Nationals closer Sean Doolittle has perfect take on MLB's season amid coronavirus spike

The 2020 MLB season will begin in just a few weeks, but one of the league’s most well-known players has put what that means in perspective for fans.

Nationals closer Sean Doolittle has long been outspoken about issues off the field, whereas other players shy away from sharing their opinions. For Doolittle, though, it’s quite the opposite, and he’s voiced his opinions about politics, pop culture, and now, the coronavirus.

Doolittle sent a strong message to fans that watching baseball is a privilege for them to enjoy, and if they want to continue to do that, they need to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which he told reporters recently.

“We need help from the general public,” Doolittle began. “If they want to watch baseball, please wear a mask, social distance, keep washing your hands. Like, we can’t just have virus fatigue and think, ‘Well, it’s been four months. We’re over it. This has been enough time, right? We’ve waited long enough, shouldn’t sports come back now?’ No, there are things we have to do in order to bring this stuff back.”

Watch this please. And then share this please. pic.twitter.com/j6e7Bp8Elh — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 6, 2020

