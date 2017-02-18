Thanks to Gene (Genetic Freak) of New Zealand for this guest column:

Free Agency 2017 Target/Wish list:

“Thought I would have a good look at who is out there.

Checked out players and positions I think are needed and are a scheme fit. Filling as many holes they can now will give the Eagles the more flexibility going into the Draft.

Also I didn’t look at older players hitting 30 or over.

Had pro’s and con’s but would have been a whole article worth so just ranked them as top 5 options.

WR –

Obvious positions of need. Wentz needs weapons. Eagles WRs couldn’t win enough of their matchups, they couldn’t get open consistently and couldn’t catch the ball consistently. Also lacked that vertical threat.

1. Alshon Jeffery, Bears, Age 26 Ht 6’3 Wt 213

2. Kenny Stills, Dolphins, Age 24 Ht 6’0 Wt 195

3. Robert Woods, Bills, Age 24 Ht 6’0 Wt 190

4. Markus Wheaton, Steelers, Age 26 Ht 5’11 Wt 189

T5. Kendall Wright, Titans, Age 27 Ht 5’10 Wt 191

T5. Cordarelle Patterson, Vikings, Age 25 Ht 6’2 Wt 220

CB –

Eagles CBs really struggled this season. Which I think translated from the DL not generating enough pressure or getting home enough. Not much of an improvement or any from last year. Carroll looked to have declined. McKelvin was a band aid and now the Eagles ripped it off. Brooks got injured early. Bright spot was finger-wagger Mills but not too bright was his lack of speed.

1. Stephon Gilmore, Bills, Age 26 Ht 6’1 Wt 190

2. A.J Bouye, Texans, Age 25 Ht 6’0 Wt 191

3. Logan Ryan, Patriots, Age 26 Ht 5’11 Wt 195

4. Morris Claiborne, Cowboys, Age 27 Ht 5’11 Wt 192

5. Trumaine Johnson, Rams, Age 27 Ht 6’2 Wt 208

DT –

Bennie Logan will probably command some big coin in the market with the ability to play NT and DT. Eagles need to inject as many bodies and youth into that position. More pressure is needed from the interior and the DL as a whole.

1. Nick Fairley, Saints, Age 29 Ht 6’4 Wt 300

2. Karl Klug, Titans, Age 28 Ht 6’3 Wt 278

3. Courtney Upshaw, Falcon, Age 27 Ht 6’2 Wt 272

4. Kendall Reyes, Chiefs, Age 27 Ht 6’4 Wt 300

5. Stacy McGee, Raiders, Age 27 Ht 6’3 Wt 310

DE –

As we saw the Eagles DL just didn’t get enough pressure. Cox was getting doubled or even triple teamed and the rest of the DL apart from Graham got little to no pressure at all. Good to stop the run but the Eagles CBs had no chance out there. Barwin looks like he’s on the outs. Just like the DT position more bodies in there the better. Someone needs to step up.

1. Jarvis Jones, Steelers, Age 27 Ht 6’3 Wt 248

2. Alex Okafor, Cardinals, Age 26 Ht 6’4 Wt 261

3. Damontre Moore, Seahawks, Age 24 Ht 6’5 Wt 250

4. Cornelius Washington, Bears, Age 27 Ht 6’4 Wt 292

5. Barkevious Mingo, Patriots, Age 26 Ht 6’4 Wt 240

G –

Not a position of need but it is a position with some questions. Wiz is a FA. Barbre was rumoured not to be safe along with Kelce. Seumalo is there but does he play G or C. Brooks was a big signing last year so I don’t think Eagles will spend big again at the position.

1. Kevin Zeitler, Bengals, Age 26 Ht 6’4 Wt 320

2. Larry Warford, Lions, Age 25 Ht 6’3 Wt 317

3. Ronald Leary, Cowboys, Age 27 Ht 6’3 Wt 320

4. Chance Warmack, Titans, Age 25 Ht 6’2 Wt 323

5. Jonathan Cooper, Cowboys, Age 27 Ht 6’2 Wt 310

LB –

Eagles have a stud in Hicks. Bradham played solid to last year. Goode is a FA. Kendricks is on the block. Walker is coming back from injury. Grugier-Hill is a ST player. Leaving the Eagles with an empty cupboard at LB.

1. Dont’a Hightower, Patriots, Age 26 Ht 6’3 Wt 265

2. Zach Brown, Bills, Age 27 Ht 6’1 Wt 248

3. Kevin Minter, Cardinals, Age 26 Ht 6’0 Wt 246

4. Manti Te’o, Chargers, Age 26 Ht 6’1 Wt 241

5. Arthur Brown, Jets, Age 26 Ht 6’0 Wt 240

FB–

Finally a position Eagles haven’t had since Weaver. We have one on the roster. Not many hitting FA but the ones that are, are the best in the league. Could only name 4 because the others are 30 or over.

1. Kyle Juszczyk, Ravens, Age 25 Ht 6’1 Wt 240

2. Patrick DeMarco, Falcons, Age 27 Ht 6’1 Wt 234

3. James Devlin, Patriots, Age 28 Ht 6’3 Wt 255

4. Zach Line, Vikings, Age 26 Ht 6’1 Wt 233

“If Eagles can come away with some of these names I think we will be strong heading into the Draft and into the season.”