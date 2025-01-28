X reacts to Jannik Sinner winning 2025 Australian Open

On Sunday in Melbourne, Jannik Sinner of Innichen, Italy won his third grand slam title. In the final of the 2025 Australian Open, Sinner defeated Alexander Zverev of Germany, 6-3, 7-6, 6-3. Here is the reaction from X.

Taking this trophy home for a second time feels absolutely unreal!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ To my team and all of you who’ve cheered me on from every corner of the world – thank you! Huge respect to @AlexZverev for an incredible match 🤝🏻🤝🏻🤝🏻🇦🇺 @AustralianOpen pic.twitter.com/uWwH0PRxxg — Jannik Sinner (@janniksin) January 26, 2025

Sinner won the 2024 Australian Open by beating Daniil Medvedev of Russia, 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3. Last year Sinner got off to a slow start before winning in five sets. This year he had no problems in steamrolling past Zverev in three sets.

Jannik Sinner becomes the 3rd man to not face a single break point in a Grand Slam final since 2000. Roger Federer – 2003 Wimbledon. Rafa Nadal – 2017 US Open. 𝐉𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐤 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫 – 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐧. Enormous. 🇮🇹🦊 pic.twitter.com/AEuzXO38CT — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) January 26, 2025

This is a remarkable statistic and a testament to the great serving by Sinner. The Italian meanwhile broke Zverev twice in 10 opportunities. In the 2003 Wimbledon final, Federer defeated Mark Philippoussis of Australia, 7-6, 6-2, 7-6. In the 2017 United States Open final, Nadal beat Kevin Anderson of South Africa, 6-3, 6-3. 6-4.

💛💜 Dopo il match, Jannik Sinner ha indossato le Nike Air Force 1 Low Retro QS Bryant in memoria della scomparsa di Kobe avvenuta esattamente 5 anni fa, il 26 gennaio 2020 🐍 pic.twitter.com/PziNALJszj — Eurosport IT (@Eurosport_IT) January 26, 2025

The English translation of the above X is the following:

“After the match, Jannik Sinner wore the Nike Air Force 1 Low Retro QS Bryant in memory of Kobe Bryant’s death which occurred exactly five years ago on January 26, 2020.”

Beautiful moment between Sinner and Zverev after the Australian Open final. Zverev has lost 3 Grand Slam finals… it’s painful to come that close but fall just short. Jannik puts his arms on his shoulders and consoles him. All class. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rZE8iMUoVT — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) January 26, 2025

Zverev’s first grand slam final loss came at the 2020 United States Open as Zverev lost to Dominic Thiem of Austria, 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6. Zverev’s second grand slam final loss came at the 2024 French Open as Zverev lost to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2. In both prior losses, Zverev was up two sets to one.

Sinner will find out his fate in April as the World Anti-Doping Agency is appealing Sinner’s non-suspension from Indian Wells last March.