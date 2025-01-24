X reacts to Novak Djokovic withdrawing from the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic made tennis headlines on Friday in Melbourne (Thursday evening in North America) when he withdrew from the 2025 Australian Open due to an injury. At the time, Djokovic lost the first set in a tiebreak to Alexander Zverev of Germany. Here is the reaction from X.

Tried to recover for today’s match but I could only push so far. Nevertheless, positives to take out of this year’s Aus Open. Congratulations to @AlexZverev for making another GS final. I wish you to win the title because you deserve it, my friend 💪🙌 pic.twitter.com/BZPyQqPk6R — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 24, 2025

Here are direct comments from Djokovic, the world number seven, and 10-time Australian Open champion. It appears he originally injured his upper thigh muscle in the quarterfinals against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain. Djokovic wishes Zverev best of luck un the statement. Zverev is seeking his first grand slam title after losing the 2020 United States Open final in five sets to Dominic Thiem of Austria and the 2024 French Open final in five sets to Alcaraz.

Zverev on some of the crowd booing Djokovic after retiring from Australian Open “Please guys don’t boo a player when he goes out with injury. I know everyone paid for tickets.. but Novak has given everything of his life to the sport the last 20 years” pic.twitter.com/faY33oKgk5 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) January 24, 2025

After the withdrawal, many spectators booed Djokovic off the court. The behaviour of these spectators came with criticism from Zverev, who gave Djokovic high praise.

First, he is accused of “faking an injury” for the billionth time. Then, he is booed for retiring mid-match while clearly being in pain and heavily strapped. All of this at a Grand Slam he has won TEN times. Disgraceful. Novak Djokovic really is too good for tennis sometimes pic.twitter.com/Rnka5vH3aQ — Srihari 🍉 (@haddockovic) January 24, 2025

Here is the reaction of one tennis fan, who clearly supports Djokovic. The 10 Australian Open titles came in 2008, three straight years from 2011 to 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023.

Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray haven’t decided whether to continue their player-coach partnership. https://t.co/REQ9naNvCa https://t.co/REQ9naNvCa — Reuters Sports (@ReutersSports) January 24, 2025

The future of Andy Murray as Djokovic’s coach is now in question. It will be interesting to see what happens in Indian Wells and Miami in March.

Novak Djokovic has pledged to continue his pursuit of more Grand Slam titles despite retiring from the Australian Open semi-final due to injury…https://t.co/9elsLH0zj6 — Emmy J (@Emeka__Junior) January 24, 2025

There is clearly no talk about of retirement at this point. Expect to see Djokovic at the French Open if healthy.