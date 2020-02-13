Why it's the worst time ever for Eagles rumors...

Every day between now and the Draft, there will be a new rumor. That’s because the Eagles are a stable franchise, and there is no real controversy to attract attention or stir debate, so the media makes every attempt to create a story out of nothing.
The latest attempt to stir the pot— Zach Berman in The Athletic says the Eagles have run out of patience with the development of CB Sidney Jones:
