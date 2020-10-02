UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Oct 2/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Featherweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Alexander Volkanovski 453 2 2 2 Max Holloway 321.5 3 3 3 Brian Ortega 297 4 4 8 Josh Emmett 190.5 5 5 5 Chan Sung Jung 176.5 6 7 Song Yadong 154.5 7 8 14 Ryan Hall 138.5 8 9 Jimmie Rivera 131 9 10 7 Calvin Kattar 117.5 10 11 6 Yair Rodriguez 110 11 17 Brian Kelleher 97 11 12 Cody Stamann 97 13 13 Ricky Simon 96.5 14 14 13 Sodiq Yusuff 95.5 15 15 Nik Lentz 93.5 16 16 11 Shane Burgos 91.5 17 18 11 Dan Ige 86.5 18 19 10 Arnold Allen 84 19 20 15 Edson Barboza 79.5 20 21 Andre Fili 79 21 22 4 Zabit Magomedsharipov 73.5 22 24 Darren Elkins 70 23 33 Hakeem Dawodu 69.5 24 25 Chas Skelly 68 24 25 Grant Dawson 68 26 23 Mirsad Bektic 62.5 27 27 Doo Ho Choi 60 27 27 Lerone Murphy 60 27 27 Ricardo Ramos 60 30 30 Makwan Amirkhani 58 31 31 Herbert Burns 56 32 32 9 Jeremy Stephens 52 33 33 Movsar Evloev 50 34 NR Damon Jackson 45 35 35 Gavin Tucker 42.5 36 36 Daniel Pineda 40 36 36 Nate Landwehr 40 38 38 16 Bryce Mitchell 39.5 39 40 Mike Grundy 36 40 39 Alex Caceres 34 40 42 Billy Quarantillo 34 42 42 Julian Erosa 32.5 43 41 Zubaira Tukhugov 30.5 44 NR L’udovit Klein 30 45 45 Cub Swanson 27.5 46 47 Charles Jourdain 27 46 44 Kyle Nelson 27 48 76 Darrick Minner 25 48 48 Douglas Silva de Andrade 25 48 48 Julio Arce 25 51 NR Omar Morales 24.5 51 45 Shane Young 24.5 53 50 Danny Henry 23.5 54 51 Jordan Griffin 22.5 54 51 Spike Carlyle 22.5 56 53 Jared Gordon 21.5 57 54 Kron Gracie 18 58 55 Giga Chikadze 13.5 58 55 Steven Peterson 13.5 58 55 Youssef Zalal 13.5 61 58 Mike Trizano 13 62 59 Mike Davis 10 63 60 Matt Sayles 9 64 62 Nad Narimani 7.5 64 62 Sheymon Moraes 7.5 66 64 Daniel Chavez 5 66 64 Jamall Emmers 5 66 64 Kai Kamaka III 5 66 64 Nathan Maness 5 66 64 Seung Woo Choi 5 71 69 Chase Hooper 4.5 71 69 Daniel Teymur 4.5 71 69 Justin Jaynes 4.5 71 69 Luiz Garagorri 4.5 71 69 Sean Woodson 4.5 76 74 Chris Fishgold 4 77 75 Vince Morales 3.5 78 76 Aalon Cruz 0 78 76 Austin Lingo 0 78 NR Bill Algeo 0 78 76 Jacob Kilburn 0 78 76 Jonny Munoz 0 78 NR Joshua Culibao 0 78 76 Peter Barrett 0 78 NR Ray Rodriguez 0 78 76 Steve Garcia 0 78 76 Suman Mokhtarian 0 78 76 Sung Bin Jo 0 78 76 T.J. Brown 0 78 NR T.J. Laramie 0 78 76 Tony Kelley 0 78 76 Vincent Cachero 0

