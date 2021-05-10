Horses and Jockeys: A 2021 Guide to Preakness Stakes

If you tried betting on a horse before, you would know about the Preakness Stakes. If you don’t, it’s an American horse race that occurs during the third of Saturday in May annually. The first match of Preakness Stakes took place on May 23, 1873, before the launching of the Kentucky Derby. This horse race is located at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, since its opening in 1870.

In the year 2020, the COVID-19 virus affected most countries, causing the Preakness Stakes to postpone October 3 of 2020. But the 146th most awaited and the biggest horse race globally will continue, and organizers will hold it on May 15, 2021.

The information below consists of all you need to know about the Preakness Stakes, the betting guides, attendance guidelines, betting etiquette, and final thoughts.

What is the Preakness Stakes?

In today’s current situation, going to tracks to see your favorite horses and jockeys with your eyes and betting in the arena can be limited due to the restrictions given to everyone. Preakness Stakes give you the luxury to place your bets online with numerous benefits compared to placing them at the track location.

Betting online has higher probabilities that you’ll acquire with the online bookies as compared to the tracks. Additionally, you can now watch a live stream of the race in online sportsbooks. After placing your bets, you can watch the stream live to see if your horse won the race.

Online Betting Guide in Preakness Stakes

Every year the expectation rises on who will be the number one in the competition. The odds in Preakness depend on what will happen in the Kentucky Derby. There are countless websites online that show the odds in the race, so when you pick a platform to bet in, you have many choices to choose from.

If you’re looking for a place with the best odds, TVG Latest Odds has all the information you’ll need to make an informed bet. When you sign up for a website solely for online gaming, you can access crucial information about the horse’s weight, form, age, information about the jockey, and the horse’s trainer on the website.

Most betters will look at the information that factors in a horse’s win, but some pick their favorite horse. Enthusiasts who are thorough with every detail will swear by their excitement when choosing a winner after studying the vital information.

Attendance Guidelines

As mentioned above, Preakness Stakes will take place on May 15, 2021. organizers will hold it in Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. Only 10,000 avid fans will be allowed to enter the venue. Each ticket has an assigned seat to avoid sitting together. Tickets for building access, standing room, or general admission tickets are not available.

How to Place Your Bets Online

A step-by-step process on how you can place a bet online:

Go to an online betting platform, e.g., TVG. Click the Sign-up button and pay for the account by linking your credit card. Ensure that you’ve cashed in several welcome bonuses (this is available on many betting websites). The most common bonuses are deposit bonuses; you will have to make an initial deposit first so you can take advantage of all the bonuses available. Now move on to the racebook. In the racebook, you can pick the horse or horses of your choice to bet on and also choose your type of wager here. Check your bet slip for the second time before confirming your bet.

Changes Due to the COVID-19 Virus Guidelines

To freely enjoy the game, there are guidelines in place to protect you, your family, peers, the audience, jockeys, and the judges. Below are the rules they implemented:

Unless you are actively drinking or eating, you cannot remove your face masks.

Frontliners will take the temperature for each guest before entering.

A COVID-19 questionnaire will be given to guests, and they are required to answer. It will include whether or not they have been exposed to COVID-19 in the previous 14 days. This questionnaire will ensure if the guest has been exposed unknowingly to the virus.

You have to be fully vaccinated when entering the track. You have to show your proof of complete vaccination, e.g., Vaccine ID Card – this is an expedited entry for guests.

Physical distancing must be maintained, so there will be marked lines on the floor to ensure this.

To ensure everyone’s safety, the venue workers will place hand sanitizer in various places on the track.

Lastly, guests will order their concessions on their phones. Online betting is also encouraged.

Final Thoughts

As organizers postponed the last event, this makes this year’s competition even more exciting. Thanks to the technology we have today, betting on your favorite horses is still possible. You can still enjoy the things you wanted before the pandemic. You can watch the game with your family and have a couple of beers with your friends while maintaining one meter apart. Stay safe and competent when betting, and don’t forget to enjoy!