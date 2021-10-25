Florida Sports Betting Guide - Best FL Sportsbooks Reviewed

Florida sports betting is a popular pass time in the Sunshine State. However, since legal online sports betting in Florida is still a complex issue, betting on sports is not as popular as it is in other US States. Nevertheless, the State is home to 21 million people and eight professional sports teams. This means that a push to legalize sports betting in Florida is gaining ground.

In this guide, we’ll cover the topic of sports betting in Florida. We will answer common questions and misconceptions, as well as provide you with the best Florida sportsbooks that you can join today.

The Best Florida Sports Betting Sites List 2021

Florida sports betting sites are available to residents of the state who are over the legal gambling age. You might be surprised at the number of offshore gambling sites that let you place bets on your favorite teams or sports

Here are our top recommendations for the best Florida sportsbooks:

Is Sports Betting Legal in Florida?

As we’re writing this Florida sports betting guide, it is officially illegal to bet on sports in the State. One of the main exceptions is on track horse race betting.

In the last couple of years the Florida sports betting bill has hit headline news several times. Following an agreement with the Seminole tribe, the State’s legislature planned to shut down designated player games at pari-mutuel facilities. In return, Florida would receive payment of $500 million from the tribe.

However, in 2019, Governor Ron DeSantis failed to sign the agreement so the tribe stopped all payments to the State. This has led to a sizable gap in the budget, and one that is difficult to fill without passing a Florida sports betting bill.

Whilst politicians debate Florida sports betting legislation, sports fans are eager to bet on their favorite sports. Fortunately, there are ways to start betting on sports right now.

Online Sportsbooks

Hopes to introduce Florida sports betting legislation have been shattered following a lawsuit filed in the State. As a result, it could be several years until the answer to “is betting legal in Florida” is finally “Yes!”

Until then, it will be impossible for businesses that are based in the state to offer online sportsbooks or any form of sports betting. It is also impossible to get any form of State license to operate legally.

If you want to play at an online sportsbook in Florida, the only solution is to sign up with an offshore sportsbook.

Land-based Betting

Sports betting in Florida is currently unavailable, with the exception of horse racing. The Seminole tribe is preparing to launch land-based sports betting options across its casinos, however, the original opening date has been pushed back once more.

Horse Racing & Off Track Betting

The only form of legalising sports betting in Florida is on-track horse racing. There are several licensed racetracks around the State that let you bet on your top picks. These include:

Amwager horse

Gulfstream Park

Gulfstream Park West

Hialeah Park

Pompano Park

Tampa Bay Downs

These tracks offer a mix of thoroughbred, harness, and quarter horse racing. If you live close by, they provide an easy way to bet on a limited sport. However, they are not the most convenient type of sports betting in Florida.

Off track betting in Florida is possible through reputable online sportsbooks. Naturally, since online sports betting Florida has yet to be accepted by the State’s legislature, you will need to join an offshore horse racing platform.

BUSR, for example, is well-known for offering off track betting in Florida. This reputable sportsbook welcomes eligible new players with a 50% match bonus of up to $1,250. In addition, you can claim rebates of up to 8% on a variety of racebook bets.

Florida Betting Legislation Timeline

As we’re writing this Florida sports betting guide, it is still illegal to offer sports betting services. The State does not offer any license and residents should not, technically, bet on sports. However, there are increasing signs that there is a general shift towards legalizing sports betting in Florida.

In the meantime, players are free to join offshore sportsbooks. The State is not interested to investigate or prosecute individual players, more so as it seeks ways to introduce online betting in Florida.

Offshore Betting in Florida

Offshore sportsbooks remain the best way to bet on sports in Florida. There are hundreds to choose from, however, they are not all equal or trustworthy.

One of the biggest concerns about signing up with offshore betting sites is their lack of legal responsibility. Since they do not operate under a Florida or US license, they have no legal obligation to payout to US players.

This is why we have researched the best platforms for sports betting in Florida and featured them on this guide. All of these sportsbooks are licensed by reputable jurisdictions, meaning that they must comply with strict rules regarding player safety, payouts, and transparency. Moreover, all of these platforms have a great reputation of dealing with US players and of paying out on time.

One of the best Florida sportsbooks is BetOnline. This online platform provides both sports betting and casino games and is licensed by Panama City. Moreover, by joining today, you can claim a welcome bonus worth up to $1,000.

Are DFS Legal in Florida?

Officially, Daily Fantasy Sports are illegal in Florida since they are considered to be a type of sports betting. This approach is different to how DFS are treated in most other States, including Vermont.

However, just like with sports betting in Florida online, you are free to join a number of major DFS platforms. Draft Kings and Monkey Knife Fight, for example, welcome players from Florida and let them participate in a number of top competitions, including MLS, MLB, NFL, and NBA.

Florida Casino Laws

You can legally play at a number of licensed casinos in Florida. Unlike sports betting, casino laws in the State are more liberal and accepting. However, restrictions remain.

Online Casinos

All forms of online gambling in Florida remain illegal. This means that whilst you can legally play at land-based casinos, there are no legal online casinos in Florida. However, just like in the case of sports betting in Florida, you can join offshore casinos.

Many of our recommended Florida sports betting sites include an online casino. This means that with one registration you will be able to enjoy hundreds of sports bets and thousands of casino games. Moreover, you can claim a variety of ongoing promotions that include free bets, free spins, and reload bonuses.

Land Based Casinos in Florida

If you enjoy playing slots or table games and are based in Florida, your only legal option is to visit one of the casinos found on tribal land. Some of the best-known establishments include:

Seminole Casino Brighton.

Seminole Casino Coconut Creek.

Seminole Casino Immokalee.

Seminole Classic Casino.

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa.

Another option is to register an account with a reputable offshore casino and start playing your favorite games from the comfort of your home. In many cases, you can combine your passion for sports, casino, and online horse betting in Florida, by joining some of our recommended platforms, including BetOnline and Bovada.

How is Gambling Taxed in Florida?

The main gambling tax in Florida is 24%, however higher taxes may be applicable in certain cases. When a prize has a value of $5,000 or more, tax withholding may come into effect. There are also tax rules which allow you to deduct itemised losses to pay less.

We strongly recommend that you speak to a tax professional regarding precise tax laws in Florida. This guide is solely intended to provide information on Florida sports betting sites.

Best Florida Sportsbooks Reviewed

Let’s have a look at the top five best Florida sports betting sites.

1. BetOnline – Best Overall Florida Sports Betting Site

BetOnline provides a super selection of the best sports for Florida players. There are over 25 to choose from, including top national championships of the NFL, NBA, and NHL. This online Florida sports betting site is also known for its comprehensive live betting page that includes extensive NASCAR and horse racing markets.

Another reason why BetOnline has topped our list of the best sites for sports betting in Florida is its range of markets. Apart from moneylines and parlays, this sportsbook supports if bets, teasers, and a host of other exotic bets.

One of the best features of this online sportsbook is its welcome bonus. New players will be able to claim a 50% match bonus of up to $1,000. You will have 30 days in which to fulfill the wagering requirement on bets with odds of 2:1 or better. Use promo code BOL1000 to claim your BetOnline welcome offer.

Pros:

Generous welcome offers

Comprehensive choice of markets, including teasers

24/7 live chat support

Wide choice of live bets available

Cons:

No live streaming service

2. Bovada – Best Florida Sportsbook for Streaming

Bovada is the only reputable offshore sportsbook that lets users in Florida watch a selection of matches. Streaming is a popular service amongst sportsbooks in Europe and Australia, however it remains difficult to find in the US.

This is also one of the best Florida sports betting apps, available on both Android and iOS devices. Through these apps and the main website, Bovada lets you bet on your favorite sports, including soccer, baseball, golf, and boxing.

Residents of Florida who sign up to Bovada today can claim a 100% match deposit bonus of up to $750. This payment must be done using cryptocurrencies and is subject to a rollover requirement on bets with minimum odds of 2:1. Enter promo code BTCSWB750 to claim your Bovada new player bonus.

Pros:

Live streaming available

Great selection of sports and eSports

$1 bets accepted

Creative markets available

Cons:

Welcome bonus subject to crypto payment

3. MyBookie – Top Online Sportsbook for NFL and NBA Live Bets

If you enjoy betting on national championships, including the NFL and NBA, then MyBookie is a great Florida sport betting site for you. The mobile-friendly platform lets you find your market and place a bet in seconds. You can access a variety of markets, including parlays, if bets, and teasers.

MyBookie is also known as the best sports betting in Florida platform for crypto. The sportsbook supports a number of coins and tokens, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin. By paying with cryptocurrencies, you can save on transaction fees and enjoy quicker payouts.

To welcome new players from Florida, MyBookie is offering a 100% crypto bonus worth up to $1,000. This offer’s rollover requirement is based on bets with odds of 2.5:1 or higher, and whilst there is no time requirement you must deposit using cryptocurrencies. Enter promo code MYB100 to activate your MyBookie welcome bonus.

Pros:

Great cryptocurrency bonuses

Features virtual sports

Top odds for live bets

Mobile-friendly sportsbook

Cons:

No game analysis provided

4. BetUS – Best Florida Sportsbook for Welcome Bonus

One of the greatest features of BetUS is its extremely valuable new player bonus. By signing up today, you will be able to claim a 125% crypto match deposit bonus of up to $2,500. This offer does come with challenging terms, however. You will have 14 days to fulfill the rollover requirement on eligible bets with minimum odds of 2.8:1. Use promo code JOIN125 to activate your BetUS offer.

Beyond its welcome bonus, BetUS rewards its players with a number of promotions across both its sportsbook and online casino.

As a registered BetUS player, you will be able to access the full sports analysis resources available. These include streaming videos where punters and experts discuss current sporting competitions.

Pros:

Great live betting options

24/7 live chat support

Very generous welcome bonus

Streaming service for sports analysis

Cons:

Only 14 days until welcome offer expires

5. XBet – Top Platform for Mobile Sports Betting Florida

XBet is considered to be the go-to sports betting app in Florida. Available on both Android and iOS devices, the app gives you complete access to over 20 sports and various other special events, including politics.

Beginners who are looking to start sports betting in Florida can benefit from choosing XBet in a number of ways. The user interface is extremely easy to use and the bet slip is never more than a click away. In addition, users can choose from a massive variety of both national and international competitions.

Another great reason to join XBet is its new player bonus. You can claim a 100% match deposit bonus of up to $500 with your first payment. The rollover requirement has no expiration date and includes placing qualifying bets with minimum odds of 2:1.

Pros:

Reasonable bonus terms

Up to 7% rebate on horse races

Easy to use

24/7 live chat support

Cons:

Limited creative markets available

Best Florida Betting Sites Compared

The Florida sports betting site reviews above should have given you a better idea of the products and services available at our top five platforms. This table will now compare the main features of our top 10 best sportsbooks for sports betting in Florida.

Number of Sports Welcome Bonus Live Streaming Payment Methods BetOnline 20 100% deposit match up to $1,000 No Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum, Litecoin MyBookie 18 100% deposit match up to $1,000 No Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum, Litecoin Bovada 22 100% Bitcoin deposit match up to $750 Yes Credit card, debit card, Zelle, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin BetUS 22 125% deposit match up to $2,500 No Credit card, bank wire, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin XBet 21 100% deposit match up to $500 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin Intertops 17 100% deposit match up to $500 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Skrill SportsBetting.ag 16 100% deposit match up to $1,000 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple BetNow 10 100% deposit match up to $500 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash GT Bets 18 100% deposit match up to $500 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ripple BUSR 17 20% deposit match up to $500 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Litecoin

How to Start Betting Online in Florida – Tutorial

If you’ve never used the best Florida sportsbook, BetOnline, the following section will show you how easy it is. You can use the same general process to sign up and start playing with any of our recommended platforms.

Keep reading to find out how to claim your $1,000 welcome bonus with BetOnline.

Step 1: Register an Account

Visit BetOnline and click on ‘Join Now’. This will open the sign up form.

Step 2: Fill in Your Details

Enter the required information to create your new account. This includes your name, postcode, email address and mobile number.

Step 3: Verify Your Email

Before you can deposit funds or place your first sports bet, you will need to confirm your email address. Click on the confirmation link within the email to complete this step.

Step 4: Deposit Funds

Once you’re logged into your BetOnline account, click on ‘Cashier’ to place your first deposit. The sportsbook supports a number of payment methods, including cryptocurrencies. Once you select your preferred method, remember to include the value of your deposit and the BetOnline promo code BOL1000 to get a 50% top up on your deposit.

Step 5: Place Your First Bet

Click on ‘Sports’ to open the sportsbook. Search for matches or sports using the available options and click on a market to open your bet slip. Enter the value of your bet and click on ‘Bet Now’ to complete your first bet.

Conclusion

The reality of Florida sports betting is that the system is not ideal. Delays due to lawsuits and disagreement between politicians and tribal leaders means that the best option is to play on an online sportsbook. Fortunately, there are several top-rated ones that welcome players from Florida. Moreover, you can claim generous welcome bonuses and ongoing promotions by signing up today. Sign up with BetOnline now and claim your $1,000 welcome bonus.

FAQs

Is online sports betting legal in Florida?

At the moment, online sports betting is illegal in Florida. However, you can still sign up with a number of offshore sportsbooks that let you place bets on your favorite sports.

Will sports betting be legal in Florida?

There is certainly a push towards legalizing sports betting in Florida. However, it is unclear when this will happen given currency disagreements and lawsuits.

Can I use DraftKings in Florida?

Yes, you can sign up to DraftKings if you live in Florida

What sports betting app can you use in Florida?

There are several betting apps available in FL including Bovada, BetOnline, and XBet.

What is the best sportsbook in Florida?

This depends on your preference and if you are looking to play casino games as well as placing sports bets. BetOnline is our top pick for overall best Florida sports betting site and is currently offering a maximum of $1,000 to all eligible new players.