UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Sept 11/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|2
|3
|Stipe Miocic
|Heavyweight
|554
|2
|3
|2
|Khabib Nurmagomedov
|Lightweight
|508.5
|3
|4
|Henry Cejudo
|Bantamweight
|501
|4
|5
|5
|Kamaru Usman
|Welterweight
|497.5
|5
|6
|4
|Israel Adesanya
|Middleweight
|485
|6
|7
|1W
|Amanda Nunes
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|479
|7
|8
|6
|Alexander Volkanovski
|Featherweight
|453
|8
|9
|1
|Jon Jones
|Heavyweight
|396
|9
|10
|7
|Justin Gaethje
|Lightweight
|373
|10
|11
|Tyron Woodley
|Welterweight
|369
|11
|12
|3W
|Valentina Shevchenko
|Women’s Flyweight
|350.5
|12
|13
|15
|Francis Ngannou
|Heavyweight
|330.5
|13
|14
|9
|Max Holloway
|Featherweight
|321.5
|14
|15
|14
|Deiveson Figueiredo
|Flyweight
|316
|15
|16
|13
|Tony Ferguson
|Lightweight
|303.5
|16
|17
|4W
|Rose Namajunas
|Women’s Strawweight
|301
|17
|18
|Colby Covington
|Welterweight
|299.5
|18
|19
|Brian Ortega
|Featherweight
|297
|19
|20
|12
|Robert Whittaker
|Middleweight
|294
|20
|21
|8
|Dustin Poirier
|Lightweight
|287
|21
|22
|Charles Oliveira
|Lightweight
|282
|22
|23
|10
|Conor McGregor
|Welterweight
|259
|23
|24
|2W
|Zhang Weili
|Women’s Strawweight
|256
|24
|25
|11
|Petr Yan
|Bantamweight
|242.5
|25
|25
|Aljamain Sterling
|Bantamweight
|229.5
|26
|27
|Curtis Blaydes
|Heavyweight
|228.5
|27
|28
|Marlon Moraes
|Bantamweight
|228
|28
|29
|Gilbert Burns
|Welterweight
|218
|29
|30
|Dan Hooker
|Lightweight
|205.5
|30
|31
|Jorge Masvidal
|Welterweight
|204.5
|31
|32
|Kevin Lee
|Lightweight
|203
|32
|44
|Derek Brunson
|Middleweight
|202
|33
|43
|Alistair Overeem
|Heavyweight
|197.5
|34
|33
|Josh Emmett
|Featherweight
|190.5
|35
|34
|Islam Makhachev
|Lightweight
|187.5
|36
|35
|Jan Blachowicz
|Light Heavyweight
|183
|37
|36
|Stephen Thompson
|Welterweight
|182
|38
|53
|Vicente Luque
|Welterweight
|180
|39
|37
|Chan Sung Jung
|Featherweight
|176.5
|39
|6
|Jack Hermansson
|Middleweight
|176.5
|41
|65
|Beneil Dariush
|Lightweight
|176
|42
|39
|Cody Garbrandt
|Flyweight
|175.5
|42
|39
|Cory Sandhagen
|Bantamweight
|175.5
|44
|41
|Josh Emmett
|Lightweight
|175
|45
|44
|Jared Cannonier
|Middleweight
|172
|45
|44
|Kelvin Gastelum
|Middleweight
|172
|47
|47
|Carlos Diego Ferreira
|Lightweight
|171
|48
|48
|Anthony Pettis
|Welterweight
|169
|49
|49
|6W
|Jessica Andrade
|Women’s Flyweight
|166.5
|50
|51
|Glover Teixeira
|Light Heavyweight
|163
|50
|51
|Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza
|Middleweight
|163
|52
|54
|Dominick Cruz
|Bantamweight
|157
|52
|54
|Paulo Costa
|Middleweight
|157
|54
|56
|Paul Felder
|Lightweight
|155.5
|55
|57
|Song Yadong
|Featherweight
|154.5
|56
|58
|Darren Till
|Middleweight
|153
|57
|60
|Dominick Reyes
|Light Heavyweight
|152.5
|58
|49
|Neil Magny
|Welterweight
|152
|59
|61
|Anthony Rocco Martin
|Welterweight
|148.5
|59
|107
|Marlon Vera
|Bantamweight
|148.5
|61
|129
|Jairzinho Rozenstruick
|Heavyweight
|147.5
|62
|64
|Michael Chiesa
|Welterweight
|146
|63
|89
|Derrick Lewis
|Heavyweight
|141
|64
|66
|Alexander Hernandez
|Lightweight
|140
|65
|67
|Ryan Hall
|Featherweight
|138.5
|66
|68
|Niko Price
|Welterweight
|138
|66
|68
|Thiago Santos
|Light Heavyweight
|138
|68
|71
|Rafael dos Anjos
|Lightweight
|137.5
|69
|72
|Muslim Salikhov
|Welterweight
|136.5
|70
|73
|Marvin Vettori
|Middleweight
|136
|71
|93
|Frankie Edgar
|Bantamweight
|135
|72
|75
|Claudio Silva
|Welterweight
|134
|73
|76
|Francisco Trinaldo
|Lightweight
|132.5
|74
|77
|Jimmie Rivera
|Featherweight
|131
|75
|80
|Drew Dober
|Lightweight
|129.5
|76
|58
|Pedro Munhoz
|Bantamweight
|128
|77
|82
|9W
|Germaine de Randamie
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|126
|77
|82
|Joseph Benavidez
|Flyweight
|126
|77
|251
|Rob Font
|Bantamweight
|126
|80
|63
|Aleksei Oleinik
|Heavyweight
|124
|81
|87
|Ovince Saint Preux
|Light Heavyweight
|121
|82
|62
|Anthony Smith
|Light Heavyweight
|120
|82
|85
|Volkan Oezdemir
|Light Heavyweight
|120
|84
|86
|5W
|Joanna Jedrzejczyk
|Women’s Strawweight
|119
|85
|88
|Calvin Kattar
|Featherweight
|117.5
|86
|90
|Gregor Gillespie
|Lightweight
|116.5
|87
|93
|Al Iaquinta
|Lightweight
|116
|87
|93
|Brad Tavares
|Middleweight
|116
|87
|190
|Chris Weidman
|Middleweight
|116
|87
|93
|Geoff Neal
|Welterweight
|116
|87
|68
|Robbie Lawler
|Welterweight
|116
|92
|97
|Demian Maia
|Welterweight
|113
|93
|98
|Alexander Volkov
|Heavyweight
|112.5
|94
|99
|James Vick
|Welterweight
|112
|94
|243
|Song Yadong
|Bantamweight
|112
|94
|99
|Yoel Romero
|Middleweight
|112
|97
|78
|Junior dos Santos
|Heavyweight
|111.5
|97
|90
|Misha Cirkunov
|Light Heavyweight
|111.5
|99
|103
|David Teymur
|Lightweight
|110
|99
|103
|Yair Rodriguez
|Featherweight
|110
|101
|81
|Scott Holtzman
|Lightweight
|109.5
|102
|105
|Leonardo Santos
|Lightweight
|109
|103
|106
|Brandon Moreno
|Flyweight
|106.5
|104
|257
|Ian Heinisch
|Middleweight
|105
|104
|110
|Jose Aldo
|Bantamweight
|105
|106
|112
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|Welterweight
|104
|107
|118
|Warlley Alves
|Welterweight
|103
|108
|160
|Aleksandar Rakic
|Light Heavyweight
|100
|109
|102
|Edmen Shahbazyan
|Middleweight
|99.5
|109
|90
|Uriah Hall
|Middleweight
|99.5
|111
|115
|Alexey Kunchenko
|Welterweight
|99
|111
|115
|Fabricio Werdum
|Heavyweight
|99
|113
|329
|James Krause
|Middleweight
|98.5
|114
|118
|Walt Harris
|Heavyweight
|98
|115
|137
|Brian Kelleher
|Featherweight
|97
|115
|120
|Cody Stamann
|Featherweight
|97
|115
|120
|Shamil Abdurakhimov
|Heavyweight
|97
|118
|122
|Alex Perez
|Flyweight
|96.5
|118
|122
|Ricky Simon
|Featherweight
|96.5
|120
|124
|Sodiq Yusuff
|Featherweight
|95.5
|121
|125
|Jussier Formiga
|Flyweight
|95
|122
|126
|Alexandre Pantoja
|Flyweight
|94.5
|122
|126
|Matt Brown
|Welterweight
|94.5
|122
|126
|Maycee Barber
|Women’s Flyweight
|94.5
|125
|129
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|Welterweight
|94
|125
|129
|Irene Aldana
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|94
|127
|132
|Nik Lentz
|Featherweight
|93.5
|128
|133
|Jimmy Crute
|Light Heavyweight
|92
|128
|133
|Li Jingliang
|Welterweight
|92
|128
|133
|Renato Moicano
|Lightweight
|92
|131
|136
|Shane Burgos
|Featherweight
|91.5
|132
|107
|Randy Brown
|Welterweight
|91
|133
|138
|Mike Perry
|Welterweight
|90.5
|134
|113
|Jim Miller
|Lightweight
|89
|134
|114
|Nikita Krylov
|Light Heavyweight
|89
|136
|186
|Vinc Pichel
|Lightweight
|87
|137
|140
|Dan Ige
|Featherweight
|86.5
|138
|141
|Belal Muhammad
|Welterweight
|86
|138
|141
|Johnny Walker
|Light Heavyweight
|86
|140
|143
|Nate Diaz
|Welterweight
|85.5
|141
|144
|Arnold Allen
|Featherweight
|84
|142
|145
|Trevin Giles
|Middleweight
|82.5
|143
|146
|Brendan Allen
|Middleweight
|82
|144
|148
|Ben Rothwell
|Heavyweight
|81.5
|145
|149
|Nathaniel Wood
|Bantamweight
|81
|146
|150
|Antonio Carlos Junior
|Middleweight
|80
|146
|150
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|Welterweight
|80
|146
|150
|Matt Schnell
|Flyweight
|80
|146
|150
|Raoni Barcelos
|Bantamweight
|80
|150
|154
|Edson Barboza
|Featherweight
|79.5
|151
|156
|Andre Fili
|Featherweight
|79
|151
|156
|8W
|Holly Holm
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|79
|153
|146
|Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua
|Light Heavyweight
|77
|154
|139
|Omari Akhmedov
|Middleweight
|76.5
|154
|158
|Ryan Spann
|Light Heavyweight
|76.5
|156
|159
|Khama Worthy
|Lightweight
|76
|157
|160
|Yancy Medeiros
|Lightweight
|75
|158
|162
|Antonio Rogerio Nogueira
|Light Heavyweight
|74
|159
|163
|Zabit Magomedsharipov
|Featherweight
|73.5
|160
|164
|Eddie Wineland
|Bantamweight
|72.5
|160
|164
|Rustam Khabilov
|Welterweight
|72.5
|162
|166
|Ion Cutelaba
|Light Heavyweight
|72
|162
|166
|Marcos Rogerio de Lima
|Heavyweight
|72
|164
|168
|Amanda Ribas
|Women’s Flyweight
|71.5
|165
|169
|Ilir Latifi
|Heavyweight
|71
|165
|169
|Mirsad Bektic
|Featherweight
|71
|167
|171
|Rani Yahya
|Bantamweight
|70.5
|168
|172
|Darren Elkins
|Featherweight
|70
|168
|172
|Jake Matthews
|Welterweight
|70
|170
|154
|John Dodson
|Bantamweight
|69
|171
|174
|10W
|Aspen Ladd
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|68
|171
|174
|Chas Skelly
|Featherweight
|68
|171
|174
|13W
|Cynthia Calvillo
|Women’s Flyweight
|68
|171
|174
|Grant Dawson
|Featherweight
|68
|171
|174
|Magomed Ankalaev
|Light Heavyweight
|68
|176
|179
|Davi Ramos
|Lightweight
|67.5
|177
|183
|Damir Hadzovic
|Lightweight
|66.5
|177
|183
|Diego Sanchez
|Welterweight
|66.5
|179
|182
|Stefan Struve
|Heavyweight
|66
|180
|185
|Gerald Meerschaert
|Light Heavyweight
|65.5
|181
|188
|Carla Esparza
|Women’s Strawweight
|64.5
|182
|190
|Joe Lauzon
|Lightweight
|64
|182
|190
|Urijah Faber
|Bantamweight
|64
|184
|236
|Darren Stewart
|Middleweight
|63.5
|185
|342
|Casey Kenney
|Bantamweight
|63
|186
|288
|Daniel Rodriguez
|Welterweight
|62.5
|186
|196
|Magomed Mustafaev
|Lightweight
|62.5
|186
|196
|Paul Craig
|Light Heavyweight
|62.5
|186
|343
|Virna Jandiroba
|Women’s Strawweight
|62.5
|190
|199
|Alejandro Perez
|Bantamweight
|62
|190
|194
|Brett Johns
|Bantamweight
|62
|190
|199
|Bryan Barberena
|Welterweight
|62
|193
|202
|Marcin Tybura
|Heavyweight
|61.5
|193
|202
|Megan Anderson
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|61.5
|195
|204
|Alex Morono
|Welterweight
|60.5
|195
|179
|Dwight Grant
|Welterweight
|60.5
|197
|205
|Doo Ho Choi
|Featherweight
|60
|197
|243
|Jennifer Maia
|Women’s Flyweight
|60
|197
|205
|Khaos Williams
|Welterweight
|60
|197
|205
|Lauren Murphy
|Women’s Flyweight
|60
|197
|205
|Lerone Murphy
|Featherweight
|60
|197
|205
|Ricardo Ramos
|Featherweight
|60
|197
|205
|Sara McMann
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|60
|197
|82
|Sean O’Malley
|Bantamweight
|60
|205
|211
|Alexander Gustafsson
|Heavyweight
|59
|205
|211
|Luke Sanders
|Bantamweight
|59
|205
|211
|Sergei Pavlovich
|Heavyweight
|59
|205
|194
|Zak Cummings
|Middleweight
|59
|209
|214
|11W
|Katlyn Chookagian
|Women’s Flyweight
|58
|209
|214
|Makwan Amirkhani
|Featherweight
|58
|209
|214
|Tom Breese
|Middleweight
|58
|212
|266
|Merab Dvalishvili
|Bantamweight
|57.5
|213
|217
|Song Kenan
|Welterweight
|57
|214
|196
|Herbert Burns
|Featherweight
|56
|214
|218
|Mickey Gall
|Welterweight
|56
|214
|186
|Montana De La Rosa
|Women’s Flyweight
|56
|217
|273
|Jonathan Martinez
|Bantamweight
|55.5
|218
|219
|Angela Hill
|Women’s Strawweight
|55
|218
|219
|Lyman Good
|Welterweight
|55
|218
|219
|Michelle Waterson
|Women’s Strawweight
|55
|221
|222
|Alex Oliveira
|Welterweight
|54.5
|221
|222
|Dhiego Lima
|Welterweight
|54.5
|221
|190
|Joanne Calderwood
|Women’s Flyweight
|54.5
|224
|224
|Ramazan Emeev
|Welterweight
|54
|225
|225
|Jessica Eye
|Women’s Flyweight
|53.5
|225
|225
|Raphael Assuncao
|Bantamweight
|53.5
|227
|307
|Kevin Holland
|Middleweight
|53
|227
|227
|Krzysztof Jotko
|Middleweight
|53
|229
|228
|Ciryl Gane
|Heavyweight
|52.5
|230
|230
|Jeremy Stephens
|Featherweight
|52
|231
|231
|Arman Tsarukyan
|Lightweight
|51.5
|231
|231
|Karl Roberson
|Middleweight
|51.5
|231
|231
|Peter Sobotta
|Welterweight
|51.5
|234
|231
|12W
|Claudia Gadelha
|Women’s Strawweight
|50.5
|235
|237
|Hakeem Dawodu
|Featherweight
|50
|235
|237
|Movsar Evloev
|Featherweight
|50
|237
|240
|Miguel Baeza
|Welterweight
|49.5
|237
|240
|Nicco Montano
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|49.5
|237
|240
|Siyar Bahadurzada
|Welterweight
|49.5
|240
|273
|Gillian Robertson
|Women’s Flyweight
|49
|240
|122
|Said Nurmagomedov
|Bantamweight
|49
|242
|237
|Tim Means
|Welterweight
|48.5
|243
|245
|Gabriel Benitez
|Lightweight
|48
|244
|247
|Alexander Yakovlev
|Lightweight
|46.5
|244
|247
|Ketlen Vieira
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|46.5
|244
|246
|Nasrat Haqparast
|Lightweight
|46.5
|244
|247
|Roxanne Modafferi
|Women’s Flyweight
|46.5
|248
|250
|Marion Reneau
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|46
|249
|251
|Clay Guida
|Lightweight
|45
|249
|251
|Jalin Turner
|Lightweight
|45
|249
|393
|Shana Dobson
|Women’s Flyweight
|45
|249
|251
|Takashi Sato
|Welterweight
|45
|249
|399
|Viviane Araujo
|Women’s Flyweight
|45
|254
|470
|Andre Muniz
|Middleweight
|44.5
|254
|256
|Askar Askarov
|Flyweight
|44.5
|256
|307
|Eryk Anders
|Middleweight
|44
|257
|329
|Andrew Sanchez
|Middleweight
|43.5
|257
|259
|Mackenzie Dern
|Women’s Strawweight
|43.5
|257
|259
|Sam Alvey
|Light Heavyweight
|43.5
|260
|261
|Devonte Smith
|Lightweight
|43
|260
|261
|Ed Herman
|Light Heavyweight
|43
|260
|261
|Joel Alvarez
|Lightweight
|43
|260
|261
|Khalil Rountree Jr
|Light Heavyweight
|43
|260
|407
|Sean Brady
|Welterweight
|43
|206
|261
|Stevie Ray
|Lightweight
|43
|266
|410
|Gavin Tucker
|Featherweight
|42.5
|267
|267
|Danny Roberts
|Welterweight
|42
|268
|268
|Gadzhimurad Antigulov
|Light Heavyweight
|41.5
|269
|269
|Drakkar Klose
|Lightweight
|41
|270
|270
|Blagoy Ivanov
|Heavyweight
|40.5
|270
|270
|Chase Sherman
|Heavyweight
|40.5
|270
|270
|John Makdessi
|Lightweight
|40.5
|273
|273
|Charles Rosa
|Lightweight
|40
|273
|NR
|Daniel Pineda
|Featherweight
|40
|273
|273
|Jiri Prochazka
|Light Heavyweight
|40
|273
|273
|Markus Perez
|Middleweight
|40
|273
|273
|Nate Landwehr
|Featherweight
|40
|278
|279
|Bryce Mitchell
|Featherweight
|39.5
|279
|280
|Roosevelt Roberts
|Lightweight
|39
|280
|251
|Lando Vannata
|Lightweight
|38
|280
|282
|Michal Oleksiejczuk
|Light Heavyweight
|38
|282
|284
|Kyung Ho Kang
|Bantamweight
|37.5
|282
|284
|Michael Johnson
|Lightweight
|37.5
|284
|315
|Amanda Lemos
|Women’s Strawweight
|37
|284
|286
|Rodolfo Vieira
|Middleweight
|37
|286
|289
|Andrei Arlovski
|Heavyweight
|36
|286
|289
|Lina Lansberg
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|36
|286
|289
|Mayra Bueno Silva
|Women’s Flyweight
|36
|286
|289
|Mike Grundy
|Featherweight
|36
|290
|322
|Emily Whitmire
|Women’s Strawweight
|35.5
|291
|293
|Macy Chiasson
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|35
|291
|293
|Marc Diakiese
|Lightweight
|35
|291
|393
|Polyana Viana
|Women’s Strawweight
|35
|291
|293
|Sarah Moras
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|35
|295
|296
|Ariane Lipski
|Women’s Flyweight
|34.5
|295
|296
|Louis Smolka
|Bantamweight
|34.5
|295
|296
|Mario Bautista
|Bantamweight
|34.5
|298
|286
|Alex Caceres
|Featherweight
|34
|298
|300
|Kevin Aguilar
|Lightweight
|34
|298
|300
|Zubaira Tukhugov
|Featherweight
|34
|301
|282
|Alonzo Menifield
|Light Heavyweight
|33.5
|301
|405
|Joe Solecki
|Lightweight
|33.5
|303
|307
|Michel Pereira
|Welterweight
|33
|304
|303
|Billy Quarantillo
|Featherweight
|32.5
|304
|303
|Da Un Jung
|Light Heavyweight
|32.5
|304
|303
|Julian Erosa
|Featherweight
|32.5
|304
|NR
|Poliana Botelho
|Women’s Flyweight
|32.5
|304
|303
|Tanner Boser
|Heavyweight
|32.5
|309
|NR
|Alan Patrick
|Lightweight
|32
|309
|448
|Andre Ewell
|Bantamweight
|32
|309
|307
|Ryan Benoit
|Flyweight
|32
|309
|NR
|Thomas Almeida
|Bantamweight
|32
|313
|312
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz
|Women’s Strawweight
|31.5
|314
|280
|Raquel Pennington
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|31
|315
|314
|Andrea Lee
|Women’s Flyweight
|30.5
|315
|296
|Augusto Sakai
|Heavyweight
|30.5
|317
|315
|Dmitriy Sosnovskiy
|Heavyweight
|30
|317
|315
|Kyle Nelson
|Featherweight
|30
|317
|315
|Mounir Lazeez
|Welterweight
|30
|320
|319
|Greg Hardy
|Heavyweight
|29.5
|320
|319
|Khamzat Chimaev
|Welterweight
|29.5
|320
|319
|Montel Jackson
|Bantamweight
|29.5
|323
|322
|Sergey Spivak
|Heavyweight
|29
|323
|322
|Tecia Torres
|Women’s Strawweight
|29
|325
|329
|Bea Malecki
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|27.5
|325
|329
|Cub Swanson
|Featherweight
|27.5
|325
|329
|Devin Clark
|Light Heavyweight
|27.5
|325
|329
|Don Madge
|Lightweight
|27.5
|325
|37
|Jack Marshman
|Middleweight
|27.5
|325
|313
|Ji Yeon Kim
|Women’s Flyweight
|27.5
|325
|329
|Shane Young
|Featherweight
|27.5
|332
|336
|Charles Jourdain
|Featherweight
|27
|332
|336
|Nicolas Dalby
|Welterweight
|27
|334
|339
|Frank Camacho
|Lightweight
|26.5
|335
|322
|Austin Hubbard
|Lightweight
|26
|335
|341
|Jose Alberto Quinonez
|Bantamweight
|26
|337
|39
|Chris Gutierrez
|Bantamweight
|25.5
|338
|307
|Amir Albazi
|Flyweight
|25
|338
|NR
|Chris Daukaus
|Heavyweight
|25
|338
|343
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|Featherweight
|25
|338
|343
|Juan Espino
|Heavyweight
|25
|338
|343
|Julio Arce
|Featherweight
|25
|338
|343
|Kay Hanson
|Women’s Strawweight
|25
|338
|343
|Modestas Bukauskas
|Light Heavyweight
|25
|338
|506
|Trevin Jones
|Bantamweight
|25
|338
|343
|Tyson Nam
|Flyweight
|25
|347
|352
|Ashlee Evans-Smith
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|24.5
|347
|352
|Brad Riddell
|Lightweight
|24.5
|347
|467
|Felice Herrig
|Women’s Strawweight
|24.5
|347
|352
|Matt Frevola
|Lightweight
|24.5
|347
|352
|Omar Morales
|Lightweight
|24.5
|347
|352
|Rafael Fiziev
|Lightweight
|24.5
|347
|352
|Sabina Mazo
|Women’s Flyweight
|24.5
|347
|369
|Yana Kunitskaya
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|24.5
|355
|327
|Alessio Di Chirico
|Middleweight
|24
|355
|358
|Enrique Barzola
|Bantamweight
|24
|355
|358
|Maurice Greene
|Heavyweight
|24
|358
|360
|Danny Henry
|Featherweight
|23.5
|358
|339
|Laureano Staropoli
|Welterweight
|23.5
|358
|360
|Yan Xiaonan
|Women’s Strawweight
|23.5
|361
|362
|Claudio Puelles
|Lightweight
|23
|361
|362
|Felicia Spencer
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|23
|363
|364
|Anthony Hernandez
|Middleweight
|22.5
|363
|343
|Christian Aguilera
|Welterweight
|22.5
|363
|364
|Gokhan Saki
|Light Heavyweight
|22.5
|363
|364
|Jordan Griffin
|Featherweight
|22.5
|363
|NR
|Julian Marquez
|Middleweight
|22.5
|363
|376
|Klidson Abreu
|Light Heavyweight
|22.5
|363
|364
|Spike Carlyle
|Featherweight
|22.5
|363
|364
|Yorgan De Castro
|Heavyweight
|22.5
|371
|369
|Marina Rodriguez
|Women’s Strawweight
|22
|372
|371
|Alex White
|Lightweight
|21.5
|372
|371
|Jared Gordon
|Featherweight
|21.5
|372
|371
|14W
|Julianna Pena
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|21.5
|375
|374
|Gian Villante
|Heavyweight
|21
|375
|374
|Justin Ledet
|Light Heavyweight
|21
|377
|425
|Alexa Grasso
|Women’s Flyweight
|20.5
|378
|376
|David Zawada
|Welterweight
|20
|378
|376
|JJ Aldrich
|Women’s Flyweight
|20
|378
|376
|Maryna Moroz
|Women’s Flyweight
|20
|378
|376
|Max Griffin
|Welterweight
|20
|378
|376
|Punahele Soriano
|Middleweight
|20
|378
|376
|Taila Santos
|Women’s Flyweight
|20
|378
|376
|Tom Aspinall
|Heavyweight
|20
|385
|385
|Cortney Casey
|Women’s Flyweight
|19.5
|385
|385
|Jessica-Rose Clark
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|19.5
|385
|385
|Makhmud Muradov
|Middleweight
|19.5
|388
|388
|Jake Collier
|Heavyweight
|18.5
|389
|389
|Brianna Van Buren
|Women’s Strawweight
|18
|389
|389
|Christos Giagos
|Lightweight
|18
|389
|389
|Dalcha Lungiambula
|Light Heavyweight
|18
|389
|389
|Kron Gracie
|Featherweight
|18
|393
|393
|Charles Byrd
|Middleweight
|17.5
|393
|393
|Darko Stosic
|Light Heavyweight
|17.5
|393
|393
|Davey Grant
|Bantamweight
|17.5
|393
|393
|Oskar Piechota
|Middleweight
|17.5
|397
|179
|Teruto Ishihara
|Bantamweight
|16.5
|398
|401
|Antonina Shevchenko
|Women’s Flyweight
|16
|398
|401
|Mara Romero Borella
|Women’s Flyweight
|16
|400
|403
|Kai Kara-France
|Flyweight
|15.5
|400
|403
|Mark De La Rosa
|Bantamweight
|15.5
|402
|405
|Jesse Ronson
|Welterweight
|15
|403
|407
|Sijara Eubanks
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|14.5
|404
|410
|Jack Shore
|Bantamweight
|14
|404
|410
|Mark Madsen
|Lightweight
|14
|404
|410
|Pannie Kianzad
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|14
|404
|410
|Randa Markos
|Women’s Strawweight
|14
|404
|410
|Raulian Paiva
|Flyweight
|14
|409
|417
|Damir Ismagulov
|Lightweight
|13.5
|409
|417
|Giga Chikadze
|Featherweight
|13.5
|409
|417
|Steven Peterson
|Featherweight
|13.5
|409
|444
|Youssef Zalal
|Featherweight
|13.5
|413
|448
|Hunter Azure
|Bantamweight
|13
|413
|420
|Joseph Duffy
|Lightweight
|13
|413
|420
|Mike Trizano
|Featherweight
|13
|413
|420
|Rogerio Bontorin
|Flyweight
|13
|417
|457
|Bobby Green
|Lightweight
|12.5
|417
|457
|Livia Renata Souza
|Women’s Strawweight
|12.5
|419
|425
|Court McGee
|Welterweight
|12
|419
|425
|Erik Koch
|Welterweight
|12
|419
|462
|Mike Rodriguez
|Light Heavyweight
|12
|419
|425
|Molly McCann
|Women’s Flyweight
|12
|423
|430
|Justine Kish
|Women’s Flyweight
|11.5
|424
|423
|Bartosz Fabinski
|Middleweight
|11
|425
|431
|Aleksa Camur
|Light Heavyweight
|10
|425
|431
|Danaa Batgerel
|Bantamweight
|10
|425
|NR
|Jordan Wright
|Light Heavyweight
|10
|425
|431
|Justin Tafa
|Heavyweight
|10
|425
|431
|Liana Jojua
|Women’s Flyweight
|10
|425
|431
|Marc-Andre Barriault
|Middleweight
|10
|425
|431
|Mike Davis
|Featherweight
|10
|425
|431
|Ottman Azaitar
|Lightweight
|10
|425
|431
|Priscila Cachoeira
|Women’s Flyweight
|10
|425
|431
|Randy Costa
|Bantamweight
|10
|425
|431
|Rodrigo Nascimento
|Heavyweight
|10
|425
|431
|Tristan Connelly
|Lightweight
|10
|437
|444
|Heili Alateng
|Bantamweight
|9.5
|437
|444
|Julia Avila
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|9.5
|437
|444
|Karol Rosa
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|9.5
|440
|199
|Benito Lopez
|Bantamweight
|9
|440
|448
|John Phillips
|Middleweight
|9
|440
|448
|Loma Lookboonmee
|Women’s Strawweight
|9
|440
|431
|Mariya Agapova
|Women’s Flyweight
|9
|440
|448
|Matt Sayles
|Featherweight
|9
|440
|448
|Miles Johns
|Bantamweight
|9
|440
|448
|Thiago Moises
|Lightweight
|9
|440
|448
|Veronica Macedo
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|9
|448
|457
|Jordan Espinosa
|Flyweight
|8.5
|448
|457
|Lucie Pudilova
|Women’s Flyweight
|8.5
|450
|448
|Cole Smith
|Bantamweight
|8
|450
|410
|Guido Cannetti
|Bantamweight
|8
|450
|431
|Maki Pitolo
|Middleweight
|8
|453
|457
|Ashley Yoder
|Women’s Strawweight
|7.5
|453
|423
|Frankie Saenz
|Bantamweight
|7.5
|453
|463
|Liu Pingyuan
|Bantamweight
|7.5
|453
|463
|Nad Narimani
|Featherweight
|7.5
|453
|463
|Sheymon Moraes
|Featherweight
|7.5
|458
|466
|Emil Meek
|Welterweight
|7
|459
|467
|Alexis Davis
|Women’s Flyweight
|6.5
|460
|469
|Trevor Smith
|Middleweight
|6
|461
|506
|Hannah Cifers
|Women’s Strawweight
|5.5
|462
|470
|Alex da Silva
|Lightweight
|5
|462
|470
|Bevon Lewis
|Middleweight
|5
|462
|470
|Brandon Royval
|Flyweight
|5
|462
|NR
|Daniel Chavez
|Featherweight
|5
|462
|470
|David Dvorak
|Flyweight
|5
|462
|NR
|Impa Kasanganay
|Middleweight
|5
|462
|NR
|Irwin Rivera
|Bantamweight
|5
|462
|506
|Jamall Emmers
|Featherweight
|5
|462
|470
|Jun Yong Park
|Middleweight
|5
|462
|NR
|Kai Kamaka III
|Featherweight
|5
|462
|470
|Kennedy Nzechukwu
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|462
|470
|Kyler Phillips
|Bantamweight
|5
|462
|506
|Mallory Martin
|Women’s Strawweight
|5
|462
|NR
|Matthew Semelsberger
|Welterweight
|5
|462
|470
|Miranda Granger
|Women’s Flyweight
|5
|462
|NR
|Nathan Maness
|Featherweight
|5
|462
|470
|Roman Dolidze
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|462
|470
|Seung Woo Choi
|Featherweight
|5
|462
|470
|Shamil Gamzatov
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|462
|470
|Su Mudaerji
|Flyweight
|5
|462
|470
|Tracy Cortez
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|5
|483
|487
|Brok Weaver
|Lightweight
|4.5
|483
|487
|Chase Hooper
|Featherweight
|4.5
|483
|487
|Daniel Teymur
|Featherweight
|4.5
|483
|487
|Felipe Colares
|Bantamweight
|4.5
|483
|470
|Justin Jaynes
|Featherweight
|4.5
|483
|487
|Luana Carolina
|Women’s Flyweight
|4.5
|483
|487
|Luiz Garagorri
|Featherweight
|4.5
|483
|487
|Miranda Granger
|Women’s Strawweight
|4.5
|483
|470
|Mizuki Inoue
|Women’s Strawweight
|4.5
|483
|487
|Raphael Pessoa
|Heavyweight
|4.5
|483
|487
|Saparbek Safarov
|Middleweight
|4.5
|483
|487
|Sean Woodson
|Featherweight
|4.5
|483
|487
|Sergey Khandozhko
|Welterweight
|4.5
|483
|470
|Wellington Turman
|Middleweight
|4.5
|497
|500
|Aleksandra Albu
|Women’s Strawweight
|4
|497
|500
|Chris Fishgold
|Featherweight
|4
|497
|500
|Nadia Kassem
|Women’s Strawweight
|4
|500
|504
|Gina Mazany
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|3.5
|500
|504
|Vince Morales
|Featherweight
|3.5
|502
|506
|Aalon Cruz
|Featherweight
|0
|502
|506
|Aaron Phillips
|Bantamweight
|0
|502
|506
|Abubakar Nurmagomedov
|Welterweight
|0
|502
|506
|Adam Yandiev
|Middleweight
|0
|502
|506
|Alen Amedovski
|Middleweight
|0
|502
|NR
|Alexander Munoz
|Lightweight
|0
|502
|25
|Ali AlQaisi
|Bantamweight
|0
|502
|506
|Andreas Michailidis
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|502
|506
|Anthony Ivy
|Welterweight
|0
|502
|506
|Antonio Arroyo
|Middleweight
|0
|502
|506
|Ariane Carnelossi
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|502
|506
|Austin Lingo
|Featherweight
|0
|502
|NR
|Austin Springer
|Featherweight
|0
|502
|506
|Ben Sosoli
|Heavyweight
|0
|502
|NR
|Bill Algeo
|Featherweight
|0
|502
|506
|Bruno Silva
|Bantamweight
|0
|502
|506
|Carlos Felipe
|Heavyweight
|0
|502
|NR
|Carlton Minus
|Welterweight
|0
|502
|506
|Cole Williams
|Welterweight
|0
|502
|506
|Darrick Minner
|Featherweight
|0
|502
|506
|Dequan Townsend
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|502
|506
|Diana Belbita
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|502
|506
|Domingo Pilarte
|Bantamweight
|0
|502
|506
|Don’Tale Mayes
|Heavyweight
|0
|502
|506
|Duda Santana
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|502
|506
|Fares Ziam
|Lightweight
|0
|502
|506
|Gabriel Green
|Welterweight
|0
|502
|506
|Gabriel Silva
|Bantamweight
|0
|502
|506
|Gustavo Lopez
|Bantamweight
|0
|502
|49
|Hannah Goldy
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|502
|506
|Ike Villanueva
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|502
|506
|Jacob Kilburn
|Featherweight
|0
|502
|506
|Jai Herbert
|Lightweight
|0
|502
|506
|Jamie Mullarkey
|Lightweight
|0
|502
|506
|Jarjis Danho
|Heavyweight
|0
|502
|506
|Jason Witt
|Welterweight
|0
|502
|506
|Jeff Hughes
|Heavyweight
|0
|502
|506
|Jinh Yu Frey
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|502
|44
|Joaquin Buckley
|Middleweight
|0
|502
|506
|John Castaneda
|Bantamweight
|0
|502
|506
|Jonathan Pearce
|Lightweight
|0
|502
|NR
|Jonny Munoz
|Featherweight
|0
|502
|506
|Joshua Culibao
|Lightweight
|0
|502
|506
|Journey Newson
|Bantamweight
|0
|502
|NR
|Julija Stoliarenko
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|502
|506
|Justin Frazier
|Heavyweight
|0
|502
|506
|Khadis Ibragimov
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|502
|506
|Kyle Daukaus
|Middleweight
|0
|502
|506
|Malcolm Gordon
|Bantamweight
|0
|502
|NR
|Marcin Prachnio
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|502
|506
|Martin Day
|Bantamweight
|0
|502
|506
|Matt Wiman
|Lightweight
|0
|502
|506
|Maxim Grishin
|Heavyweight
|0
|502
|506
|Michel Batista
|Heavyweight
|0
|502
|506
|Nicolae Negumereanu
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|502
|506
|Niklas Stolze
|Welterweight
|0
|502
|506
|Norma Dumont
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|502
|506
|Ode Osbourne
|Bantamweight
|0
|502
|NR
|Parker Porter
|Heavyweight
|0
|502
|NR
|Peter Barrett
|Featherweight
|0
|502
|506
|Philipe Lins
|Heavyweight
|0
|502
|NR
|Ray Rodriguez
|Featherweight
|0
|502
|506
|Rhys McKee
|Welterweight
|0
|502
|506
|Rodrigo Vargas
|Lightweight
|0
|502
|506
|Roman Kopylov
|Middleweight
|0
|502
|506
|Shanna Young
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|502
|506
|Steve Garcia
|Featherweight
|0
|502
|506
|Suman Mokhtarian
|Featherweight
|0
|502
|506
|Sung Bin Jo
|Featherweight
|0
|502
|506
|T.J. Brown
|Featherweight
|0
|502
|99
|Timur Valiev
|Bantamweight
|0
|502
|506
|Todd Duffee
|Heavyweight
|0
|502
|400
|Tony Gravely
|Bantamweight
|0
|502
|NR
|Tony Kelley
|Featherweight
|0
|502
|506
|Vanessa Melo
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|502
|NR
|Vincent Cachero
|Featherweight
|0
|502
|506
|Vinicius Moreira
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|502
|506
|Zarah Fairn dos Santos
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|502
|506
|Zarrukh Adashev
|Bantamweight
|0
|502
|506
|Zelim Imadaev
|Welterweight
|0
|502
|506
|Zhalgas Zhumagulov
|Flyweight
|0
Check back Monday for our heavyweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
