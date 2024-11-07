The ATP Masters 1000 series season came to a close on Sunday with the Paris Indoor Masters. There are two more significant men’s tennis tournaments in the month of November. They are the ATP Finals in Turin, and then the Davis Cup in Malaga. Here is a brief recap of the ATP Masters 1000 season.

Indian Wells

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain defeated Daniil Medvedev of Russia 7-6, 6-1. Alcaraz beat Medvedev in a tight first set tiebreak 7-5 and then dominated the second set. The Indian Wells tennis tournament in 2024 will be best remembered by the fact world number one Jannik Sinner of Italy tested positive for a banned substance. Sinner was not suspended by the ATP Tour but did not win any prize money or record ATP points by reaching the semifinals.

Miami Open

Sinner defeated Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria 6-3, 6-1. It was Sinner’s third straight win over Dimitrov, and second in Miami. Sinner beat Dimitrov 6-3, 6-4 in the third round of the 2023 tournament.

Monte Carlo Masters

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece won his third Monte Carlo Masters in four years. After beating Andrey Rublev of Russia 6-3, 6-3 in the 2021 final, and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain 6-3, 7-6 in the 2022 final, Tsitsipas beat Casper Ruud of Norway 6-1, 6-4 in the 2024 final.

Madrid Open

In a tournament best known for an immense number of withdrawals, Andrey Rublev of Russia defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in the final, 4-6, 7-5, 7-5. This was the first Masters Final this season that went the distance as the it required the full three sets to determine a champion.

Italian Open

Alexander Zverev of Germany beat Nicolas Jarry of Chile in the final 6-4, 7-5. This was an immensely successful Italian Open for Chilean tennis as Alejandro Tabilo reached the semifinals.

Canadian Open

In a Masters 1000 final that ended on Monday to accommodate the Olympic schedule, unseeded Australian Alexei Popyrin won in Montreal, as he defeated Rublev in the final 6-2, 6-4.

Cincinnati Open

For the second time in 2024, Sinner won a Masters 1000 series event in the United States. Prior to his US Open victory, Sinner defeated American Frances Tiafoe in the final, 7-6, 6-2.

Shanghai Open

For the third time this year, Sinner won a Masters 1000 series tournament. In the only Masters event in Asia, Sinner defeated Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the final, 7-6, 6-3.

Paris Masters

This past Sunday, Zverev won his second Masters title in 2024 as he defeated home country favourite Ugo Humbert of France 6-2, 6-2. For Zverev, this was his seventh ATP Masters 1000 title of his career.