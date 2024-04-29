NHL News and Rumors

NY Rangers knockout the Capitals in the first round of 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
2 min read
NHL: New York Rangers at Vegas Golden Knights

The New York Rangers are the first team in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs to advance to the second round. On Sunday, the Rangers defeated the Washington Capitals 4-2 at Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia.

Who contributed to the Rangers in game four?

The four Rangers goal scorers were right winger Kaapo Kakko of Turku, Finland, Vincent Trocheck of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Artemi Panarin of Korkino, Russia, and Jack Roslovic of Columbus, Ohio. The Rangers’s power-play was clicking in game four as Trocheck, Panarin and Roslovic all scored with the man advantage. Panarin had the series clinching goal (the game-winning goal in game four) at 3:21 of the third period from Mika Zibanejad of Hiuddinge, Sweden and defenseman Adam Fox of Jericho, New York, while Roslovic scored an insurance goal with 51 seconds left into an empty net.

Rangers score six power-play goals in the series

One major reason why the Rangers swept the Capitals is because their power-play was working, and they capitalized on undisciplined Capitals penalties. The other three Rangers power play goals came from Zibanejad, Roslovic, and Trocheck.

Two shorthanded goals for the Rangers in the series

The Rangers also found offense with a man down. In fact two of their game-winning goals in the series were shorthanded markers. In game two, defenseman K’Andre Miller of St. Paul, Minnesota scored from Chris Kreider of Boxford, Massachusetts and Zibanejad with with three minutes and eight seconds left in the second period, which put the Rangers up 4-2 in a 4-3 win at Madison Square Garden. Then in game three, Barclay Goodrow of Toronto, Ontario scored from defenseman Jacob Trouba of Rochester, Michigan and Trocheck at 8:08 of the first period. At the time, the Rangers went up 2-1, and they went on to win by a score of 3-1.

The Rangers will now face the winner of the Carolina Hurricanes/New York Islanders series. The Hurricanes lead three games to one.

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

