scoring threat in the postseason. He has been the recipient of at least one touchdown in his last five playoff games and 11 of his last 14, for a total of 15 touchdowns over that span. During the regular season, Kelce led all of the Chiefs’ skill players with 12 touchdowns and has added three more in the two playoff games.

Given that several of the Chiefs’ wide receivers are currently dealing with injuries and the team is facing an Eagles defense that boasts an exceptional pair of cornerbacks in Darius Slay and James Bradberry, Kelce will play an even more crucial role as the offensive centerpiece. He is poised to receive a multitude of opportunities to score a touchdown for the sixth straight time in the postseason.

Bet on Travis Kelce ATD (+125) at BetOnline

Dallas Goedert (+175)

Over the past two seasons, Hurts has established a strong connection with Goedert, demonstrated by the tight end’s remarkable combined total of 83 first-down receptions since the start of the 2021-22 season. To put this into perspective, this number exceeds Goedert’s first-down catches from his first three seasons combined (76). In the 2022 season, Goedert recorded 40 first downs and generated 421 yards after the catch in just 12 games, putting him on pace to surpass the metrics of wide receivers A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith if he had played a full season.

While the Chief’s offense boasts the talented Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, the defense may be the deciding factor in the game. Throughout the 2022 season and playoffs, the Chief’s secondary has struggled, particularly against slot receivers and tight ends. In the 2022 season, the Chiefs ranked 31st in touchdowns allowed to players running routes over the middle, including wide receivers, tight ends, and running backs.

Bet on Dallas Goedert (+175) at BetOnline

 

Chiefs Eagles Featured Story NFL picks
Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
