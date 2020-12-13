Cool plays by Jalen Hurts and Josh Sweat help Eagles upset Saints, 24-21

New Orleans and its top-rated defense could not spoil Jalen Hurts’ debut as an NFL starting quarterback. Hurts played like a calm veteran. He got a lot of help from the Eagles’ defensive line when it mattered the most.

Coach Doug Pederson adapted his offense to a simplified read-option hybrid of his staple WCO. Hurts followed the script beautifully.

Hurts ran for 106 yards and threw for 167 and one touchdown, Miles Sanders had 115 yards rushing and a pair of scores and Philadelphia defeated the Saints 24-21 Sunday, snapping New Orleans’ nine-game winning streak.

“I thought overall there were good things,” Pederson said. “This wasn’t about one guy. It was about how resilient this team is. He was part of the win. There were a lot of good performances.”

The Eagles (4-8-1) snapped a four-game losing streak and stayed within reach of Washington (6-7) in the woeful NFC East. They ran for a season-high 246 yards.

The Saints (10-3) were 8-0 over the past two seasons without Drew Brees before running into the inspired Eagles. The loss dropped New Orleans to the No. 2 seed in the NFC behind Green Bay, but they already have secured a playoff berth.