DeVonta Smith Has No Regrets About Signing Early Contract Extension

Mathew Huff
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6)

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver, DeVonta Smith, has no remorse about signing a contract extension before the market for receivers boomed. He had this to say about the situation:

“You can’t be counting the pockets of others. I’m where I want to be,” Smith said. “This is where I wanted to be. At the end of the day, it’s life-changing for me.”

“Those guys that got their deals, they deserve it, great players and great people,” Smith said. “At the end of the day, we’re all blessed.”

The Eagles extended DeVonta Smith in April. He signed a three-year, $75 million contract with $51 million in guaranteed money.

DeVonta Smith Has No Regrets About Signing A Contract Extension Before Wide Receiver Market Boom

DeVonta Smith: An Underrated Wideout

While A.J. Brown is the main option for the Philadelphia passing attack, DeVonta Smith is still a reliable target for quarterback, Jalen Hurts. For his career, Smith has recorded 240 receptions, 3,178 receiving yards, 13.2 yards per reception, 19 receiving touchdowns, 4.8 receptions per game, and 63.6 receiving yards per game. Considering he is only entering year four of his career, the ceiling is still very high for DeVonta Smith.

The extension the Eagles singed him to is now looking like a bargain after the recent deals that have been given the certain wideouts within the past two weeks. Not to mention, the former Alabama product has yet to enter his prime. The Philadelphia Eagles struck gold at the right time considering DeVonta Smith would have warranted a higher contract with the recent market boom. Smith may not be in the same tier as Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, or Tyreek Hill, but he is still a great fit with the Eagles.

Other Notable Wide Receivers Who Have Received New Deals This Offseason

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver, Justin Jefferson, recently became the highest paid non-quarterback in the NFL. He received a deal worth $140 million for four years. The Miami Dolphins recently extended their secondary wide receiver, Jaylen Waddle. His deal is worth $28.25 million annually. Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions also received a lucrative extension this offseason. The Lions gave him $120 million for four years. Considering this recent boom in the wide receiver market, the Philadelphia Eagles should feel content knowing their star duo of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith is solidified for the foreseeable future. DeVonta Smith is just entering his prime and will be instrumental in the Eagles’ offensive success.

