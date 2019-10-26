NFL trade rumors indicate Eagles still interested in Patrick Peterson

Despite missing out on acquiring star cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Philadelphia Eagles are still doing their due diligence to upgrade the secondary by Tuesday’s trade deadline.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs have shown interest in Arizona Cardinals star cornerback Patrick Peterson. But Arizona hasn’t been willing to move the veteran defensive back.

Before Peterson made his regular-season debut last Sunday after serving a six-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy. Cardinals GM Steve Keim discussed the trade rumors surrounding the star cornerback.

“I don’t know why the questions persist,” he said via the team’s website. “I have addressed it multiple times, last week or a couple of weeks ago — we are not trading Patrick Peterson. Our stance is simply been, why trade a player in his prime at one of the hardest positions to find, for a maybe or a couple of maybes (with draft picks).”

However, Ben Natan of Bleeding Green Nation reported last Sunday that the Eagles offered a first-round pick and wide receiver Nelson Agholor in exchange for Peterson.

Along those same lines, the Eagles were also interested in acquiring Peterson during last season’s trade deadline.

With the way that Philly’s secondary has played over the last two seasons, it is not surprising to see the continued interest in the 29-year-old cornerback.

Heading into their Week 8 contest against the Buffalo Bills, the Eagles’ defense has allowed 270.6 passing yards per game (27th in the NFL) and multiple wide receivers to eclipse the 100-yard mark easily.

If the Eagles were to acquire Peterson, they would have him under contract until 2021. Last season, PFF ranked the former LSU standout as the eighth-best cornerback in the NFL.