I caught most of this game on a crummy radio feed from AM 830 (Salisbury?) while driving home to try to catch the 4th quarter on Fox TV. I arrived home just in time to see the Eagles (10-1) in victory formation, and John Fox and the Chicago Bears (3-8) looking absolutely devastated on the sidelines.

In between the radio static and the unbelievable traffic challenges (guys with unsecured building materials hanging off the back end of their trucks, little old ladies from Pasadena zooming along and cutting into my lane, some dude from Iowa tailgating my butt for what seemed like an eternity), I got the sense that our Eagles played a very sloppy game on offense (false starts and fumbles)—but because our defense totally shut down the Bears offense, it didn’t matter.

I hate the word “sloppy” applied to any phase of the Eagles game—but I guess there was some talk about that re. the slow offensive start in this one. Maybe the Bears defense had something to do with that? Which begs the question of whether I am missing something more than a good radio signal on this one—are the Eagles so good that offensive hiccups can be cured by their defense, or are the Bears really that bad a football team?

I don’t know—maybe it’s good that we don’t know that answer for sure. I don’t want the Eagles cocky going into Seattle next week—I want them humble and hungry.

Since I didn’t actually see the game, I will borrow Matt Brown’s recap—he does NFC recaps for this network and he watched every minute of the game (at least the minutes that Fox didn’t black out when they switched over to a “more competitive game”):

Dominance was the key this afternoon as the Philadelphia Eagles rolled to nine straight wins with a victory over the Chicago Bears by the final score of 31-3.

It was a one-sided affair early for the Eagles. After failing to get anything out of the opening possession of the afternoon, the Eagles would put together an eight-play drive their next time out, resulting in a 17-yard touchdown pass from Carson Wentz to tight end Zach Ertz.

The Eagles defense nearly gave the ball right back to Wentz and the offense when safety Malcolm Jenkins intercepted a Mitch Trubisky pass, however Jenkins would fumble, turning the ball back over to the Bears.

Although the Eagles would commit an early turnover of their own with a LeGarrette Blount fumble, their next drive would refocus their momentum when a nine-play drive was capped off by a 15-yard touchdown pass from Wentz to receiver Nelson Agholor.

The Eagles would be gifted with good field position on their next drive after a short Bears punt. Unable to get the ball into the enzone again, the Eagles relied on the returning Jake Elliott to boot through a 45-yard field goal to extend their lead.

Just before the end of the first half, the Eagles marched down the field with just over two minutes left. With five seconds left in the half, Wentz threw his third touchdown of the afternoon when he found receiver Alshon Jeffery in the back of the endzone to give the Eagles a 24-0 lead.

The Bears would finally get on the board in the third quarter with a 38-yard Santos field goal.

After a relatively quiet remainder of the quarter, the Eagles found the endzone once again on a wild play when running back Jay Ajayi carried for 30 yards to the Chicago five before fumbling. Agholor would then scoop up the fumble in the endzone for the touchdown.

The Eagles would continue to roll late in the game, including Ertz becoming the first Eagle with 100 receiving yards this season, to improve to a league-leading 10-1.

Next Sunday night, the Eagles will head to Seattle to begin a three-game road-trip as they take on Russell Wilson and the Seahawks. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

Thanks, Matt.

INJURIES:

Bears: OL Josh Sitton entered concussion protocol. … S Adrian Amos injured a hamstring.

Eagles: LB Joe Walker suffered a stinger in the second quarter. Najee Goode filled in for him in base defense. Scoring Summary

FIRST QUARTER CHI PHI TD 6:04 Zach Ertz 17 Yd pass from Carson Wentz (Jake Elliott Kick) 8 plays, 44 yards, 3:36 0 7 SECOND QUARTER CHI PHI TD 10:52 Nelson Agholor 15 Yd pass from Carson Wentz (Jake Elliott Kick) 9 plays, 56 yards, 5:27 0 14 FG 6:52 Jake Elliott 45 Yd Field Goal 5 plays, 18 yards, 2:29 0 17 TD 0:05 Alshon Jeffery 8 Yd pass from Carson Wentz (Jake Elliott Kick) 13 plays, 69 yards, 4:33 0 24 THIRD QUARTER CHI PHI FG 8:40 Cairo Santos 38 Yd Field Goal 10 plays, 36 yards, 6:20 3 24 FOURTH QUARTER CHI PHI TD 13:37 Nelson Agholor 0 Yd Fumble Recovery (Jake Elliott Kick) 6 plays, 73 yards, 2:25 3 31

Game Leaders