Eagles OT Johnson overcomes injury, proves doctors wrong

Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson would not hear of any reason why he couldn’t compete for a chance to play in a Super Bowl.

Not even a torn adductor in his groin.

Apparently, the Lombardi Trophy takes precedence.

After getting injured in late December, Johnson returned for the NFL Playoffs, stabilizing the Eagles’ offensive line on the road to his second Super Bowl appearance with the franchise.

Johnson Proves Doctors Wrong In Return

Johnson pulled the muscle during a 40-34 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve and doctors informed the 6-6, 325-ponder that he’ll need surgery. As the NFC East Division-champion Eagles prepared for a postseason run, Johnson huddled with specialists to prevent him from missing the postseason. His doctor was not confident he could pull it off, but prescribed a few weeks of rest – to start.

“I was talking to my doctor, Dr. (William) Meyers,” Johnson said Sunday after the Eagles’ 31-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game Sunday, as reported by NFL.com. “He wasn’t so sure a football guy could make it through.

“He said hockey guys can make it through but not a lineman.”

Johnson proved the prognosis wrong.

By sitting out the final two games of the regular season, Johnson was able to return and gutted his way through two playoff wins. Before each start, Johnson required a numbing shot.

Check out what Johnson had to say following Sunday’s win.

Injury Update: ‘It’s just a week-by-week thing’

Johnson is one of eight Eagles who remain from the 2017 Super Bowl-winning club. The chance at reliving past glory was not lost on the former Oklahoma standout.

“Like I said, man, my sense of urgency is high,” Johnson said. “You get in the back half of your career. I think we had a good team, I knew we had the parts to get where we’re at.

“Yeah, man, it’s just a week-by-week thing.”

Johnson felt the emotion of his teammates.

“Seeing (Jason) Kelce cry and seeing BG (Brandon Graham) tear up and Fletch (Cox),” Johnson said. “It’s what it’s all about at the end of the day, man.

“Going to battle with your boys and going into that fire with them. I love them and I can’t wait to go suit up again with them.”

Johnson, who sat out the fourth quarter with the game in hand Sunday, will benefit from the extra week leading up to the Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12.

Johnson plans on being ready.

No matter what the doctors suggest, apparently, the Lombardi Trophy takes precedence.