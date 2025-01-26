X reacts to Madison Keys winning 2025 Australian Open

Madison Keys of Rock Island, Illinois won the women’s singles championship at the 2025 Australian Open on Saturday from Melbourne. In the final, Keys defeated Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the final, 6-3, 2-6, 7-5. Here is the reaction from X.

Three words basically said it all. Keys got off to a great start as Sabalenka ran into service problems in the opening game. Keys got off to a great finish as she broke Sabalenka in the final game. Keys has come close to winning a major before, but lost 6-3, 6-0 to fellow American Sloane Stephens.

The difference between patience and persistence is your first major. Congrats @Madison_Keys on winning in Melbourne. pic.twitter.com/AE39EscqDZ — Nike (@Nike) January 25, 2025

Those were two good words to describe Keys’s performance throughout the entire 2025 Australian Open. Keys needed the full three sets five times to win her first career major. Keys may not have been the best player in all seven of her victories, but in all of her seven wins, she won the points at the right time.

These matchups that Madison Keys had to overcome to win the Australian Open 😤 #AO2025 pic.twitter.com/wLa4uh7fxb — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 25, 2025

There are some exceptional players here. Collins reached the Australian Open final in 2022, Rybakina won Wimbledon in 2022, Svitolina reached the semifinals of Wimbledon and United States Open in 2019, and the semifinals of Wimbledon in 2023. Swiatek won the French Open in 2020, 2022, 2023 and 2024, and the United States Open in 2022. Sabalenka won the Australian Open in 2023 and 2024, and the United States Open in 2024.

Madison Keys played an outstanding match in the finals, with a clean and precise style similar to Sinner’s game. — SPR 🇮🇳 (@srtoby11) January 26, 2025

There is an interesting comparison being made here. Sinner is in the men’s final of the 2025 Australian Open on Sunday against Germany’s Alexander Zverev.

Madison Keys walks over to her husband & coach Bjorn Fratangelo after winning her first Grand Slam at the Australian Open They hug each other, in awe of what they’ve done this week They just got married in November So much love between these two 🥹 pic.twitter.com/7FyczGgQvL — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) January 25, 2025

There is no doubt Fratangelo made a significant difference to Keys’s game. He brought confidence and leadership over the last two weeks.