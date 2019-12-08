Drew Lock busts out funny Buzz Lightyear celebration after TD (Video)

Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock has burst onto the scene, and it’s fair to question why he hasn’t been starting all season.

Lock has given the team a spark it desperately needed, although it’s too little too late as it relates to this season, with the Broncos having been in last place in the AFC West before he took over.

Still, Lock’s strong play gives the team hope for next season, especially as dominant he was in Sunday’s game against the Texans.

Lock gave us a sneak peek of what may be his new signature celebration — a tribute to “Toy Story” hero Buzz Lightyear — which he busted out after a touchdown in the second half of the game.

Awesome.