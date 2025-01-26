Tennis News and Rumors

X reacts to Madison Keys winning 2025 Australian Open

Jeremy Freeborn
Madison Keys

Madison Keys of Rock Island, Illinois won the women’s singles championship at the 2025 Australian Open on Saturday from Melbourne. In the final, Keys defeated Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the final, 6-3, 2-6, 7-5. Here is the reaction from X.

Three words basically said it all. Keys got off to a great start as Sabalenka ran into service problems in the opening game. Keys got off to a great finish as she broke Sabalenka in the final game. Keys has come close to winning a major before, but lost 6-3, 6-0 to fellow American Sloane Stephens.

Those were two good words to describe Keys’s performance throughout the entire 2025 Australian Open. Keys needed the full three sets five times to win her first career major. Keys may not have been the best player in all seven of her victories, but in all of her seven wins, she won the points at the right time.

There are some exceptional players here. Collins reached the Australian Open final in 2022, Rybakina won Wimbledon in 2022, Svitolina reached the semifinals of Wimbledon and United States Open in 2019, and the semifinals of Wimbledon in 2023. Swiatek won the French Open in 2020, 2022, 2023 and 2024, and the United States Open in 2022. Sabalenka won the Australian Open in 2023 and 2024, and the United States Open in 2024.

There is an interesting comparison being made here. Sinner is in the men’s final of the 2025 Australian Open on Sunday against Germany’s Alexander Zverev.

There is no doubt Fratangelo made a significant difference to Keys’s game. He brought confidence and leadership over the last two weeks.

Tennis News and Rumors X (Twitter)
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

