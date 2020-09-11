MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Sept 11/20

September 11, 2020

Sep 7, 2019; Abu Dhabi, UAE; Khabib Nurmagomedov (red gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (blue gloves) during UFC 242 at The Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: Pound for Pound

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 2 3 Stipe Miocic Heavyweight 554
2 3 2 Khabib Nurmagomedov Lightweight 508.5
3 4 Henry Cejudo Bantamweight 501
4 5 5 Kamaru Usman Welterweight 497.5
5 6 4 Israel Adesanya Middleweight 485
6 7 1W Amanda Nunes Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 479
7 8 6 Alexander Volkanovski Featherweight 453
8 9 1 Jon Jones Heavyweight 396
9 10 7 Justin Gaethje Lightweight 373
10 11 Tyron Woodley Welterweight 369
11 12 3W Valentina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 350.5
12 13 15 Francis Ngannou Heavyweight 330.5
13 14 9 Max Holloway Featherweight 321.5
14 15 14 Deiveson Figueiredo Flyweight 316
15 16 13 Tony Ferguson Lightweight 303.5
16 17 4W Rose Namajunas Women’s Strawweight 301
17 18 Colby Covington Welterweight 299.5
18 19 Brian Ortega Featherweight 297
19 20 12 Robert Whittaker Middleweight 294
20 21 8 Dustin Poirier Lightweight 287
21 22 Charles Oliveira Lightweight 282
22 23 10 Conor McGregor Welterweight 259
23 24 2W Zhang Weili Women’s Strawweight 256
24 25 11 Petr Yan Bantamweight 242.5
25 25 Aljamain Sterling Bantamweight 229.5
26 27 Curtis Blaydes Heavyweight 228.5
27 28 Marlon Moraes Bantamweight 228
28 29 Gilbert Burns Welterweight 218
29 30 Dan Hooker Lightweight 205.5
30 31 Jorge Masvidal Welterweight 204.5
31 32 Kevin Lee Lightweight 203
32 44 Derek Brunson Middleweight 202
33 43 Alistair Overeem Heavyweight 197.5
34 33 Josh Emmett Featherweight 190.5
35 34 Islam Makhachev Lightweight 187.5
36 35 Jan Blachowicz Light Heavyweight 183
37 36 Stephen Thompson Welterweight 182
38 53 Vicente Luque Welterweight 180
39 37 Chan Sung Jung Featherweight 176.5
39 6 Jack Hermansson Middleweight 176.5
41 65 Beneil Dariush Lightweight 176
42 39 Cody Garbrandt Flyweight 175.5
42 39 Cory Sandhagen Bantamweight 175.5
44 41 Josh Emmett Lightweight 175
45 44 Jared Cannonier Middleweight 172
45 44 Kelvin Gastelum Middleweight 172
47 47 Carlos Diego Ferreira Lightweight 171
48 48 Anthony Pettis Welterweight 169
49 49 6W Jessica Andrade Women’s Flyweight 166.5
50 51 Glover Teixeira Light Heavyweight 163
50 51 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza Middleweight 163
52 54 Dominick Cruz Bantamweight 157
52 54 Paulo Costa Middleweight 157
54 56 Paul Felder Lightweight 155.5
55 57 Song Yadong Featherweight 154.5
56 58 Darren Till Middleweight 153
57 60 Dominick Reyes Light Heavyweight 152.5
58 49 Neil Magny Welterweight 152
59 61 Anthony Rocco Martin Welterweight 148.5
59 107 Marlon Vera Bantamweight 148.5
61 129 Jairzinho Rozenstruick Heavyweight 147.5
62 64 Michael Chiesa Welterweight 146
63 89 Derrick Lewis Heavyweight 141
64 66 Alexander Hernandez Lightweight 140
65 67 Ryan Hall Featherweight 138.5
66 68 Niko Price Welterweight 138
66 68 Thiago Santos Light Heavyweight 138
68 71 Rafael dos Anjos Lightweight 137.5
69 72 Muslim Salikhov Welterweight 136.5
70 73 Marvin Vettori Middleweight 136
71 93 Frankie Edgar Bantamweight 135
72 75 Claudio Silva Welterweight 134
73 76 Francisco Trinaldo Lightweight 132.5
74 77 Jimmie Rivera Featherweight 131
75 80 Drew Dober Lightweight 129.5
76 58 Pedro Munhoz Bantamweight 128
77 82 9W Germaine de Randamie Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 126
77 82 Joseph Benavidez Flyweight 126
77 251 Rob Font Bantamweight 126
80 63 Aleksei Oleinik Heavyweight 124
81 87 Ovince Saint Preux Light Heavyweight 121
82 62 Anthony Smith Light Heavyweight 120
82 85 Volkan Oezdemir Light Heavyweight 120
84 86 5W Joanna Jedrzejczyk Women’s Strawweight 119
85 88 Calvin Kattar Featherweight 117.5
86 90 Gregor Gillespie Lightweight 116.5
87 93 Al Iaquinta Lightweight 116
87 93 Brad Tavares Middleweight 116
87 190 Chris Weidman Middleweight 116
87 93 Geoff Neal Welterweight 116
87 68 Robbie Lawler Welterweight 116
92 97 Demian Maia Welterweight 113
93 98 Alexander Volkov Heavyweight 112.5
94 99 James Vick Welterweight 112
94 243 Song Yadong Bantamweight 112
94 99 Yoel Romero Middleweight 112
97 78 Junior dos Santos Heavyweight 111.5
97 90 Misha Cirkunov Light Heavyweight 111.5
99 103 David Teymur Lightweight 110
99 103 Yair Rodriguez Featherweight 110
101 81 Scott Holtzman Lightweight 109.5
102 105 Leonardo Santos Lightweight 109
103 106 Brandon Moreno Flyweight 106.5
104 257 Ian Heinisch Middleweight 105
104 110 Jose Aldo Bantamweight 105
106 112 Abdul Razak Alhassan Welterweight 104
107 118 Warlley Alves Welterweight 103
108 160 Aleksandar Rakic Light Heavyweight 100
109 102 Edmen Shahbazyan Middleweight 99.5
109 90 Uriah Hall Middleweight 99.5
111 115 Alexey Kunchenko Welterweight 99
111 115 Fabricio Werdum Heavyweight 99
113 329 James Krause Middleweight 98.5
114 118 Walt Harris Heavyweight 98
115 137 Brian Kelleher Featherweight 97
115 120 Cody Stamann Featherweight 97
115 120 Shamil Abdurakhimov Heavyweight 97
118 122 Alex Perez Flyweight 96.5
118 122 Ricky Simon Featherweight 96.5
120 124 Sodiq Yusuff Featherweight 95.5
121 125 Jussier Formiga Flyweight 95
122 126 Alexandre Pantoja Flyweight 94.5
122 126 Matt Brown Welterweight 94.5
122 126 Maycee Barber Women’s Flyweight 94.5
125 129 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Welterweight 94
125 129 Irene Aldana Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 94
127 132 Nik Lentz Featherweight 93.5
128 133 Jimmy Crute Light Heavyweight 92
128 133 Li Jingliang Welterweight 92
128 133 Renato Moicano Lightweight 92
131 136 Shane Burgos Featherweight 91.5
132 107 Randy Brown Welterweight 91
133 138 Mike Perry Welterweight 90.5
134 113 Jim Miller Lightweight 89
134 114 Nikita Krylov Light Heavyweight 89
136 186 Vinc Pichel Lightweight 87
137 140 Dan Ige Featherweight 86.5
138 141 Belal Muhammad Welterweight 86
138 141 Johnny Walker Light Heavyweight 86
140 143 Nate Diaz Welterweight 85.5
141 144 Arnold Allen Featherweight 84
142 145 Trevin Giles Middleweight 82.5
143 146 Brendan Allen Middleweight 82
144 148 Ben Rothwell Heavyweight 81.5
145 149 Nathaniel Wood Bantamweight 81
146 150 Antonio Carlos Junior Middleweight 80
146 150 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Welterweight 80
146 150 Matt Schnell Flyweight 80
146 150 Raoni Barcelos Bantamweight 80
150 154 Edson Barboza Featherweight 79.5
151 156 Andre Fili Featherweight 79
151 156 8W Holly Holm Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 79
153 146 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua Light Heavyweight 77
154 139 Omari Akhmedov Middleweight 76.5
154 158 Ryan Spann Light Heavyweight 76.5
156 159 Khama Worthy Lightweight 76
157 160 Yancy Medeiros Lightweight 75
158 162 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira Light Heavyweight 74
159 163 Zabit Magomedsharipov Featherweight 73.5
160 164 Eddie Wineland Bantamweight 72.5
160 164 Rustam Khabilov Welterweight 72.5
162 166 Ion Cutelaba Light Heavyweight 72
162 166 Marcos Rogerio de Lima Heavyweight 72
164 168 Amanda Ribas Women’s Flyweight 71.5
165 169 Ilir Latifi Heavyweight 71
165 169 Mirsad Bektic Featherweight 71
167 171 Rani Yahya Bantamweight 70.5
168 172 Darren Elkins Featherweight 70
168 172 Jake Matthews Welterweight 70
170 154 John Dodson Bantamweight 69
171 174 10W Aspen Ladd Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 68
171 174 Chas Skelly Featherweight 68
171 174 13W Cynthia Calvillo Women’s Flyweight 68
171 174 Grant Dawson Featherweight 68
171 174 Magomed Ankalaev Light Heavyweight 68
176 179 Davi Ramos Lightweight 67.5
177 183 Damir Hadzovic Lightweight 66.5
177 183 Diego Sanchez Welterweight 66.5
179 182 Stefan Struve Heavyweight 66
180 185 Gerald Meerschaert Light Heavyweight 65.5
181 188 Carla Esparza Women’s Strawweight 64.5
182 190 Joe Lauzon Lightweight 64
182 190 Urijah Faber Bantamweight 64
184 236 Darren Stewart Middleweight 63.5
185 342 Casey Kenney Bantamweight 63
186 288 Daniel Rodriguez Welterweight 62.5
186 196 Magomed Mustafaev Lightweight 62.5
186 196 Paul Craig Light Heavyweight 62.5
186 343 Virna Jandiroba Women’s Strawweight 62.5
190 199 Alejandro Perez Bantamweight 62
190 194 Brett Johns Bantamweight 62
190 199 Bryan Barberena Welterweight 62
193 202 Marcin Tybura Heavyweight 61.5
193 202 Megan Anderson Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 61.5
195 204 Alex Morono Welterweight 60.5
195 179 Dwight Grant Welterweight 60.5
197 205 Doo Ho Choi Featherweight 60
197 243 Jennifer Maia Women’s Flyweight 60
197 205 Khaos Williams Welterweight 60
197 205 Lauren Murphy Women’s Flyweight 60
197 205 Lerone Murphy Featherweight 60
197 205 Ricardo Ramos Featherweight 60
197 205 Sara McMann Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 60
197 82 Sean O’Malley Bantamweight 60
205 211 Alexander Gustafsson Heavyweight 59
205 211 Luke Sanders Bantamweight 59
205 211 Sergei Pavlovich Heavyweight 59
205 194 Zak Cummings Middleweight 59
209 214 11W Katlyn Chookagian Women’s Flyweight 58
209 214 Makwan Amirkhani Featherweight 58
209 214 Tom Breese Middleweight 58
212 266 Merab Dvalishvili Bantamweight 57.5
213 217 Song Kenan Welterweight 57
214 196 Herbert Burns Featherweight 56
214 218 Mickey Gall Welterweight 56
214 186 Montana De La Rosa Women’s Flyweight 56
217 273 Jonathan Martinez Bantamweight 55.5
218 219 Angela Hill Women’s Strawweight 55
218 219 Lyman Good Welterweight 55
218 219 Michelle Waterson Women’s Strawweight 55
221 222 Alex Oliveira Welterweight 54.5
221 222 Dhiego Lima Welterweight 54.5
221 190 Joanne Calderwood Women’s Flyweight 54.5
224 224 Ramazan Emeev Welterweight 54
225 225 Jessica Eye Women’s Flyweight 53.5
225 225 Raphael Assuncao Bantamweight 53.5
227 307 Kevin Holland Middleweight 53
227 227 Krzysztof Jotko Middleweight 53
229 228 Ciryl Gane Heavyweight 52.5
230 230 Jeremy Stephens Featherweight 52
231 231 Arman Tsarukyan Lightweight 51.5
231 231 Karl Roberson Middleweight 51.5
231 231 Peter Sobotta Welterweight 51.5
234 231 12W Claudia Gadelha Women’s Strawweight 50.5
235 237 Hakeem Dawodu Featherweight 50
235 237 Movsar Evloev Featherweight 50
237 240 Miguel Baeza Welterweight 49.5
237 240 Nicco Montano Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 49.5
237 240 Siyar Bahadurzada Welterweight 49.5
240 273 Gillian Robertson Women’s Flyweight 49
240 122 Said Nurmagomedov Bantamweight 49
242 237 Tim Means Welterweight 48.5
243 245 Gabriel Benitez Lightweight 48
244 247 Alexander Yakovlev Lightweight 46.5
244 247 Ketlen Vieira Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 46.5
244 246 Nasrat Haqparast Lightweight 46.5
244 247 Roxanne Modafferi Women’s Flyweight 46.5
248 250 Marion Reneau Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 46
249 251 Clay Guida Lightweight 45
249 251 Jalin Turner Lightweight 45
249 393 Shana Dobson Women’s Flyweight 45
249 251 Takashi Sato Welterweight 45
249 399 Viviane Araujo Women’s Flyweight 45
254 470 Andre Muniz Middleweight 44.5
254 256 Askar Askarov Flyweight 44.5
256 307 Eryk Anders Middleweight 44
257 329 Andrew Sanchez Middleweight 43.5
257 259 Mackenzie Dern Women’s Strawweight 43.5
257 259 Sam Alvey Light Heavyweight 43.5
260 261 Devonte Smith Lightweight 43
260 261 Ed Herman Light Heavyweight 43
260 261 Joel Alvarez Lightweight 43
260 261 Khalil Rountree Jr Light Heavyweight 43
260 407 Sean Brady Welterweight 43
206 261 Stevie Ray Lightweight 43
266 410 Gavin Tucker Featherweight 42.5
267 267 Danny Roberts Welterweight 42
268 268 Gadzhimurad Antigulov Light Heavyweight 41.5
269 269 Drakkar Klose Lightweight 41
270 270 Blagoy Ivanov Heavyweight 40.5
270 270 Chase Sherman Heavyweight 40.5
270 270 John Makdessi Lightweight 40.5
273 273 Charles Rosa Lightweight 40
273 NR Daniel Pineda Featherweight 40
273 273 Jiri Prochazka Light Heavyweight 40
273 273 Markus Perez Middleweight 40
273 273 Nate Landwehr Featherweight 40
278 279 Bryce Mitchell Featherweight 39.5
279 280 Roosevelt Roberts Lightweight 39
280 251 Lando Vannata Lightweight 38
280 282 Michal Oleksiejczuk Light Heavyweight 38
282 284 Kyung Ho Kang Bantamweight 37.5
282 284 Michael Johnson Lightweight 37.5
284 315 Amanda Lemos Women’s Strawweight 37
284 286 Rodolfo Vieira Middleweight 37
286 289 Andrei Arlovski Heavyweight 36
286 289 Lina Lansberg Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 36
286 289 Mayra Bueno Silva Women’s Flyweight 36
286 289 Mike Grundy Featherweight 36
290 322 Emily Whitmire Women’s Strawweight 35.5
291 293 Macy Chiasson Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 35
291 293 Marc Diakiese Lightweight 35
291 393 Polyana Viana Women’s Strawweight 35
291 293 Sarah Moras Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 35
295 296 Ariane Lipski Women’s Flyweight 34.5
295 296 Louis Smolka Bantamweight 34.5
295 296 Mario Bautista Bantamweight 34.5
298 286 Alex Caceres Featherweight 34
298 300 Kevin Aguilar Lightweight 34
298 300 Zubaira Tukhugov Featherweight 34
301 282 Alonzo Menifield Light Heavyweight 33.5
301 405 Joe Solecki Lightweight 33.5
303 307 Michel Pereira Welterweight 33
304 303 Billy Quarantillo Featherweight 32.5
304 303 Da Un Jung Light Heavyweight 32.5
304 303 Julian Erosa Featherweight 32.5
304 NR Poliana Botelho Women’s Flyweight 32.5
304 303 Tanner Boser Heavyweight 32.5
309 NR Alan Patrick Lightweight 32
309 448 Andre Ewell Bantamweight 32
309 307 Ryan Benoit Flyweight 32
309 NR Thomas Almeida Bantamweight 32
313 312 Karolina Kowalkiewicz Women’s Strawweight 31.5
314 280 Raquel Pennington Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 31
315 314 Andrea Lee Women’s Flyweight 30.5
315 296 Augusto Sakai Heavyweight 30.5
317 315 Dmitriy Sosnovskiy Heavyweight 30
317 315 Kyle Nelson Featherweight 30
317 315 Mounir Lazeez Welterweight 30
320 319 Greg Hardy Heavyweight 29.5
320 319 Khamzat Chimaev Welterweight 29.5
320 319 Montel Jackson Bantamweight 29.5
323 322 Sergey Spivak Heavyweight 29
323 322 Tecia Torres Women’s Strawweight 29
325 329 Bea Malecki Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 27.5
325 329 Cub Swanson Featherweight 27.5
325 329 Devin Clark Light Heavyweight 27.5
325 329 Don Madge Lightweight 27.5
325 37 Jack Marshman Middleweight 27.5
325 313 Ji Yeon Kim Women’s Flyweight 27.5
325 329 Shane Young Featherweight 27.5
332 336 Charles Jourdain Featherweight 27
332 336 Nicolas Dalby Welterweight 27
334 339 Frank Camacho Lightweight 26.5
335 322 Austin Hubbard Lightweight 26
335 341 Jose Alberto Quinonez Bantamweight 26
337 39 Chris Gutierrez Bantamweight 25.5
338 307 Amir Albazi Flyweight 25
338 NR Chris Daukaus Heavyweight 25
338 343 Douglas Silva de Andrade Featherweight 25
338 343 Juan Espino Heavyweight 25
338 343 Julio Arce Featherweight 25
338 343 Kay Hanson Women’s Strawweight 25
338 343 Modestas Bukauskas Light Heavyweight 25
338 506 Trevin Jones Bantamweight 25
338 343 Tyson Nam Flyweight 25
347 352 Ashlee Evans-Smith Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 24.5
347 352 Brad Riddell Lightweight 24.5
347 467 Felice Herrig Women’s Strawweight 24.5
347 352 Matt Frevola Lightweight 24.5
347 352 Omar Morales Lightweight 24.5
347 352 Rafael Fiziev Lightweight 24.5
347 352 Sabina Mazo Women’s Flyweight 24.5
347 369 Yana Kunitskaya Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 24.5
355 327 Alessio Di Chirico Middleweight 24
355 358 Enrique Barzola Bantamweight 24
355 358 Maurice Greene Heavyweight 24
358 360 Danny Henry Featherweight 23.5
358 339 Laureano Staropoli Welterweight 23.5
358 360 Yan Xiaonan Women’s Strawweight 23.5
361 362 Claudio Puelles Lightweight 23
361 362 Felicia Spencer Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 23
363 364 Anthony Hernandez Middleweight 22.5
363 343 Christian Aguilera Welterweight 22.5
363 364 Gokhan Saki Light Heavyweight 22.5
363 364 Jordan Griffin Featherweight 22.5
363 NR Julian Marquez Middleweight 22.5
363 376 Klidson Abreu Light Heavyweight 22.5
363 364 Spike Carlyle Featherweight 22.5
363 364 Yorgan De Castro Heavyweight 22.5
371 369 Marina Rodriguez Women’s Strawweight 22
372 371 Alex White Lightweight 21.5
372 371 Jared Gordon Featherweight 21.5
372 371 14W Julianna Pena Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 21.5
375 374 Gian Villante Heavyweight 21
375 374 Justin Ledet Light Heavyweight 21
377 425 Alexa Grasso Women’s Flyweight 20.5
378 376 David Zawada Welterweight 20
378 376 JJ Aldrich Women’s Flyweight 20
378 376 Maryna Moroz Women’s Flyweight 20
378 376 Max Griffin Welterweight 20
378 376 Punahele Soriano Middleweight 20
378 376 Taila Santos Women’s Flyweight 20
378 376 Tom Aspinall Heavyweight 20
385 385 Cortney Casey Women’s Flyweight 19.5
385 385 Jessica-Rose Clark Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 19.5
385 385 Makhmud Muradov Middleweight 19.5
388 388 Jake Collier Heavyweight 18.5
389 389 Brianna Van Buren Women’s Strawweight 18
389 389 Christos Giagos Lightweight 18
389 389 Dalcha Lungiambula Light Heavyweight 18
389 389 Kron Gracie Featherweight 18
393 393 Charles Byrd Middleweight 17.5
393 393 Darko Stosic Light Heavyweight 17.5
393 393 Davey Grant Bantamweight 17.5
393 393 Oskar Piechota Middleweight 17.5
397 179 Teruto Ishihara Bantamweight 16.5
398 401 Antonina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 16
398 401 Mara Romero Borella Women’s Flyweight 16
400 403 Kai Kara-France Flyweight 15.5
400 403 Mark De La Rosa Bantamweight 15.5
402 405 Jesse Ronson Welterweight 15
403 407 Sijara Eubanks Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 14.5
404 410 Jack Shore Bantamweight 14
404 410 Mark Madsen Lightweight 14
404 410 Pannie Kianzad Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 14
404 410 Randa Markos Women’s Strawweight 14
404 410 Raulian Paiva Flyweight 14
409 417 Damir Ismagulov Lightweight 13.5
409 417 Giga Chikadze Featherweight 13.5
409 417 Steven Peterson Featherweight 13.5
409 444 Youssef Zalal Featherweight 13.5
413 448 Hunter Azure Bantamweight 13
413 420 Joseph Duffy Lightweight 13
413 420 Mike Trizano Featherweight 13
413 420 Rogerio Bontorin Flyweight 13
417 457 Bobby Green Lightweight 12.5
417 457 Livia Renata Souza Women’s Strawweight 12.5
419 425 Court McGee Welterweight 12
419 425 Erik Koch Welterweight 12
419 462 Mike Rodriguez Light Heavyweight 12
419 425 Molly McCann Women’s Flyweight 12
423 430 Justine Kish Women’s Flyweight 11.5
424 423 Bartosz Fabinski Middleweight 11
425 431 Aleksa Camur Light Heavyweight 10
425 431 Danaa Batgerel Bantamweight 10
425 NR Jordan Wright Light Heavyweight 10
425 431 Justin Tafa Heavyweight 10
425 431 Liana Jojua Women’s Flyweight 10
425 431 Marc-Andre Barriault Middleweight 10
425 431 Mike Davis Featherweight 10
425 431 Ottman Azaitar Lightweight 10
425 431 Priscila Cachoeira Women’s Flyweight 10
425 431 Randy Costa Bantamweight 10
425 431 Rodrigo Nascimento Heavyweight 10
425 431 Tristan Connelly Lightweight 10
437 444 Heili Alateng Bantamweight 9.5
437 444 Julia Avila Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 9.5
437 444 Karol Rosa Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 9.5
440 199 Benito Lopez Bantamweight 9
440 448 John Phillips Middleweight 9
440 448 Loma Lookboonmee Women’s Strawweight 9
440 431 Mariya Agapova Women’s Flyweight 9
440 448 Matt Sayles Featherweight 9
440 448 Miles Johns Bantamweight 9
440 448 Thiago Moises Lightweight 9
440 448 Veronica Macedo Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 9
448 457 Jordan Espinosa Flyweight 8.5
448 457 Lucie Pudilova Women’s Flyweight 8.5
450 448 Cole Smith Bantamweight 8
450 410 Guido Cannetti Bantamweight 8
450 431 Maki Pitolo Middleweight 8
453 457 Ashley Yoder Women’s Strawweight 7.5
453 423 Frankie Saenz Bantamweight 7.5
453 463 Liu Pingyuan Bantamweight 7.5
453 463 Nad Narimani Featherweight 7.5
453 463 Sheymon Moraes Featherweight 7.5
458 466 Emil Meek Welterweight 7
459 467 Alexis Davis Women’s Flyweight 6.5
460 469 Trevor Smith Middleweight 6
461 506 Hannah Cifers Women’s Strawweight 5.5
462 470 Alex da Silva Lightweight 5
462 470 Bevon Lewis Middleweight 5
462 470 Brandon Royval Flyweight 5
462 NR Daniel Chavez Featherweight 5
462 470 David Dvorak Flyweight 5
462 NR Impa Kasanganay Middleweight 5
462 NR Irwin Rivera Bantamweight 5
462 506 Jamall Emmers Featherweight 5
462 470 Jun Yong Park Middleweight 5
462 NR Kai Kamaka III Featherweight 5
462 470 Kennedy Nzechukwu Light Heavyweight 5
462 470 Kyler Phillips Bantamweight 5
462 506 Mallory Martin Women’s Strawweight 5
462 NR Matthew Semelsberger Welterweight 5
462 470 Miranda Granger Women’s Flyweight 5
462 NR Nathan Maness Featherweight 5
462 470 Roman Dolidze Light Heavyweight 5
462 470 Seung Woo Choi Featherweight 5
462 470 Shamil Gamzatov Light Heavyweight 5
462 470 Su Mudaerji Flyweight 5
462 470 Tracy Cortez Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 5
483 487 Brok Weaver Lightweight 4.5
483 487 Chase Hooper Featherweight 4.5
483 487 Daniel Teymur Featherweight 4.5
483 487 Felipe Colares Bantamweight 4.5
483 470 Justin Jaynes Featherweight 4.5
483 487 Luana Carolina Women’s Flyweight 4.5
483 487 Luiz Garagorri Featherweight 4.5
483 487 Miranda Granger Women’s Strawweight 4.5
483 470 Mizuki Inoue Women’s Strawweight 4.5
483 487 Raphael Pessoa Heavyweight 4.5
483 487 Saparbek Safarov Middleweight 4.5
483 487 Sean Woodson Featherweight 4.5
483 487 Sergey Khandozhko Welterweight 4.5
483 470 Wellington Turman Middleweight 4.5
497 500 Aleksandra Albu Women’s Strawweight 4
497 500 Chris Fishgold Featherweight 4
497 500 Nadia Kassem Women’s Strawweight 4
500 504 Gina Mazany Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 3.5
500 504 Vince Morales Featherweight 3.5
502 506 Aalon Cruz Featherweight 0
502 506 Aaron Phillips Bantamweight 0
502 506 Abubakar Nurmagomedov Welterweight 0
502 506 Adam Yandiev Middleweight 0
502 506 Alen Amedovski Middleweight 0
502 NR Alexander Munoz Lightweight 0
502 25 Ali AlQaisi Bantamweight 0
502 506 Andreas Michailidis Light Heavyweight 0
502 506 Anthony Ivy Welterweight 0
502 506 Antonio Arroyo Middleweight 0
502 506 Ariane Carnelossi Women’s Strawweight 0
502 506 Austin Lingo Featherweight 0
502 NR Austin Springer Featherweight 0
502 506 Ben Sosoli Heavyweight 0
502 NR Bill Algeo Featherweight 0
502 506 Bruno Silva Bantamweight 0
502 506 Carlos Felipe Heavyweight 0
502 NR Carlton Minus Welterweight 0
502 506 Cole Williams Welterweight 0
502 506 Darrick Minner Featherweight 0
502 506 Dequan Townsend Light Heavyweight 0
502 506 Diana Belbita Women’s Flyweight 0
502 506 Domingo Pilarte Bantamweight 0
502 506 Don’Tale Mayes Heavyweight 0
502 506 Duda Santana Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0
502 506 Fares Ziam Lightweight 0
502 506 Gabriel Green Welterweight 0
502 506 Gabriel Silva Bantamweight 0
502 506 Gustavo Lopez Bantamweight 0
502 49 Hannah Goldy Women’s Strawweight 0
502 506 Ike Villanueva Light Heavyweight 0
502 506 Jacob Kilburn Featherweight 0
502 506 Jai Herbert Lightweight 0
502 506 Jamie Mullarkey Lightweight 0
502 506 Jarjis Danho Heavyweight 0
502 506 Jason Witt Welterweight 0
502 506 Jeff Hughes Heavyweight 0
502 506 Jinh Yu Frey Women’s Strawweight 0
502 44 Joaquin Buckley Middleweight 0
502 506 John Castaneda Bantamweight 0
502 506 Jonathan Pearce Lightweight 0
502 NR Jonny Munoz Featherweight 0
502 506 Joshua Culibao Lightweight 0
502 506 Journey Newson Bantamweight 0
502 NR Julija Stoliarenko Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0
502 506 Justin Frazier Heavyweight 0
502 506 Khadis Ibragimov Light Heavyweight 0
502 506 Kyle Daukaus Middleweight 0
502 506 Malcolm Gordon Bantamweight 0
502 NR Marcin Prachnio Light Heavyweight 0
502 506 Martin Day Bantamweight 0
502 506 Matt Wiman Lightweight 0
502 506 Maxim Grishin Heavyweight 0
502 506 Michel Batista Heavyweight 0
502 506 Nicolae Negumereanu Light Heavyweight 0
502 506 Niklas Stolze Welterweight 0
502 506 Norma Dumont Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0
502 506 Ode Osbourne Bantamweight 0
502 NR Parker Porter Heavyweight 0
502 NR Peter Barrett Featherweight 0
502 506 Philipe Lins Heavyweight 0
502 NR Ray Rodriguez Featherweight 0
502 506 Rhys McKee Welterweight 0
502 506 Rodrigo Vargas Lightweight 0
502 506 Roman Kopylov Middleweight 0
502 506 Shanna Young Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0
502 506 Steve Garcia Featherweight 0
502 506 Suman Mokhtarian Featherweight 0
502 506 Sung Bin Jo Featherweight 0
502 506 T.J. Brown Featherweight 0
502 99 Timur Valiev Bantamweight 0
502 506 Todd Duffee Heavyweight 0
502 400 Tony Gravely Bantamweight 0
502 NR Tony Kelley Featherweight 0
502 506 Vanessa Melo Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0
502 NR Vincent Cachero Featherweight 0
502 506 Vinicius Moreira Light Heavyweight 0
502 506 Zarah Fairn dos Santos Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0
502 506 Zarrukh Adashev Bantamweight 0
502 506 Zelim Imadaev Welterweight 0
502 506 Zhalgas Zhumagulov Flyweight 0

 

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights

 

 


