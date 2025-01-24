Tennis News and Rumors

X reacts to Novak Djokovic withdrawing from the Australian Open

Jeremy Freeborn
LOOK: Novak Djokovic Spent $40,000 To Rent This House For The 2023 US Open

Novak Djokovic made tennis headlines on Friday in Melbourne (Thursday evening in North America) when he withdrew from the 2025 Australian Open due to an injury. At the time, Djokovic lost the first set in a tiebreak to Alexander Zverev of Germany. Here is the reaction from X.

Here are direct comments from Djokovic, the world number seven, and 10-time Australian Open champion. It appears he originally injured his upper thigh muscle in the quarterfinals against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain. Djokovic wishes Zverev best of luck un the statement. Zverev is seeking his first grand slam title after losing the 2020 United States Open final in five sets to Dominic Thiem of Austria and the 2024 French Open final in five sets to Alcaraz.

After the withdrawal, many spectators booed Djokovic off the court. The behaviour of these spectators came with criticism from Zverev, who gave Djokovic high praise.

Here is the reaction of one tennis fan, who clearly supports Djokovic. The 10 Australian Open titles came in 2008, three straight years from 2011 to 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023.

The future of Andy Murray as Djokovic’s coach is now in question. It will be interesting to see what happens in Indian Wells and Miami in March.

There is clearly no talk about of retirement at this point. Expect to see Djokovic at the French Open if healthy.

Tennis News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines.
