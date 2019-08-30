Ranking the top 10 NFL players under 25

With another boring NFL preseason in the books and the 2019 regular season on the horizon, it is a great time to put together a list of the 10 best players under 25 years-old in the NFL.

Over the last couple of seasons, we’ve seen young players such as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara make an immediate impact on the football field.

Those two players, in particular, will be featured in this top-10 ranking, while there will be many others, who just missed the cut.

Some of those players were: Jamal Adams (Jets), Joey Bosa (Chargers), Jared Goff (Rams), Deion Jones (Falcons), Baker Mayfield (Browns), Quenton Nelson (Colts), and Yannick Ngauoke (Jaguars).

That being said, it is time to unveil our list of the 10 best players under 25, here at The Sports Daily.