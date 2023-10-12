NHL News and Rumors

18 Year Old Connor Bedard Scores His First Career NHL Goal For Chicago Blackhawks

Wendi Oliveros
Connor Bedard

NHL fans already know his name, but for other casual hockey spectators, he may not be a household name yet, but that is about to change.

He is Connor Bedard, and he is the NHL’s newest and most promising young star.

Benard is an 18-year-old Canadian who was the first overall pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

He made his NHL debut on Tuesday night facing off against his idol 36-year-old Sydney Crosby.

Benard is a 5’10” 185-pound center who is a right-handed shooter.

In his second career game, he recorded his first goal.

Hockey is all in the family for Bedard; his great-great uncle James played 22 games for the Blackhawks from 1949-1951.

Both scored their first career goals against Boston.

In recent years, he has been called a prodigy who has garnered attention for his hockey skills.

Watch Connor Benard and the Blackhawks take on the Montreal Canadians in Montreal on Saturday, October 14 at 7:00 PM EDT on NBC or NHL Network.

Chicago Blackhawks
