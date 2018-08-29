Teddy Bridgewater informed of trade while boarding team bus, so he turned around and waved goodbye

The Jets have never really been known as a first-class organization, in terms of how they treat their players, so while what happened Wednesday might come as a surprise for many teams, it wasn’t for them.

It began after news leaked that quarterback Teddy Bridgewater had been traded to the Saints. This made sense, as the team elected to name Sam Darnold as its starter, so there really wasn’t much of a need for Teddy anymore.

The thing is that the team never informed Bridgewater he had been traded, at least not when they should have. The veteran quarterback prepared to board the team bus Wednesday afternoon, when the Jets players then informed him he’d been traded. A surprised Bridgewater than waved goodbye, and that was that.

Crazy scene: #Jets players were on the bus when they stopped, told Teddy Bridgewater he’d been traded, he waved goodbye, then they drove off, source said. Bridgewater headed to the #Saints. Wild. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 29, 2018

Yeesh, Jets.

they didn't have to do Teddy Bridgewater like this. pic.twitter.com/m95L3At7aj — maurice (@tallmaurice) August 29, 2018

Back to the trade, it is a bit ironic that Bridgewater was traded to the team he first started against.

Teddy Bridgewater has been traded to the Saints Bridgewater's 1st regular-season appearance came against the Saints in 2014 He'll be behind Drew Brees, who has started 190 of 192 games since joining the Saints in 2006 pic.twitter.com/a55VSxQJBl — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 29, 2018

That type of scene would never happen at Giants HQ, but hearing it happened in Florham Park really isn’t a huge surprise.