2 Intriguing US Doubles Teams At The 2023 Mubadala Citi Open

The Mubadala Citi Open opens on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Washington, DC.

It is a combined ATP-WTA tennis tournament that draws fans from near and far.

In addition to singles action with ranked players including hometown favorite Frances Tiafoe, there is also doubles action.

Hey Big Foe welcome back to the DMV 👋 @FTiafoe | #MubadalaCitiDCOpen pic.twitter.com/B5WN0y6V6H — Mubadala Citi DC Open (@mubadalacitidc) July 28, 2023

There are two intriguing all-American doubles teams to keep an eye on this week.

They are as follows:

1. ATP Pair: Christopher Eubanks and Sebastian Korda

Christopher Eubanks is the “it” American player of 2023.

Though he has been on the ATP tour for a few years, he is making a rapid ascent in the rankings.

The Wimbledon quarterfinalist is now in the Top 30 and is playing with even more confidence and conviction.

Sebastian Korda has a promising future in tennis so long as he can stay healthy.

Injuries have plagued him in recent years, but he is finally returning to professional tennis.

Eubanks and Korda face Frances Tiafoe and Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in first round action on Monday.

2. WTA Pair: Madison Keys and Jennifer Brady

Both Madison Keys and Jennifer Brady are WTA tour veterans.

Brady has been absent for the past two years dealing with injuries, and this is one of her first appearances back on the court.

The pair are a compelling matchup because of their power and their best Grand Slam results have been on hardcourts.

Keys is the 2017 US Open finalist, and Brady is the 2021 Australian Open finalist.

They face Petra Martic of Croatia and Maria Sakkari of Greece in the first round on Monday.

Watch the Mubadala Citi Open on Tennis Channel from July 31 through August 6, 2023.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023