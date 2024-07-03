16 Americans who switch teams in NHL free agency

The 2024 National Hockey League free agency began Monday with significant transactions throughout the league. Here are 16 Americans who have switched teams.

Cam Atkinson

The right winger from Riverside, Connecticut has signed a one-year deal worth $900,000 with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He is joining his third NHL team after a decade in Columbus and two seasons in Philadelphia. This past season with the Flyers, Atkinson had 13 goals and 15 assists for 28 points.

Colin Blackwell

The centre from Lawrence, Massachusetts has signed a one-year deal worth $775,000 with the Dallas Stars. He is joining his sixth NHL team after two seasons each with the Nashville Predators and Chicago Blackhawks and one season with the New York Rangers, Seattle Kraken and Toronto Maple Leafs. This past season with the Blackhawks, he had eight goals and four assists for 12 points.

Ian Cole

The defenseman from Ann Arbour, Michigan signed a one-year deal worth $3.1 million with the Utah Hockey Club. He is joining his ninth NHL team after five seasons with the St. Louis Blues, four seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, one season with the Columbus Blue Jackets, three seasons with the Colorado Avalanche, and then one season with the Minnesota Wild, Carolina Hurricanes, Tampa Bay Lightning and Vancouver Canucks. This past season with the Canucks, he had two goals and nine assists for 11 points.

Casey DeSmith

The goaltender from Rochester, New Hampshire has signed a three-year deal worth $3 million with the Stars. He is joining his third NHL team after five seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins and one season with the Canucks. This past season in Vancouver, he had a record of 12 wins, nine regulation losses and six losses in extra time with one shutout, a goals against average of 2.89, save percentage of .895.

Brandon Duhaime

The right winger from Coral Springs, Florida signed a two-year deal worth $3.7 million with the Washington Capitals. He is joining his third NHL franchise after three seasons with the Wild and one with the Avalanche. In 80 games this past season in Colorado, Duhaime had five goals and eight assists for 13 points.

Matt Grzelcyk

The defenseman from Charlestown, Massachusetts signed a one-year deal worth $2.75 million with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He is joining his second NHL franchise after eight seasons with the Boston Bruins. In 2023-24, Grzelcyk had two goals and nine assists with 11 points.

Max Jones

The left winger from Rochester, Michigan signed a two year deal worth $2 million with the Bruins. In 2023-24, he had five goals and 10 assists for 15 points in his sixth season with the Anaheim Ducks.

Blake Lizotte

The center from Lindstrom, Minnesota signed a two-year deal with the Penguins worth $3.7 million with the Penguins. In his sixth season for Los Angeles, he had seven goals and eight assists for 15 points in 62 games.

Pat Maroon

The left winger from St. Louis, Missouri signed a one-year deal with the Boston Bruins worth $1.3 million with the Blackhawks. Maroon has previously played with seven teams (five seasons with the Ducks, three seasons with the Oilers, one season with the New Jersey Devils, one season with the Blues, four seasons with the Lightning, and one season more with the Wild and Bruins). In 2023-24 with Minnesota and Boston, Maroon had four goals and 12 assists for 16 points.

Stefan Noesen

The right winger from Plano, Texas signed a three-year deal worth $8.25 million with the Devils. He returns to the Devils after playing with them from 2016 to 2019. Noesen has also been with the Ducks, Penguins, San Jose Sharks, Toronto Maple Leafs and Hurricanes. In 81 games this past season in Carolina, Noesen had 14 goals and 23 assists for 37 points.

Brett Pesce

The defenseman from Tarrytown, New York signed a six-year deal worth $33 million with the Devils. He previously played nine seasons with the Hurricanes. In 70 games this past season, Pesce had three goals and 10 assists for 13 points.

Matt Roy

The defenseman from Detroit, Michigan signed a six-year deal worth $34.5 million with the Kings. He previously played six seasons with the Kings and had five goals and 20 assists for 25 points in 81 games in 2023-24.

Kiefer Sherwood

The right winger from Columbus, Ohio signed a two-year contract worth $3 million with the Canucks. He previously played two seasons each with the Ducks, Avalanche and Predators. Sherwood had 10 goals and 17 assists for 27 points in 68 games with the Predators last season.

Brady Skjei

The defenseman from Lakeville, Minnesota signed a seven-year contract worth $49 million with the Predators. He previously played five seasons each with the Rangers and Hurricanes. Skjei had 13 goals and 34 assists for 47 points with the Hurricanes last season.

Craig Smith

The centre from Madison, Wisconsin signed a one-year deal worth $1 million with the Blackhawks. He has previously played nine seasons with the Predators, three seasons with the Bruins, and one season each with the Capitals and Stars. In 2023-24 with Dallas, Smith had 11 goals and nine assists for 20 points.

Jason Zucker

The left winger from Newport Beach, California signed a one-year contract worth $5 million with the Sabres. He has previously played nine seasons with the Wild, four seasons with the Penguins and one season each with the Coyotes and Predators. This past season in Arizona and Nashville, Zucker had 14 goals and 18 assists for 32 points.