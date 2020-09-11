UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Sept 11/20

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 2 3 Stipe Miocic Heavyweight 554 2 3 2 Khabib Nurmagomedov Lightweight 508.5 3 4 Henry Cejudo Bantamweight 501 4 5 5 Kamaru Usman Welterweight 497.5 5 6 4 Israel Adesanya Middleweight 485 6 7 1W Amanda Nunes Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 479 7 8 6 Alexander Volkanovski Featherweight 453 8 9 1 Jon Jones Heavyweight 396 9 10 7 Justin Gaethje Lightweight 373 10 11 Tyron Woodley Welterweight 369 11 12 3W Valentina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 350.5 12 13 15 Francis Ngannou Heavyweight 330.5 13 14 9 Max Holloway Featherweight 321.5 14 15 14 Deiveson Figueiredo Flyweight 316 15 16 13 Tony Ferguson Lightweight 303.5 16 17 4W Rose Namajunas Women’s Strawweight 301 17 18 Colby Covington Welterweight 299.5 18 19 Brian Ortega Featherweight 297 19 20 12 Robert Whittaker Middleweight 294 20 21 8 Dustin Poirier Lightweight 287 21 22 Charles Oliveira Lightweight 282 22 23 10 Conor McGregor Welterweight 259 23 24 2W Zhang Weili Women’s Strawweight 256 24 25 11 Petr Yan Bantamweight 242.5 25 25 Aljamain Sterling Bantamweight 229.5 26 27 Curtis Blaydes Heavyweight 228.5 27 28 Marlon Moraes Bantamweight 228 28 29 Gilbert Burns Welterweight 218 29 30 Dan Hooker Lightweight 205.5 30 31 Jorge Masvidal Welterweight 204.5 31 32 Kevin Lee Lightweight 203 32 44 Derek Brunson Middleweight 202 33 43 Alistair Overeem Heavyweight 197.5 34 33 Josh Emmett Featherweight 190.5 35 34 Islam Makhachev Lightweight 187.5 36 35 Jan Blachowicz Light Heavyweight 183 37 36 Stephen Thompson Welterweight 182 38 53 Vicente Luque Welterweight 180 39 37 Chan Sung Jung Featherweight 176.5 39 6 Jack Hermansson Middleweight 176.5 41 65 Beneil Dariush Lightweight 176 42 39 Cody Garbrandt Flyweight 175.5 42 39 Cory Sandhagen Bantamweight 175.5 44 41 Josh Emmett Lightweight 175 45 44 Jared Cannonier Middleweight 172 45 44 Kelvin Gastelum Middleweight 172 47 47 Carlos Diego Ferreira Lightweight 171 48 48 Anthony Pettis Welterweight 169 49 49 6W Jessica Andrade Women’s Flyweight 166.5 50 51 Glover Teixeira Light Heavyweight 163 50 51 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza Middleweight 163 52 54 Dominick Cruz Bantamweight 157 52 54 Paulo Costa Middleweight 157 54 56 Paul Felder Lightweight 155.5 55 57 Song Yadong Featherweight 154.5 56 58 Darren Till Middleweight 153 57 60 Dominick Reyes Light Heavyweight 152.5 58 49 Neil Magny Welterweight 152 59 61 Anthony Rocco Martin Welterweight 148.5 59 107 Marlon Vera Bantamweight 148.5 61 129 Jairzinho Rozenstruick Heavyweight 147.5 62 64 Michael Chiesa Welterweight 146 63 89 Derrick Lewis Heavyweight 141 64 66 Alexander Hernandez Lightweight 140 65 67 Ryan Hall Featherweight 138.5 66 68 Niko Price Welterweight 138 66 68 Thiago Santos Light Heavyweight 138 68 71 Rafael dos Anjos Lightweight 137.5 69 72 Muslim Salikhov Welterweight 136.5 70 73 Marvin Vettori Middleweight 136 71 93 Frankie Edgar Bantamweight 135 72 75 Claudio Silva Welterweight 134 73 76 Francisco Trinaldo Lightweight 132.5 74 77 Jimmie Rivera Featherweight 131 75 80 Drew Dober Lightweight 129.5 76 58 Pedro Munhoz Bantamweight 128 77 82 9W Germaine de Randamie Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 126 77 82 Joseph Benavidez Flyweight 126 77 251 Rob Font Bantamweight 126 80 63 Aleksei Oleinik Heavyweight 124 81 87 Ovince Saint Preux Light Heavyweight 121 82 62 Anthony Smith Light Heavyweight 120 82 85 Volkan Oezdemir Light Heavyweight 120 84 86 5W Joanna Jedrzejczyk Women’s Strawweight 119 85 88 Calvin Kattar Featherweight 117.5 86 90 Gregor Gillespie Lightweight 116.5 87 93 Al Iaquinta Lightweight 116 87 93 Brad Tavares Middleweight 116 87 190 Chris Weidman Middleweight 116 87 93 Geoff Neal Welterweight 116 87 68 Robbie Lawler Welterweight 116 92 97 Demian Maia Welterweight 113 93 98 Alexander Volkov Heavyweight 112.5 94 99 James Vick Welterweight 112 94 243 Song Yadong Bantamweight 112 94 99 Yoel Romero Middleweight 112 97 78 Junior dos Santos Heavyweight 111.5 97 90 Misha Cirkunov Light Heavyweight 111.5 99 103 David Teymur Lightweight 110 99 103 Yair Rodriguez Featherweight 110 101 81 Scott Holtzman Lightweight 109.5 102 105 Leonardo Santos Lightweight 109 103 106 Brandon Moreno Flyweight 106.5 104 257 Ian Heinisch Middleweight 105 104 110 Jose Aldo Bantamweight 105 106 112 Abdul Razak Alhassan Welterweight 104 107 118 Warlley Alves Welterweight 103 108 160 Aleksandar Rakic Light Heavyweight 100 109 102 Edmen Shahbazyan Middleweight 99.5 109 90 Uriah Hall Middleweight 99.5 111 115 Alexey Kunchenko Welterweight 99 111 115 Fabricio Werdum Heavyweight 99 113 329 James Krause Middleweight 98.5 114 118 Walt Harris Heavyweight 98 115 137 Brian Kelleher Featherweight 97 115 120 Cody Stamann Featherweight 97 115 120 Shamil Abdurakhimov Heavyweight 97 118 122 Alex Perez Flyweight 96.5 118 122 Ricky Simon Featherweight 96.5 120 124 Sodiq Yusuff Featherweight 95.5 121 125 Jussier Formiga Flyweight 95 122 126 Alexandre Pantoja Flyweight 94.5 122 126 Matt Brown Welterweight 94.5 122 126 Maycee Barber Women’s Flyweight 94.5 125 129 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Welterweight 94 125 129 Irene Aldana Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 94 127 132 Nik Lentz Featherweight 93.5 128 133 Jimmy Crute Light Heavyweight 92 128 133 Li Jingliang Welterweight 92 128 133 Renato Moicano Lightweight 92 131 136 Shane Burgos Featherweight 91.5 132 107 Randy Brown Welterweight 91 133 138 Mike Perry Welterweight 90.5 134 113 Jim Miller Lightweight 89 134 114 Nikita Krylov Light Heavyweight 89 136 186 Vinc Pichel Lightweight 87 137 140 Dan Ige Featherweight 86.5 138 141 Belal Muhammad Welterweight 86 138 141 Johnny Walker Light Heavyweight 86 140 143 Nate Diaz Welterweight 85.5 141 144 Arnold Allen Featherweight 84 142 145 Trevin Giles Middleweight 82.5 143 146 Brendan Allen Middleweight 82 144 148 Ben Rothwell Heavyweight 81.5 145 149 Nathaniel Wood Bantamweight 81 146 150 Antonio Carlos Junior Middleweight 80 146 150 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Welterweight 80 146 150 Matt Schnell Flyweight 80 146 150 Raoni Barcelos Bantamweight 80 150 154 Edson Barboza Featherweight 79.5 151 156 Andre Fili Featherweight 79 151 156 8W Holly Holm Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 79 153 146 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua Light Heavyweight 77 154 139 Omari Akhmedov Middleweight 76.5 154 158 Ryan Spann Light Heavyweight 76.5 156 159 Khama Worthy Lightweight 76 157 160 Yancy Medeiros Lightweight 75 158 162 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira Light Heavyweight 74 159 163 Zabit Magomedsharipov Featherweight 73.5 160 164 Eddie Wineland Bantamweight 72.5 160 164 Rustam Khabilov Welterweight 72.5 162 166 Ion Cutelaba Light Heavyweight 72 162 166 Marcos Rogerio de Lima Heavyweight 72 164 168 Amanda Ribas Women’s Flyweight 71.5 165 169 Ilir Latifi Heavyweight 71 165 169 Mirsad Bektic Featherweight 71 167 171 Rani Yahya Bantamweight 70.5 168 172 Darren Elkins Featherweight 70 168 172 Jake Matthews Welterweight 70 170 154 John Dodson Bantamweight 69 171 174 10W Aspen Ladd Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 68 171 174 Chas Skelly Featherweight 68 171 174 13W Cynthia Calvillo Women’s Flyweight 68 171 174 Grant Dawson Featherweight 68 171 174 Magomed Ankalaev Light Heavyweight 68 176 179 Davi Ramos Lightweight 67.5 177 183 Damir Hadzovic Lightweight 66.5 177 183 Diego Sanchez Welterweight 66.5 179 182 Stefan Struve Heavyweight 66 180 185 Gerald Meerschaert Light Heavyweight 65.5 181 188 Carla Esparza Women’s Strawweight 64.5 182 190 Joe Lauzon Lightweight 64 182 190 Urijah Faber Bantamweight 64 184 236 Darren Stewart Middleweight 63.5 185 342 Casey Kenney Bantamweight 63 186 288 Daniel Rodriguez Welterweight 62.5 186 196 Magomed Mustafaev Lightweight 62.5 186 196 Paul Craig Light Heavyweight 62.5 186 343 Virna Jandiroba Women’s Strawweight 62.5 190 199 Alejandro Perez Bantamweight 62 190 194 Brett Johns Bantamweight 62 190 199 Bryan Barberena Welterweight 62 193 202 Marcin Tybura Heavyweight 61.5 193 202 Megan Anderson Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 61.5 195 204 Alex Morono Welterweight 60.5 195 179 Dwight Grant Welterweight 60.5 197 205 Doo Ho Choi Featherweight 60 197 243 Jennifer Maia Women’s Flyweight 60 197 205 Khaos Williams Welterweight 60 197 205 Lauren Murphy Women’s Flyweight 60 197 205 Lerone Murphy Featherweight 60 197 205 Ricardo Ramos Featherweight 60 197 205 Sara McMann Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 60 197 82 Sean O’Malley Bantamweight 60 205 211 Alexander Gustafsson Heavyweight 59 205 211 Luke Sanders Bantamweight 59 205 211 Sergei Pavlovich Heavyweight 59 205 194 Zak Cummings Middleweight 59 209 214 11W Katlyn Chookagian Women’s Flyweight 58 209 214 Makwan Amirkhani Featherweight 58 209 214 Tom Breese Middleweight 58 212 266 Merab Dvalishvili Bantamweight 57.5 213 217 Song Kenan Welterweight 57 214 196 Herbert Burns Featherweight 56 214 218 Mickey Gall Welterweight 56 214 186 Montana De La Rosa Women’s Flyweight 56 217 273 Jonathan Martinez Bantamweight 55.5 218 219 Angela Hill Women’s Strawweight 55 218 219 Lyman Good Welterweight 55 218 219 Michelle Waterson Women’s Strawweight 55 221 222 Alex Oliveira Welterweight 54.5 221 222 Dhiego Lima Welterweight 54.5 221 190 Joanne Calderwood Women’s Flyweight 54.5 224 224 Ramazan Emeev Welterweight 54 225 225 Jessica Eye Women’s Flyweight 53.5 225 225 Raphael Assuncao Bantamweight 53.5 227 307 Kevin Holland Middleweight 53 227 227 Krzysztof Jotko Middleweight 53 229 228 Ciryl Gane Heavyweight 52.5 230 230 Jeremy Stephens Featherweight 52 231 231 Arman Tsarukyan Lightweight 51.5 231 231 Karl Roberson Middleweight 51.5 231 231 Peter Sobotta Welterweight 51.5 234 231 12W Claudia Gadelha Women’s Strawweight 50.5 235 237 Hakeem Dawodu Featherweight 50 235 237 Movsar Evloev Featherweight 50 237 240 Miguel Baeza Welterweight 49.5 237 240 Nicco Montano Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 49.5 237 240 Siyar Bahadurzada Welterweight 49.5 240 273 Gillian Robertson Women’s Flyweight 49 240 122 Said Nurmagomedov Bantamweight 49 242 237 Tim Means Welterweight 48.5 243 245 Gabriel Benitez Lightweight 48 244 247 Alexander Yakovlev Lightweight 46.5 244 247 Ketlen Vieira Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 46.5 244 246 Nasrat Haqparast Lightweight 46.5 244 247 Roxanne Modafferi Women’s Flyweight 46.5 248 250 Marion Reneau Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 46 249 251 Clay Guida Lightweight 45 249 251 Jalin Turner Lightweight 45 249 393 Shana Dobson Women’s Flyweight 45 249 251 Takashi Sato Welterweight 45 249 399 Viviane Araujo Women’s Flyweight 45 254 470 Andre Muniz Middleweight 44.5 254 256 Askar Askarov Flyweight 44.5 256 307 Eryk Anders Middleweight 44 257 329 Andrew Sanchez Middleweight 43.5 257 259 Mackenzie Dern Women’s Strawweight 43.5 257 259 Sam Alvey Light Heavyweight 43.5 260 261 Devonte Smith Lightweight 43 260 261 Ed Herman Light Heavyweight 43 260 261 Joel Alvarez Lightweight 43 260 261 Khalil Rountree Jr Light Heavyweight 43 260 407 Sean Brady Welterweight 43 206 261 Stevie Ray Lightweight 43 266 410 Gavin Tucker Featherweight 42.5 267 267 Danny Roberts Welterweight 42 268 268 Gadzhimurad Antigulov Light Heavyweight 41.5 269 269 Drakkar Klose Lightweight 41 270 270 Blagoy Ivanov Heavyweight 40.5 270 270 Chase Sherman Heavyweight 40.5 270 270 John Makdessi Lightweight 40.5 273 273 Charles Rosa Lightweight 40 273 NR Daniel Pineda Featherweight 40 273 273 Jiri Prochazka Light Heavyweight 40 273 273 Markus Perez Middleweight 40 273 273 Nate Landwehr Featherweight 40 278 279 Bryce Mitchell Featherweight 39.5 279 280 Roosevelt Roberts Lightweight 39 280 251 Lando Vannata Lightweight 38 280 282 Michal Oleksiejczuk Light Heavyweight 38 282 284 Kyung Ho Kang Bantamweight 37.5 282 284 Michael Johnson Lightweight 37.5 284 315 Amanda Lemos Women’s Strawweight 37 284 286 Rodolfo Vieira Middleweight 37 286 289 Andrei Arlovski Heavyweight 36 286 289 Lina Lansberg Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 36 286 289 Mayra Bueno Silva Women’s Flyweight 36 286 289 Mike Grundy Featherweight 36 290 322 Emily Whitmire Women’s Strawweight 35.5 291 293 Macy Chiasson Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 35 291 293 Marc Diakiese Lightweight 35 291 393 Polyana Viana Women’s Strawweight 35 291 293 Sarah Moras Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 35 295 296 Ariane Lipski Women’s Flyweight 34.5 295 296 Louis Smolka Bantamweight 34.5 295 296 Mario Bautista Bantamweight 34.5 298 286 Alex Caceres Featherweight 34 298 300 Kevin Aguilar Lightweight 34 298 300 Zubaira Tukhugov Featherweight 34 301 282 Alonzo Menifield Light Heavyweight 33.5 301 405 Joe Solecki Lightweight 33.5 303 307 Michel Pereira Welterweight 33 304 303 Billy Quarantillo Featherweight 32.5 304 303 Da Un Jung Light Heavyweight 32.5 304 303 Julian Erosa Featherweight 32.5 304 NR Poliana Botelho Women’s Flyweight 32.5 304 303 Tanner Boser Heavyweight 32.5 309 NR Alan Patrick Lightweight 32 309 448 Andre Ewell Bantamweight 32 309 307 Ryan Benoit Flyweight 32 309 NR Thomas Almeida Bantamweight 32 313 312 Karolina Kowalkiewicz Women’s Strawweight 31.5 314 280 Raquel Pennington Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 31 315 314 Andrea Lee Women’s Flyweight 30.5 315 296 Augusto Sakai Heavyweight 30.5 317 315 Dmitriy Sosnovskiy Heavyweight 30 317 315 Kyle Nelson Featherweight 30 317 315 Mounir Lazeez Welterweight 30 320 319 Greg Hardy Heavyweight 29.5 320 319 Khamzat Chimaev Welterweight 29.5 320 319 Montel Jackson Bantamweight 29.5 323 322 Sergey Spivak Heavyweight 29 323 322 Tecia Torres Women’s Strawweight 29 325 329 Bea Malecki Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 27.5 325 329 Cub Swanson Featherweight 27.5 325 329 Devin Clark Light Heavyweight 27.5 325 329 Don Madge Lightweight 27.5 325 37 Jack Marshman Middleweight 27.5 325 313 Ji Yeon Kim Women’s Flyweight 27.5 325 329 Shane Young Featherweight 27.5 332 336 Charles Jourdain Featherweight 27 332 336 Nicolas Dalby Welterweight 27 334 339 Frank Camacho Lightweight 26.5 335 322 Austin Hubbard Lightweight 26 335 341 Jose Alberto Quinonez Bantamweight 26 337 39 Chris Gutierrez Bantamweight 25.5 338 307 Amir Albazi Flyweight 25 338 NR Chris Daukaus Heavyweight 25 338 343 Douglas Silva de Andrade Featherweight 25 338 343 Juan Espino Heavyweight 25 338 343 Julio Arce Featherweight 25 338 343 Kay Hanson Women’s Strawweight 25 338 343 Modestas Bukauskas Light Heavyweight 25 338 506 Trevin Jones Bantamweight 25 338 343 Tyson Nam Flyweight 25 347 352 Ashlee Evans-Smith Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 24.5 347 352 Brad Riddell Lightweight 24.5 347 467 Felice Herrig Women’s Strawweight 24.5 347 352 Matt Frevola Lightweight 24.5 347 352 Omar Morales Lightweight 24.5 347 352 Rafael Fiziev Lightweight 24.5 347 352 Sabina Mazo Women’s Flyweight 24.5 347 369 Yana Kunitskaya Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 24.5 355 327 Alessio Di Chirico Middleweight 24 355 358 Enrique Barzola Bantamweight 24 355 358 Maurice Greene Heavyweight 24 358 360 Danny Henry Featherweight 23.5 358 339 Laureano Staropoli Welterweight 23.5 358 360 Yan Xiaonan Women’s Strawweight 23.5 361 362 Claudio Puelles Lightweight 23 361 362 Felicia Spencer Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 23 363 364 Anthony Hernandez Middleweight 22.5 363 343 Christian Aguilera Welterweight 22.5 363 364 Gokhan Saki Light Heavyweight 22.5 363 364 Jordan Griffin Featherweight 22.5 363 NR Julian Marquez Middleweight 22.5 363 376 Klidson Abreu Light Heavyweight 22.5 363 364 Spike Carlyle Featherweight 22.5 363 364 Yorgan De Castro Heavyweight 22.5 371 369 Marina Rodriguez Women’s Strawweight 22 372 371 Alex White Lightweight 21.5 372 371 Jared Gordon Featherweight 21.5 372 371 14W Julianna Pena Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 21.5 375 374 Gian Villante Heavyweight 21 375 374 Justin Ledet Light Heavyweight 21 377 425 Alexa Grasso Women’s Flyweight 20.5 378 376 David Zawada Welterweight 20 378 376 JJ Aldrich Women’s Flyweight 20 378 376 Maryna Moroz Women’s Flyweight 20 378 376 Max Griffin Welterweight 20 378 376 Punahele Soriano Middleweight 20 378 376 Taila Santos Women’s Flyweight 20 378 376 Tom Aspinall Heavyweight 20 385 385 Cortney Casey Women’s Flyweight 19.5 385 385 Jessica-Rose Clark Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 19.5 385 385 Makhmud Muradov Middleweight 19.5 388 388 Jake Collier Heavyweight 18.5 389 389 Brianna Van Buren Women’s Strawweight 18 389 389 Christos Giagos Lightweight 18 389 389 Dalcha Lungiambula Light Heavyweight 18 389 389 Kron Gracie Featherweight 18 393 393 Charles Byrd Middleweight 17.5 393 393 Darko Stosic Light Heavyweight 17.5 393 393 Davey Grant Bantamweight 17.5 393 393 Oskar Piechota Middleweight 17.5 397 179 Teruto Ishihara Bantamweight 16.5 398 401 Antonina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 16 398 401 Mara Romero Borella Women’s Flyweight 16 400 403 Kai Kara-France Flyweight 15.5 400 403 Mark De La Rosa Bantamweight 15.5 402 405 Jesse Ronson Welterweight 15 403 407 Sijara Eubanks Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 14.5 404 410 Jack Shore Bantamweight 14 404 410 Mark Madsen Lightweight 14 404 410 Pannie Kianzad Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 14 404 410 Randa Markos Women’s Strawweight 14 404 410 Raulian Paiva Flyweight 14 409 417 Damir Ismagulov Lightweight 13.5 409 417 Giga Chikadze Featherweight 13.5 409 417 Steven Peterson Featherweight 13.5 409 444 Youssef Zalal Featherweight 13.5 413 448 Hunter Azure Bantamweight 13 413 420 Joseph Duffy Lightweight 13 413 420 Mike Trizano Featherweight 13 413 420 Rogerio Bontorin Flyweight 13 417 457 Bobby Green Lightweight 12.5 417 457 Livia Renata Souza Women’s Strawweight 12.5 419 425 Court McGee Welterweight 12 419 425 Erik Koch Welterweight 12 419 462 Mike Rodriguez Light Heavyweight 12 419 425 Molly McCann Women’s Flyweight 12 423 430 Justine Kish Women’s Flyweight 11.5 424 423 Bartosz Fabinski Middleweight 11 425 431 Aleksa Camur Light Heavyweight 10 425 431 Danaa Batgerel Bantamweight 10 425 NR Jordan Wright Light Heavyweight 10 425 431 Justin Tafa Heavyweight 10 425 431 Liana Jojua Women’s Flyweight 10 425 431 Marc-Andre Barriault Middleweight 10 425 431 Mike Davis Featherweight 10 425 431 Ottman Azaitar Lightweight 10 425 431 Priscila Cachoeira Women’s Flyweight 10 425 431 Randy Costa Bantamweight 10 425 431 Rodrigo Nascimento Heavyweight 10 425 431 Tristan Connelly Lightweight 10 437 444 Heili Alateng Bantamweight 9.5 437 444 Julia Avila Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 9.5 437 444 Karol Rosa Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 9.5 440 199 Benito Lopez Bantamweight 9 440 448 John Phillips Middleweight 9 440 448 Loma Lookboonmee Women’s Strawweight 9 440 431 Mariya Agapova Women’s Flyweight 9 440 448 Matt Sayles Featherweight 9 440 448 Miles Johns Bantamweight 9 440 448 Thiago Moises Lightweight 9 440 448 Veronica Macedo Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 9 448 457 Jordan Espinosa Flyweight 8.5 448 457 Lucie Pudilova Women’s Flyweight 8.5 450 448 Cole Smith Bantamweight 8 450 410 Guido Cannetti Bantamweight 8 450 431 Maki Pitolo Middleweight 8 453 457 Ashley Yoder Women’s Strawweight 7.5 453 423 Frankie Saenz Bantamweight 7.5 453 463 Liu Pingyuan Bantamweight 7.5 453 463 Nad Narimani Featherweight 7.5 453 463 Sheymon Moraes Featherweight 7.5 458 466 Emil Meek Welterweight 7 459 467 Alexis Davis Women’s Flyweight 6.5 460 469 Trevor Smith Middleweight 6 461 506 Hannah Cifers Women’s Strawweight 5.5 462 470 Alex da Silva Lightweight 5 462 470 Bevon Lewis Middleweight 5 462 470 Brandon Royval Flyweight 5 462 NR Daniel Chavez Featherweight 5 462 470 David Dvorak Flyweight 5 462 NR Impa Kasanganay Middleweight 5 462 NR Irwin Rivera Bantamweight 5 462 506 Jamall Emmers Featherweight 5 462 470 Jun Yong Park Middleweight 5 462 NR Kai Kamaka III Featherweight 5 462 470 Kennedy Nzechukwu Light Heavyweight 5 462 470 Kyler Phillips Bantamweight 5 462 506 Mallory Martin Women’s Strawweight 5 462 NR Matthew Semelsberger Welterweight 5 462 470 Miranda Granger Women’s Flyweight 5 462 NR Nathan Maness Featherweight 5 462 470 Roman Dolidze Light Heavyweight 5 462 470 Seung Woo Choi Featherweight 5 462 470 Shamil Gamzatov Light Heavyweight 5 462 470 Su Mudaerji Flyweight 5 462 470 Tracy Cortez Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 5 483 487 Brok Weaver Lightweight 4.5 483 487 Chase Hooper Featherweight 4.5 483 487 Daniel Teymur Featherweight 4.5 483 487 Felipe Colares Bantamweight 4.5 483 470 Justin Jaynes Featherweight 4.5 483 487 Luana Carolina Women’s Flyweight 4.5 483 487 Luiz Garagorri Featherweight 4.5 483 487 Miranda Granger Women’s Strawweight 4.5 483 470 Mizuki Inoue Women’s Strawweight 4.5 483 487 Raphael Pessoa Heavyweight 4.5 483 487 Saparbek Safarov Middleweight 4.5 483 487 Sean Woodson Featherweight 4.5 483 487 Sergey Khandozhko Welterweight 4.5 483 470 Wellington Turman Middleweight 4.5 497 500 Aleksandra Albu Women’s Strawweight 4 497 500 Chris Fishgold Featherweight 4 497 500 Nadia Kassem Women’s Strawweight 4 500 504 Gina Mazany Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 3.5 500 504 Vince Morales Featherweight 3.5 502 506 Aalon Cruz Featherweight 0 502 506 Aaron Phillips Bantamweight 0 502 506 Abubakar Nurmagomedov Welterweight 0 502 506 Adam Yandiev Middleweight 0 502 506 Alen Amedovski Middleweight 0 502 NR Alexander Munoz Lightweight 0 502 25 Ali AlQaisi Bantamweight 0 502 506 Andreas Michailidis Light Heavyweight 0 502 506 Anthony Ivy Welterweight 0 502 506 Antonio Arroyo Middleweight 0 502 506 Ariane Carnelossi Women’s Strawweight 0 502 506 Austin Lingo Featherweight 0 502 NR Austin Springer Featherweight 0 502 506 Ben Sosoli Heavyweight 0 502 NR Bill Algeo Featherweight 0 502 506 Bruno Silva Bantamweight 0 502 506 Carlos Felipe Heavyweight 0 502 NR Carlton Minus Welterweight 0 502 506 Cole Williams Welterweight 0 502 506 Darrick Minner Featherweight 0 502 506 Dequan Townsend Light Heavyweight 0 502 506 Diana Belbita Women’s Flyweight 0 502 506 Domingo Pilarte Bantamweight 0 502 506 Don’Tale Mayes Heavyweight 0 502 506 Duda Santana Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 502 506 Fares Ziam Lightweight 0 502 506 Gabriel Green Welterweight 0 502 506 Gabriel Silva Bantamweight 0 502 506 Gustavo Lopez Bantamweight 0 502 49 Hannah Goldy Women’s Strawweight 0 502 506 Ike Villanueva Light Heavyweight 0 502 506 Jacob Kilburn Featherweight 0 502 506 Jai Herbert Lightweight 0 502 506 Jamie Mullarkey Lightweight 0 502 506 Jarjis Danho Heavyweight 0 502 506 Jason Witt Welterweight 0 502 506 Jeff Hughes Heavyweight 0 502 506 Jinh Yu Frey Women’s Strawweight 0 502 44 Joaquin Buckley Middleweight 0 502 506 John Castaneda Bantamweight 0 502 506 Jonathan Pearce Lightweight 0 502 NR Jonny Munoz Featherweight 0 502 506 Joshua Culibao Lightweight 0 502 506 Journey Newson Bantamweight 0 502 NR Julija Stoliarenko Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 502 506 Justin Frazier Heavyweight 0 502 506 Khadis Ibragimov Light Heavyweight 0 502 506 Kyle Daukaus Middleweight 0 502 506 Malcolm Gordon Bantamweight 0 502 NR Marcin Prachnio Light Heavyweight 0 502 506 Martin Day Bantamweight 0 502 506 Matt Wiman Lightweight 0 502 506 Maxim Grishin Heavyweight 0 502 506 Michel Batista Heavyweight 0 502 506 Nicolae Negumereanu Light Heavyweight 0 502 506 Niklas Stolze Welterweight 0 502 506 Norma Dumont Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 502 506 Ode Osbourne Bantamweight 0 502 NR Parker Porter Heavyweight 0 502 NR Peter Barrett Featherweight 0 502 506 Philipe Lins Heavyweight 0 502 NR Ray Rodriguez Featherweight 0 502 506 Rhys McKee Welterweight 0 502 506 Rodrigo Vargas Lightweight 0 502 506 Roman Kopylov Middleweight 0 502 506 Shanna Young Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 502 506 Steve Garcia Featherweight 0 502 506 Suman Mokhtarian Featherweight 0 502 506 Sung Bin Jo Featherweight 0 502 506 T.J. Brown Featherweight 0 502 99 Timur Valiev Bantamweight 0 502 506 Todd Duffee Heavyweight 0 502 400 Tony Gravely Bantamweight 0 502 NR Tony Kelley Featherweight 0 502 506 Vanessa Melo Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 502 NR Vincent Cachero Featherweight 0 502 506 Vinicius Moreira Light Heavyweight 0 502 506 Zarah Fairn dos Santos Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 502 506 Zarrukh Adashev Bantamweight 0 502 506 Zelim Imadaev Welterweight 0 502 506 Zhalgas Zhumagulov Flyweight 0

Check back Monday for our heavyweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights



