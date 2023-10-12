NHL fans already know his name, but for other casual hockey spectators, he may not be a household name yet, but that is about to change.

He is Connor Bedard, and he is the NHL’s newest and most promising young star.

No. 1 overall draft pick Connor Bedard’s NHL debut averaged 1.43M viewers on ESPN. It’s the most-watched regular season NHL game ever on cable, excluding the Winter Classic. pic.twitter.com/nFmrkO4Ito — Front Office Sports (@FOS) October 11, 2023

Benard is an 18-year-old Canadian who was the first overall pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

He made his NHL debut on Tuesday night facing off against his idol 36-year-old Sydney Crosby.

Benard is a 5’10” 185-pound center who is a right-handed shooter.

“Connor. Welcome to the NHL man.” This moment between the referee and No. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard 🙌 @BR_OpenIce pic.twitter.com/7FRcZcV2aB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 11, 2023

In his second career game, he recorded his first goal.

Hockey is all in the family for Bedard; his great-great uncle James played 22 games for the Blackhawks from 1949-1951.

Connor Bedard scored his first NHL goal against the Bruins 🙌

26,533 days after his great – great Uncle James Bedard also member of the Blackhawks scored his first goal against the Bruins 🤯😱#nhl #ConnorBedard #blackhawks #chicagoblackhawks #bostonbruins #bruins #firstgoal pic.twitter.com/yNJL274Ek5 — The Hockey Spotlight (@nhlspotlight) October 12, 2023

Both scored their first career goals against Boston.

In recent years, he has been called a prodigy who has garnered attention for his hockey skills.

Watch Connor Benard and the Blackhawks take on the Montreal Canadians in Montreal on Saturday, October 14 at 7:00 PM EDT on NBC or NHL Network.

