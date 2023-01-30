Eagles

Eagles OT Johnson overcomes injury, proves doctors wrong

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
Lane Johnson Proves Doctors Wrong
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson would not hear of any reason why he couldn’t compete for a chance to play in a Super Bowl.  

Not even a torn adductor in his groin.  

Apparently, the Lombardi Trophy takes precedence.  

After getting injured in late December, Johnson returned for the NFL Playoffs, stabilizing the Eagles’ offensive line on the road to his second Super Bowl appearance with the franchise.

Johnson Proves Doctors Wrong In Return

Johnson pulled the muscle during a 40-34 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve and doctors informed the 6-6, 325-ponder that he’ll need surgery. As the NFC East Division-champion Eagles prepared for a postseason run, Johnson huddled with specialists to prevent him from missing the postseason. His doctor was not confident he could pull it off, but prescribed a few weeks of rest – to start.  

“I was talking to my doctor, Dr. (William) Meyers,” Johnson said Sunday after the Eagles’ 31-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game Sunday, as reported by NFL.com. “He wasn’t so sure a football guy could make it through.   

“He said hockey guys can make it through but not a lineman.”  

Johnson proved the prognosis wrong.   

By sitting out the final two games of the regular season, Johnson was able to return and gutted his way through two playoff wins. Before each start, Johnson required a numbing shot.   

Check out what Johnson had to say following Sunday’s win.

Injury Update: ‘It’s just a week-by-week thing’ 

Johnson is one of eight Eagles who remain from the 2017 Super Bowl-winning club. The chance at reliving past glory was not lost on the former Oklahoma standout.   

“Like I said, man, my sense of urgency is high,” Johnson said. “You get in the back half of your career. I think we had a good team, I knew we had the parts to get where we’re at.   

“Yeah, man, it’s just a week-by-week thing.”  

Johnson felt the emotion of his teammates.   

“Seeing (Jason) Kelce cry and seeing BG (Brandon Graham) tear up and Fletch (Cox),” Johnson said. “It’s what it’s all about at the end of the day, man.  

“Going to battle with your boys and going into that fire with them. I love them and I can’t wait to go suit up again with them.”  

Johnson, who sat out the fourth quarter with the game in hand Sunday, will benefit from the extra week leading up to the Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12.  

Johnson plans on being ready.   

No matter what the doctors suggest, apparently, the Lombardi Trophy takes precedence. 

Topics  
Eagles NFL News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To Eagles

Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears

Eagles win a grinder in Chicago, 25-20

Author image jaxsportsmedia  •  Dec 19 2022
Eagles
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
Eagles 48, Giants 22
Author image jaxsportsmedia  •  Dec 11 2022
Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles overcome false starts to dom Titans, 35-10
Author image jaxsportsmedia  •  Dec 5 2022
Eagles
Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett out for season with torn ACL
Eagles victimize Packers in hit and run, 40-33
Author image jaxsportsmedia  •  Nov 28 2022
Eagles
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles edge Indy in a tense way, 17-16
Author image jaxsportsmedia  •  Nov 21 2022
Eagles
Washington Redskins v Philadelphia Eagles
Washington exploits superior game plan and generous refs to beat Eagles, 32-21
Author image jaxsportsmedia  •  Nov 15 2022
Eagles
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Football Team
Eagles face a tough rematch with Commanders on MNF
Author image jaxsportsmedia  •  Nov 13 2022
More News
Arrow to top