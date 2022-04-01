Giannis Antetokounmpo passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as all time Bucks leading scorer

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks has set the all-time franchise scoring record after a 44-point outburst against the star-studded Brooklyn Nets. Antetokounmpo’s franchise record of 14,211 points, broke Hall of Famer and all-time great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s previous record. Giannis now has 14,216 points, and there’s a good chance he’ll hit the 35-40,000 point threshold in his career.

Antetokounmpo broke the record by hitting his first career tying or go-ahead 3-pointer in the final 30 seconds of the fourth quarter or overtime.

Given that Giannis Antetokounmpo was a skinny kid from Greece who was drafted as a project by the Bucks, the type of career he’s had is nothing short of remarkable. Despite the fact that the two-time MVP, NBA champion, has eclipsed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in this category, he isn’t finished yet.

While discussing the record, Antetokounmpo stated with a wink, “It’s good because I’m changing the narrative.” “I don’t want to be known solely for his ability to dunk and sprint. I think I’ll be able to get a 3.”

As everyone knows, Giannis Antetokounmpo and this Milwaukee Bucks team are in it for the long haul. Antetokounmpo and the rest of the team aren’t concerned with individual honors and are just focused on one goal: winning an NBA title.

Given that Antetokounmpo has a strong possibility of winning the MVP, his recent performances have added to his value. He’s coming off two straight 40-point performances against perhaps the two best teams in the Eastern Conference, as he did this against the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers the game before.

On the season, there’s a strong case to be made that he’s been the best player on the planet and should take home the trophy. Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.1 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game.