X reacts to Jannik Sinner winning 2025 Australian Open

Jeremy Freeborn
Jannik Sinner

On Sunday in Melbourne, Jannik Sinner of Innichen, Italy won his third grand slam title. In the final of the 2025 Australian Open, Sinner defeated Alexander Zverev of Germany, 6-3, 7-6, 6-3. Here is the reaction from X.

Sinner won the 2024 Australian Open by beating Daniil Medvedev of Russia, 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3. Last year Sinner got off to a slow start before winning in five sets. This year he had no problems in steamrolling past Zverev in three sets.

This is a remarkable statistic and a testament to the great serving by Sinner. The Italian meanwhile broke Zverev twice in 10 opportunities. In the 2003 Wimbledon final, Federer defeated Mark Philippoussis of Australia, 7-6, 6-2, 7-6. In the 2017 United States Open final, Nadal beat Kevin Anderson of South Africa, 6-3, 6-3. 6-4.

The English translation of the above X is the following:

“After the match, Jannik Sinner wore the Nike Air Force 1 Low Retro QS Bryant in memory of Kobe Bryant’s death which occurred exactly five years ago on January 26, 2020.”

Zverev’s first grand slam final loss came at the 2020 United States Open as Zverev lost to Dominic Thiem of Austria, 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6. Zverev’s second grand slam final loss came at the 2024 French Open as Zverev lost to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2. In both prior losses, Zverev was up two sets to one.

Sinner will find out his fate in April as the World Anti-Doping Agency is appealing Sinner’s non-suspension from Indian Wells last March.

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
