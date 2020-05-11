Oilers

Will Riley Sheahan Price Himself Out Of Edmonton?

Will Riley Sheahan Price Himself Out Of Edmonton?

Oilers

Will Riley Sheahan Price Himself Out Of Edmonton?

By May 11, 2020

By |

Edmonton Oilers General Manager Ken Holland has been busy re-signing members of the 2019-20 club. In January, the Oilers re-signed Zack Kassian to a four-year deal. Josh Archibald, Joakim Nygard, Caleb Jones and Gaetan Haas have all been extended in recent months.

Riley Sheahan, around the NHL All-Star break in January, was rumored to be next on the list. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported on January 22nd that the Oilers would “investigate the possibility” of re-signing Sheahan, Archibald and Nygard. Since then, both Archibald (two-years) and Nygard (one-year) have new contracts. Sheahan, to this point, does not.

Sheahan signed a one-year deal with the club in September, agreeing to a salary of $900,000.

Although Sheahan struggled a little early in the season, he settled in quite nicely a bottom-six center. Sheahan served as Edmonton’s top penalty killing center, and was one of their better two-way forwards.

The offense wasn’t spectacular, but Sheahan had respectable totals. Through 66 games, Sheahan scored eight goals and added seven assists for 15 points. For a depth center, he chipped in enough to be more than a non-factor.

Sheahan was a strong depth option for the Oilers, but how much of a raise does he deserve? His penalty killing ability is vital, but his five-on-five play leaves something to be desired. On a playoff team, Sheahan is a fourth line center, not a third liner.

Sheahan, according to reports and sources, is looking to be paid like a third line center. Sources have indicated that Sheahan is hoping to land a contract worth $2 – $2.75 million per season. That should be considered too rich for Holland’s blood.

The Oilers have, in the past, gotten into trouble when overpaying bottom-six players. Although Sheahan served a role for the club, this would be considered an overpayment.

The NHL’s salary cap is going to stay flat moving toward the 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Oilers will be tight to the cap, and likely can’t afford to overpay depth players.

If Sheahan is going to be asking for somewhere in the $2 million neighborhood, his Oilers career is likely over.

, , , , , , , Oilers

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Oilers
Home