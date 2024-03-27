Multiple Teams Showing Interest in Haason Reddick

There seems to be a healthy market that is interested in Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher, Haason Reddick. To acquire the star pass rusher, a team would have to work out a trade with the Eagles. Reddick currently has one year left on a three-year deal that he inked before the 2022 campaign. Philadelphia granted him permission to seek a trade while angling for a new contract. With this in mind, there are a plethora of squads that Haason Reddick would be a solid fit for the upcoming season.

Teams Showing Interest in Eagles Pass Rusher, Haason Reddick

His Numbers

Reddick has had a solid stint with the Philadelphia Eagles. During his two years with the Eagles, he has logged 27 sacks, five forced fumbles, 24 tackles for a loss, 87 combined tackles, and 64 solo tackles. While Reddick made his mark in Philadelphia, his career numbers also speak for themselves.

Throughout his career thus far, Reddick has recorded 69 tackles for a loss, 263 solo tackles, 19 passes defended, 16 forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, and 58 sacks. The two-time Pro-Bowler certainly left his mark on the Philadelphia Eagles’ defense and there is a reason that many teams are interested in trading for him. While the Eagles have plenty of other talent that they must worry about retaining, his potential absence for the future will hurt their defense in more ways than one.

Potential Destinations for Haason Reddick

As alluded to already, many teams are already showing interest in trading for the star pass rusher. One possible team who could be interested in Haason Reddick is none other than the Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta is looking to add another veteran leader to their locker room, especially on the defensive side of the ball. With a young nucleus in place, Reddick would be a good fit for the Falcons. The Falcons were one of the worst pass rushing teams last season and he would instantly improve this facet.

Another team that could be a possible destination is the Detroit Lions. A potential duo of Aidan Hutchinson and Haasan Reddick would give opposing offenses nightmares. Detroit was one of the most surprising teams in the league last year. However, landing a star like Reddick could be the difference between a Super Bowl appearance or another NFC Championship Game defeat. These are just a couple of teams who could use Haason Reddick’s abilities. Do not be surprised if he has a new home come draft night.