Watch: Yankees fans taunt Twins pitcher Randy Dobnak with 'Uber!' chant

Yankees fans can be savage, and what they did during Game 2 of the American League Division Series on Saturday night was pretty brutal.

The game against the Twins at Yankee Stadium had massive implications, as a win for New York could’ve given them a hammer-lock on the series, while Minnesota could’ve returned home with a split, riding a ton of momentum.

Yankees fans tried to do whatever they could to try to make the former happen, as they made life difficult for Twins starting pitcher Randy Dobnak, who drove for Uber last year to make ends meet when he was in the minors. As such, Yankees fans chanted the following during the game:

“U-ber! U-ber!” they yelled.

Seems like every week they find a new way to remind everyone of what a terrible fan base they are https://t.co/HRfslZwJ5L — jordan (astros fan since birth) (@JordanUhl) October 5, 2019

Ouch.